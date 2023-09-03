People Sure Had Thoughts After Prince Harry Was Spotted At Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert, Looking "Miserable"

Browse links
A picture is worth a thousand words... 🐝
Offset, Kris Jenner, JAY-Z and more attempt the electric slide last night at Beyoncé’s show in LA. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/3BSJXXb5e6— RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 2, 2023
He just rolled out of bed and showed up huh https://t.co/bosRnmPzmM— misbehaved woman (@nna_onu) September 2, 2023
While take issue with #PrinceHarry comments about press coverage of Armed Forces in war zones surely this pic of him & #Meghan at #Beyonce is just every bloke dragged along to a concert by the missus? 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/YxX0gcUaz2— Dawn Neesom (@DawnNeesom) September 3, 2023
Lol Prince Harry seems relatable here. He looks just like any other boyfriend/husband who was made to go to a Beyonce concert. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UYF9juJWW3— ✨ Ed 🤦🏽♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) September 2, 2023
To be fair to Prince Harry I’d look bored at a Beyoncé concert. Just not my cup of tea.— GrumpyByName #2706 on the list (@LessGrumpy) September 2, 2023
Prince Harry doesn’t look “miserable”to me. #HarryandMeghan #MeghanMarkIe #Beyonce #BeyonceRenaissanceTour pic.twitter.com/ngnLDEfPEn— Ritzygal (@Ritzygal2020) September 3, 2023
Just a little bit longer version of the same video 😊 pic.twitter.com/PWoDd5J7gd— Katerina🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) September 3, 2023
Prince Harry and LeBron James at Beyoncé concert. It's normal for people not to dance all the time at concerts. But the weirdos are making up stories about Harry and Meghan because of that ONE Picture. pic.twitter.com/ERINAQ9Kr3— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 2, 2023
It’s actually scary how one still photo taken from a 2.5 hour event can drive the narrative of the front page news— Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) September 3, 2023
Anyway here’s more pics of Prince Harry looking totally miserable at the Beyoncé concert 😏😂#HarryandMeghan #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/McEVlpFaqs