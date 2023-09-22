7. "At my last job — a café — my manager hired two guys who interviewed well. They were really slow when it came to learning things on the job, however. My manager wanted to fire them both in their first-month review, but I talked her out of it to give them a chance to improve, and said that a month of only working an average of two shifts a week was hardly enough time to learn the job well."

"By the two-month review, one of them had managed to be sexist to his professional coffee trainer during a special training session, had given up on most health and safety things because he claimed it was too difficult to remember and his old job didn't follow them, and managed to set fire to a microwave. He was fired during that review, not because of all the things he had done, but because he refused to take the blame for any of it.



"Thankfully, the other guy picked things up a little better, so I could at least prove I was right not to just fire people after barely training them."

—fruitguy