Celebs Are Raising Millions For The Aussie Bushfires, And Some Are Also Slamming The PM

Celebrities have raised and donated millions of dollars to help emergency services and wildlife rescue organisations in Australia where bushfires have burned through around 15 million acres and claimed more than 20 lives.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has now raised more than A$32 million in just three days with a Facebook fundraiser that was shared by Natalie Portman and commented on by comedian Gary Janetti and actress Selma Blair.

More than 814,000 people have donated to her fundraiser, which was originally for the NSW Rural Fire Service but will now be spread across relief efforts in Victoria and South Australia, as well as to families of people who have lost their lives in the bushfires.

Barber shared on the fundraiser page footage of her mother-in-law Joy Robin at the Eden Wharf on the New South Wales South Coast after she was told to evacuate. “They’ve [the government] left us high and dry so many times,” Robin said. “We pay our taxes. We’ve been abandoned.”

Singer P!nk, who is hugely popular in Australia, announced on Saturday she had donated $500,000 to firefighters. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz," she wrote.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️

The next day Australian actor Nicole Kidman and husband, country singer Keith Urban, announced they were also donating A$500,000.

The extraordinary generosity of Australians during this devastating bushfire crisis continues. Nicole Kidman has just told me that she and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to volunteer firefighters around the country. @10NewsFirst @KeithUrban #NicoleKidman

Singer Lizzo, who is currently in Queensland as part of her world tour, directed her fans to donate to state fire services. "Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what's happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis," Lizzo told her 7.2 million Instagram followers. "These CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth. All of our atmosphere, all of our air."

Another American in Australia on tour, comedian Nick Kroll, started a fundraiser with actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton.

The pair encouraged people to donate A$5 to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

#FightFireWithaFiver... @joeledgerton1 and I are raising money for Rural Fire service (@NSWRFS) here in Australia to help combat the terrible fires raging through county. Donate and spread the word!! #FightFireWithaFiver https://t.co/o6MYNObOoH Twitter

Actor Hilary Duff shared a list of organisations to which her 14.2 million Instagram followers could donate, alongside an image of a kangaroo burned to death in the fires. "The fires in beautiful Australia are covering the entire country 14.7 million acres have burned," Duff wrote. "That is an unfathomable number. Half a billion animals GONE. Burned alive." Duff said she felt guilty enjoying her honeymoon in South Africa while in Australia there were "homes burned, people displaced and unfortunately some lives lost". Duff said she and her husband were "coming up with" a dollar figure that they were going to donate.



Australian actor Margot Robbie posted a video urging people to donate. “Please, please if you haven’t already donated, please do and let’s give future generations the kind of childhood I was so lucky to have," she said.

Resort heiress Paris Hilton encouraged her followers to donate to humanitarian aid charity Red Cross Australia.



My heart is broken after hearing about the wildfires in Australia. Sending all my love and prayers 🙏❤️ If you can please donate to @RedCrossAU, its time to help!

Actor Russell Crowe late last year contributed A$105,000 to firefighting services after his Coffs Harbour property was impacted by the blazes.

World number one tennis player Ash Barty will donate A$360,000 to the Red Cross Fire appeal if she wins the Brisbane International on Monday ahead of the Australian Open.

Ash Barty is chipping in to the #Aces4BushfireRelief by donating her @BrisbaneTennis 2020 prize money. Thanks for everything you do and stand for. @ashbarty | #AusOpen

Another Australian tennis champion, Nick Kyrgios, announced last week he would donate A$200 for every ace he hits across all events he plays this summer.



I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned

Kyrgios then broke down talking about the bushfires. “My home town is Canberra and we’ve got the most toxic air in the world at the moment, that’s pretty sad," Kyrgios said. "It’s tough. Sorry."

“I don’t care about the praise... my hometown is Canberra and we’ve got the most toxic air in the world right now.” @NickKyrgios gets emotional talking about Australia’s bushfire crisis 🙏 (via @ATPCup) 7Sport/Twitter

Singer Selena Gomez posted on Twitter that she was "absolutely devastated" by the fires in Australia. "I'm making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can," Gomez asked of her almost 60 million Twitter followers.

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG Twitter

Australian YouTuber Muselk raised more than $125,000 in 24 hours and a number of Twitch streamers have raised funds too.



A Huge thank you to @JamieODoherty @MitchRobinson05 @triplezerotv @pixelsmixel @Loserfruit @crayator @Fasffy @TheClickCrew @Misfits @WWF_streamers & anyone else raising funds for organisations during the fires (too many to tag, but please tag anyone who deserves a shout out).

Australian actor Hugh Jackman directed his fans to donate to relief services.



American surfer Kelly Slater expressed his "fear and devastation". "Hoping for safety and refuge for all my human and animal friends down under," Slater wrote. "Feel free to put links and info to good charities and support groups in the comments below."

Many Australian celebrities have expressed their heartbreak over the loss of life and habitat. "My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes," actress Naomi Watts wrote. "Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!!"

Actress Sharon Stone sent her "heartfelt prayers" alongside a message from climate activist Greta Thunberg.



As did The Ellen Show.



Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders shared images of the "blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia". This status was then shared by model Kendall Kenner with despondent emojis.

😫😫💔💔 https://t.co/tCZeFPMqVp

As well as fundraising and donating, many celebrities have expressed their anger and frustration about government responses to the fires.

Singer Bette Middler called Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison "rotten" for not wanting to talk about climate change during the bushfires. "Lead, you fuckwit!!" she tweeted.

Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, “This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy.” What an idiot. What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you fuckwit!!

Actress Jameela Jamil shared similar sentiments minus the swear words about the "unforgivable decision of leaders to not discuss climate change at this time".

This thread is clear, thorough and heartbreaking about the full devastation of the fires in Australia and the unforgivable decision of leaders to not discuss climate change at this time when it is most staring us in the face. https://t.co/ghRnq9YaDp

Actor Simu Liu, who stars in a Marvel movie currently being filmed in Australia, asked for donations and accused Morrison of doing "absolute dick all to help".

"I've been in Australia for less than three months and the hatred for this man is as palpable as the ash in the air," Liu wrote.

Just a reminder that Australia is on fire and people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe! LINK TO DONATE TO LOCAL FIRE BRIGADES: https://t.co/fWmdV2zhH5

Australian actress Yael Stone posted a furious video to Instagram. "Our country is on fire, we've lost 14.5 million [acres] and our prime minister has done absolutely nothing, cold calculated nothing," the Orange Is the New Black star said. "We don't have leaders we have cowards."

Kim Kardashian simply tweeted: "Climate change is real".

Climate change is real 💔🌎



