Ariana Grande's Benefit Gig In Manchester May Take Place On Sunday

Ariana Grande looks set to return to Manchester as early as this weekend to perform a benefit concert in the city.



The singer vowed to return to Manchester after 22 people were killed and dozens more injured when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device at the end of her Manchester Arena gig on 22 May.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester police has said Grande was keen to return to Manchester "sooner rather than later", and that he was "fairly confident" the show would go ahead on Sunday.

He said police had been speaking with families of the victims and that the majority of them supported the idea of Ariana Grande returning to the city.

In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Hopkins said: “When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel.

"It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, [although] there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable."



Lancashire Cricket Ground at Old Trafford, which has a capacity of 50,000, has been touted as a possible venue. It is the same place where the Courteeners played a sell-out show on Saturday – the first large-scale music event in Manchester since the attack on the arena.