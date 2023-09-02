People Are Calling Out LeBron James Over The Outfit He Wore To Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
“Men are so worthless.”
@rosie
GOT ME SOME SILVER - thank u all #beyonce♬ original sound - Rosie ODonnell
King Lebron in attendance tonight! 👑#LA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/EGUoeuECnE— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 2, 2023
He just rolled out of bed and showed up huh https://t.co/bosRnmPzmM— misbehaved woman (@nna_onu) September 2, 2023
Not even a silver durag. Men are so worthless https://t.co/ZUdFElWVmh— I did NOT see Thique live (@dom__dotty) September 2, 2023
Dressed like he was lounging around the house and he randomly decided to go to her show. 😂 https://t.co/Rl3FMiQhmC— Rai (@rayxsuh) September 2, 2023
He couldn’t have even put on a nice sheer shirt or something? Just looking like he’s chillin in the house on a random Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/09sIW1ph5r— Kaldur (@KidTiger__) September 2, 2023
Like zero effort into this fit…. https://t.co/xOXo3rN2gA— tyler (@tytyissofly) September 2, 2023
Y’all chill on king bron he has on a silver necklace that counts https://t.co/C1u0AMnFYH— Maya Demfnrose💚 (@mayademfnrose1) September 2, 2023