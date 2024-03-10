Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Oscars badge

"American Fiction" Star Erika Alexander Got Choked Up Thanking Her Mom For The Sacrifices She Made For Her Career

"Thank you for the sacrifice."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

Erika Alexander might be walking the Oscars red carpet, but she believes her mother deserves the biggest award of all.

Erika Alexander smiling in a strapless dress with a voluminous skirt adorned with pastel ruffles, paired with gloves
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Erika stars in the comedy-drama American Fiction, which is currently nominated for Best Picture among four other awards. The film focuses on Monk (Jeffrey Wright), an author who becomes famous after jokingly writing an outlandish, satirical book that panders to Black stereotypes. The movie also focuses on the importance of family after Monk notices his mother is showing signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Erika and Jeffrey smiling and walking outdoors in a scene from American Fiction
Claire Folger / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Touching on those familial dynamics while being interviewed before the ceremony, Variety asked Erika if she wanted to send her mom a special message.

Closeup of Erika Alexander
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

Erika immediately got choked up as she expressed her gratitude and love for her mother, Sammie Alexander.

"Thank you," Erika said. "Thank you for the sacrifice, for putting me in that acting course, where they found me in a Merchant Ivory film like 40 years ago."

Closeup of Erika Alexander being interviewed by Variety
Variety

"[Thank you] for spending your last money on educating your children. I want to say this is your victory and I walk in this space because of you. We're not done yet. Thank you. I love you."

Closeup of Erika Alexander being interviewed
Variety

Erika, who rose to fame after starring in hit series like Living Single and The Cosby Show, has never missed an opportunity to gush over her mother. Whether it's Mother's Day, a just-because post, or International Women's Day, Erika has proved time and time again that she's her mom's biggest fan.

Four women from &#x27;Living Single&#x27; in pajamas are having fun singing into various items as microphones
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Last month, she stopped by the Tamron Hall Show, and she couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear as she discussed her mom's kind heart.

It doesn't get any sweeter than that! Be sure to check out the full Variety clip below.

Twitter: @Variety

Don't forget to tune in to the Oscars, when they air at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out all of our Oscars coverage here.

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions