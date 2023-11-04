49 Travel Products Reviewers Say They'll Buy Again

1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to help you watch what you want or take advantage of the movies available online for those budget airlines without TVs in the back of the seats. It'll work on the plane *or* while you wait to board.
Promising review: "I used it on a round trip. It is has a powerful and sturdy clip that will attach to almost anything. I didn’t have to attempt to balance it on the food tray or strain my neck. It remained at eye level and never attempted to sway or fall. I’d buy it again. Also I’d consider it as a stocking stuffer for a frequent traveler. This is definitely a thumbs-up!" —Kara
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
2. An Airfly wireless transmitter that'll let you connect your AirPods or any wireless headphones to your airplane seat...even without Bluetooth!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
"Someone sitting next to me on a flight had this product so I asked them about it and it was highly recommended so I bought it. I love being able to use my Blutooth Bose noise-cancelling headphones with the movies on board. The sound quality is 100 times better than the plug headphones that are required if you don’t have this product. I would definitely buy again!!" —Monica Buterbaugh
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
3. A memory foam seat cushion with an ergonomic design and gel layer for cradling your behind while you're in your car seat off to your next adventure. After all, you don't want a sore behind once you get to your destination.
Lots of reviewers who drive for a living rave about it.
Promising review: "I bought this. I opened it. I sat on it and my butt feels so amazing and supported! Do yourself a favor buy this now! I held off because of the price. I am now kicking myself. I’m disabled and have terrible back problems. My back is now at peace. I’ve tried tons of these kinds of these. This is the best. Yee seriously. I haven’t sat on it for more than a few minutes but I can tell you it is amazing. Do yourself a favor buy this right now!" —Disabledwoman27
"I’ve recently have had a hip replacement and need the other hip done. I was in chronic pain sitting in a chair eight hours/day teleworking. This took all that pain away. Would buy again." —Margie McC
Get it from Amazon for $47.95+ (available in three color combos).
4. A weekender bag can easily slide over the handle of your wheeled suitcase in case you're in the market for a new personal item. (It'll also fit under an airplane seat according to reviewers.)
Promising review: "Used this as my ‘personal’ carry-on item with my carry-on luggage. Fit three pairs of heels plus some other knickknacks, then I had to stuff my actual purse in it at the last minute to ‘hide.’ It all fit (my purse was small). The zipper storage is great for phone, boarding pass, charging cords quick access, and is not bulky to slip over luggage handle. Used it twice now and it’s holding up well. BUY IT. Fits all airline requirements and could be used as a weekend bag as well on its own. Buying another color for hubby." —Krystal J.
"More room than I could imagine. Nice fabric, great handles, would buy this one again." —Gamma
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in nine colors/patterns).
5. A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place and you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "Buy it now! I went to Europe and visited five countries, and was able to keep all my tickets/boarding passes here, along with all the important items such as passport, credit card, even phone! Loved it!!!!" —Amazon Customer
"Probably the best wallet I've bought. Really practical and great looking. I would buy again." —Anita Diaz
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 42 colors).
6. A packing list pad so you can rest assure that you DID bring everything you intended, including which things you wanna include in your carry-on and which things you wanna check.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this. Made packing for my big business trip so convenient. My sister who is anti anything organization-related even asked to use it to pack for her extended trip and came back asking where to buy it. Will definitely buy again when I run out." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $7.
7. A portable door lock to attach to any regular old door for your hotel, vacation rental, room in a guest house, or, well, just any door. It's super easy to install and won't damage the door. It'll be a comfort for solo travelers, especially.
Promising review: "Buy it! Went on a trip, and was going to see the hotel without my husband and was nervous. I bought this, and it was so easy to use and safe. I tried myself to open the door a few times and didn't budge. If anybody living in an apartments in needs of extra security or if they need to take a trip alone and need that extra security while being alone, don't hesitate to buy it!!" —Anna
"Works like a charm. I would buy it again if I needed it." —Sasha Delroit
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A simple luggage strap will hold your essentials like a travel pillow, jacket, personal item, and more as you scoot along through the airport and once you land. Here's to quickly gathering all your stuff post-screen and freeing up those hands!
Promising review: "Definitely what I needed for my luggage as a flight attendant. Very heavy duty and perfect for me. Works great with my extra luggage and lunch bag to hang on my suitcase. Thank you so much. Will definitely buy again." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in seven colors).
9. Pedialyte powder packets because yes you are a grown-ass adult, but sometimes you indulge a little too much or start to feel a cold coming on from traveling and could use some electrolytes. I always pack these for trips and have never regretted it. And they're much tastier than electrolyte tablets you dilute in water. Go through security FULLY hungover knowing you can fill up your water bottle with this *right* after.
~Trust me~ when I tell you that these will work in a pinch. I bought them a few years ago to take on a bachelorette party to New Orleans, and everyone in the Airbnb was grateful I did. Since then, I've always had them in my carry-on bag when going on a trip. They REALLY came in handy when I went to the Greek islands for 10 days with an apparent mission to eat every piece of seafood and cheese within sight while washing it down with jugs of wine. These are powder in small individual packets, so they're so easy to pack! And also you don't have to lug around a bottle of Gatorade to feel better.
Promising review: "Buy it! Must have for a night out. Drink before you go to bed after a night of drinking and you’ll wake up the next morning feeling like a million bucks." —SUSAN
"You won’t find these anywhere else for less. We buy again and again and again and my kids love the 'juice' to stay hydrated in the summer!" —iAmAliWifey
Get a 24-count from Amazon for $25.34.
10. A TSA-friendly toiletries set you can easily fill, clean, and then refill with your go-to regular products. And the bag is sturdy as HECK.
I own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!
Promising review: "I would buy this again and again." —Lady BR.GY
Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in eight variations).
11. A set of six Cadence containers that are magnetized and'll stick together in your toiletries bag. They're super sturdy, leak-proof, and even work great for a few days' worth of vitamins or holding small jewelry. They've quickly become one of my packing go-tos.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
But I'm not the only fan on the BuzzFeed Shopping team. My co-worker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Promising review: "I have used these on teo trips and have no complaints. I plan to buy some as Christmas gifts." —Sadie H.
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84). You can also build your own system with various sized containers.
12. Or if you're not in need of containers, a clear TSA-approved toiletry bag to Lego-fit all your liquid and spreadable bbs in there with ease.
Promising review: "Nicely made, has a handle for convenience, clear plastic except one side is solid so can see what's inside. Can use for TSA liquids and size as described. Bought black and lavender color. Looking forward to using on my next trip! Would buy this again." —SparklingWaters
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
13. Or! A snazzier clear toiletries case the same size as a quart-sized plastic bag that you can use over and over and over again. So you probably won't have to buy another one anytime soon. But you'll want to if the opportunity arises.
Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved.
Promising review: "I adore my clarity jetset case! I’m a flight attendant so travel organization is KEY. It was actually recommended to me by my flight attendant best friend! Love how tidy it keeps me. Now I’m off to buy the jumbo version!" —Aimee M.
Get it from Truffle for $65+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).