Ariana Grande's Benefit Gig In Manchester May Take Place On Sunday

Ariana Grande looks set to return to Manchester as early as this weekend to perform a benefit concert in the city.
The singer vowed to return to Manchester after 22 people were killed and dozens more injured when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device at the end of her Manchester Arena gig on 22 May.
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester police has said Grande was keen to return to Manchester "sooner rather than later", and that he was "fairly confident" the show would go ahead on Sunday.
He said police had been speaking with families of the victims and that the majority of them supported the idea of Ariana Grande returning to the city.
In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Hopkins said: “When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel.
"It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, [although] there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable."
Lancashire Cricket Ground at Old Trafford, which has a capacity of 50,000, has been touted as a possible venue. It is the same place where the Courteeners played a sell-out show on Saturday – the first large-scale music event in Manchester since the attack on the arena.
Hopkins said police were working with Manchester United, as footballer Michael Carrick's decade of service at Old Trafford is due to be rewarded with a testimonial match on Sunday at the ground, which is near to the Cricket Club.
“Ariana Grande’s team were very keen to come back to Manchester sooner rather than later," Hopkins said, "so we have been working with Michael Carrick’s team and working with her team to try and make this happen, because clearly we can’t have 65,000 people at Old Trafford for Michael Carrick’s testimonial and 50,000 in Lancashire Cricket Club both at the same time. It would just have caused utter traffic chaos, let alone the security issues for us.
“So yesterday I was speaking personally with Michael and his team, who, I have to say, have been brilliant in trying to come to a compromise around enabling us to make sure that both go ahead.
“We are still working on that – there are still some of the finer details to get sorted. I am fairly confident that we will be able to do both on Sunday and the people of Manchester will yet again be able to show their support.”
Grande herself will headline the gig, and it is believed that other musicians are keen to join the lineup to show their support.
It had been rumoured that the show would take place this Sunday 4 June and Hopkins' comments suggest that wheels are in motion to make that happen.
In a statement posted on Twitter a few days after Monday's tragic events, Grande said: "I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to raise money for the victims and their families.
"I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."
She continued: "From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans.
"A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that."
BuzzFeed News has approached Grande's management seeking confirmation.
