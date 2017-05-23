The People Of Manchester Are Responding To The Concert Attack With Acts Of Kindness

People in Manchester have been left reeling following an attack at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, but they're now rallying together with small acts of kindness.
As soon as Jackie Goodwin heard the news of the attack which has left 22 people dead, she opened her sandwich shop to offer hot drinks and sandwiches to police officers and ambulance staff who had been working through the night to help the victims.
Goodwin told BuzzFeed News that the ambulance station is just around the corner from her sandwich shop, which means she regularly gets members of the emergency services popping in for a cup of tea.
“I know all their faces, and I know they must’ve been up all night, and I know they would’ve normally come into my shop,” she said.
"I want people to spread the word and let them know that they can stop in and have a brew, or even take it away. Hopefully my message will get through to the people who have not had a brew or a break all night."
Goodwin wasn't the only one. Rabbi Shneur from the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue was handing out coffees to police officers at the cordon around Manchester Arena.
"We are Manchester, we stand together," he told BuzzFeed News. "Today we're going to stand stronger and taller and get out and do that extra bit of kindness."
He said of the attack: "It's devastating. There's terrorism going on across the world and it's only through standing together and standing up for what's right that we'll have a world that's beautiful."
He added: "Every race, every religion, every colour, we stand together for kindness and goodness and denounce this terrible act."
Locals rushed to donate blood to help those severely injured during the attack. Although, blood services have now said no more donations are needed.
Sikh temples opened their doors to offer free food and accommodation.
And taxi drivers made signs which read "FREE TAXI IF NEEDED", and offered to take people home, or to the nearest hospital.
An estate agent replaced the houses for sale on display with these heartwarming posters.
In the early hours of the morning, people used the hashtag #RoomForManchester to offer spare rooms. Hotels offered to help in any way the could. On Twitter, Andy Leeman thanked one hotel for looking after his 10-year-old niece and her best friend.
Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.