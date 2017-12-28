Queensland Wants To Hear Your Thoughts On Whether Abortion Should Remain A Crime There

The Queensland Law Reform Commission has called for the public to make submissions to its review into modernising the state's laws relating to abortion. The terms of reference specifically require the Commission to recommend how Queensland should amend its laws relating to the termination of pregnancy to: remove terminations of pregnancy that are performed by a duly registered medical practitioner(s) from the Criminal Code sections 224 (Attempts to procure abortion), 225 (The like by women with child), and 226 (Supplying drugs or instruments to procure abortion); and

provide clarity in the law in relation to terminations of pregnancy in Queensland. Here's everything you need to know.

What is the current status of abortion in Queensland? Abortion is still a crime in Queensland. This doesn't mean abortions don't happen there as the procedure is lawful to "prevent serious danger to the woman's physical or mental health". Australian courts have developed a doctrine, based on necessity and proportionality, under which termination of pregnancy by a medical practitioner, with the consent of the woman, is ‘lawful’.

Advertisement

Is it as simple as removing abortion from the criminal code? No. Anyone making a submission will need to consider the following questions which will form the basis of any legislation: Who should be permitted to perform, or assist in performing, lawful terminations of pregnancy?



Should a woman be criminally responsible for the termination of her own pregnancy?



Should there be a gestational limit for a lawful termination of pregnancy? (In other states terminations are only lawful up to a certain number of weeks.)



Should there be other grounds for a lawful termination of pregnancy? For example medical circumstances or physical, psychological and social circumstances, a risk of fetal abnormality.



Should there be a gestational limit or limits for a lawful termination of pregnancy



Should there be any requirements in relation to offering counselling for the woman?



Should it be unlawful to harass, intimidate or obstruct: (a) a woman who is considering, or who has undergone, a termination of pregnancy; or (b) a person who performs or assists, or who has performed or assisted in performing, a lawful termination of pregnancy?



Should it be an offence to make or publish a recording of another person entering or leaving, or trying to enter or leave, premises where termination of pregnancy services are performed, unless the recorded person has given their consent?

Why would Queensland's law need modernising? Most jurisdictions in Australia have amended their laws to decriminalise termination of pregnancy in particular circumstances except for NSW and Queensland. Women experiencing unplanned pregnancies across the sunshine state have been turned away from hospitals and obstructed by their GPs; had to buy plane tickets to procure an abortion; and experienced harassment outside clinics, as there is no law stopping protestors from gathering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.