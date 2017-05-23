Sections

The People Of Manchester Are Responding To The Concert Attack With Acts Of Kindness

"Hopefully my message will get through to the people who have not had a brew or a break all night.”

Fiona Rutherford
Fiona Rutherford
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People in Manchester have been left reeling following an attack at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, but they're now rallying together with small acts of kindness.

As soon as Jackie Goodwin heard the news of the attack which has left 22 people dead, she opened her sandwich shop to offer hot drinks and sandwiches to police officers and ambulance staff who had been working through the night to help the victims.

#Manchester the wonderful staff at @SoupremeC are offering hot food & comfort to police & ambulance staff @gmpolice
jenny @jennyamygreen93

#Manchester the wonderful staff at @SoupremeC are offering hot food & comfort to police & ambulance staff @gmpolice

Goodwin told BuzzFeed News that the ambulance station is just around the corner from her sandwich shop, which means she regularly gets members of the emergency services popping in for a cup of tea.

“I know all their faces, and I know they must’ve been up all night, and I know they would’ve normally come into my shop,” she said.

"I want people to spread the word and let them know that they can stop in and have a brew, or even take it away. Hopefully my message will get through to the people who have not had a brew or a break all night."

Goodwin wasn't the only one. Rabbi Shneur from the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue was handing out coffees to police officers at the cordon around Manchester Arena.

Rabbi bringing tea for police at the cordon.
Emily Dugan @emilydugan

Rabbi bringing tea for police at the cordon. "We are Manchester. We are together"

"We are Manchester, we stand together," he told BuzzFeed News. "Today we're going to stand stronger and taller and get out and do that extra bit of kindness."

He said of the attack: "It's devastating. There's terrorism going on across the world and it's only through standing together and standing up for what's right that we'll have a world that's beautiful."

He added: "Every race, every religion, every colour, we stand together for kindness and goodness and denounce this terrible act."

Locals rushed to donate blood to help those severely injured during the attack. Although, blood services have now said no more donations are needed.

Mancunians answer call to donate blood after Arena bomb attack. One in the queue tells me they're all
Rob Smith @robsmithitv

Mancunians answer call to donate blood after Arena bomb attack. One in the queue tells me they're all "throwing the… https://t.co/47C4TNXSS5

Sikh temples opened their doors to offer free food and accommodation.

Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester…
Harjinder S Kukreja @SinghLions

Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester… https://t.co/3aehTpogi4

And taxi drivers made signs which read "FREE TAXI IF NEEDED", and offered to take people home, or to the nearest hospital.

The acts of humanity. Taxi drivers taking the injured to hospital & visitors to safety in the city after terrorist… https://t.co/CaR1Io1R4H
Elaine Willcox @ElaineWITV

The acts of humanity. Taxi drivers taking the injured to hospital & visitors to safety in the city after terrorist… https://t.co/CaR1Io1R4H

Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know.
azy @azymanzur

Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know.

An estate agent replaced the houses for sale on display with these heartwarming posters.

Our man in #Manchester shows how an estate agent has replaced the houses for sale with simple posters: I ❤️ MCR
Chris Ship @chrisshipitv

Our man in #Manchester shows how an estate agent has replaced the houses for sale with simple posters: I ❤️ MCR

In the early hours of the morning, people used the hashtag #RoomForManchester to offer spare rooms. Hotels offered to help in any way the could. On Twitter, Andy Leeman thanked one hotel for looking after his 10-year-old niece and her best friend.

Huge thanks to Ainscow hotel in Manchester for looking after my sister / 10 year old niece and her best friend. 🙌🏻…
Andy Leeman⚽️ @AndyLeeman91

Huge thanks to Ainscow hotel in Manchester for looking after my sister / 10 year old niece and her best friend. 🙌🏻… https://t.co/9Ok1IOzMCv

Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.

