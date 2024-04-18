Our Favorite Black Couples On TV And What They Taught Us

George and Weezy. Martin and Gina. Max and Kyle. Uncle Clifford and Lil’ Murda. These are just a few names of Black characters whose love we’ve championed in the last 50 years of television history.

We’ve watched our favorite fictional Black couples flourish and falter, build families and love on each other, even through the hard times. Yes, sometimes they annoyed us to no end with their breakups and makeups. And we’ve even argued about whether their love is worth saving at all. But we’ve always found comfort with them and turned to their stories whenever we needed a break from our own dramas.

Here’s a compilation of some of our favorite Black couples on TV and the lessons they helped us learn.