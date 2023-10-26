"Now And Then" Is The Beatles Final Song: Here's How It Came To Exist

Three months later, in March of 1994, the Threetles (as they came to be called by the press) met in secret at Paul's home studio to give it a go, but with a pact to abandon the project and never speak of it again if they couldn't make it work. The challenge before them was massive...not only because recapturing the Beatles' magic a quarter century after they broke up would not be easy (especially without John's physical presence), but because of massive technological problems with John's demos. The demos were often out of time, the vocal and piano parts were on one track (meaning you couldn't separate them), and worst yet, the demo for "Now and Then" had a loud hum running throughout it. Thankfully, the trio — working with new, technologically savvy producer Jeff Lynne — managed to complete "Free as a Bird."