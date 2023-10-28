29 Ways To Clean Things, Instead Of Replacing Them

1. Scour away unsightly stains on all of your cookware that's seen better days BUT still works oh so well with a jar of The Pink Stuff. You'll be in awe once you realize how many corners of your home can be revived with this stuff.
My colleague Heather Braga swears by this stuff: "After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
2. Revive all sorts of wood surfaces and furniture in your home with wood polish and conditioner. Reviewers have used it to zhuzh up front doors, kitchen cabinets, wood floors, wood furniture, and just about any other wood surface. FYI, replacing kitchen cabinets can get up into the TENS of THOUSANDS of dollars. So this bb is def worth a go.
3. Do wonders with a watermark-removing cloth that'll even get the nail polish remover you dribbled down your nightstand two years ago and has made it a curbside contender. Let it stay awhile with this magic-working wipe.
4. Degunk your most used appliance you thought was too far gone with a fume-free oven cleaner reviewers swear by. Sometimes you can't replace an oven because you're renting! (Or because budget!) Clean it with this, and then use that oven!!
5. Spiff up just about anything you have around your house like car headlights, pots and pans, porcelain sinks, stove tops...with Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser. Really, the limit does not exist.
6. Erase sticky messes you've resigned to living with thanks to a bit of Goo Gone — including that old magnet that fused with your rental apartment's fridge (me) or stickers fused with garage-door windows (my friend who just bought a house). Seriously though, this stuff is MAGIC for anything you've considered tossing thanks to a sticky mess.
7. Skip buying a new shower surround by using a rust-removing spray that'll work wonders, minus the elbow grease. Spray it on a rusted surround, leave the room, and come back to diminished stains you can easily wipe away instead of shopping around for a new surround.
8. Turn back time with the help of water bottle-cleaning tablets to clean the inside of your reusable water bottle that currently looks like it's caked in mud, thanks to your beloved coffee. These tablets fizz up and renew the look of your container, so you keep on using that tumbler and enjoy that positive impact on the environment (and your pocketbook).
9. Scrub away hard-water marks and all kinds of nastiness with a toilet-dedicated pumice stone. Nope, you do NOT have to replace the old toilet in your new place.
10. Wash your makeup brushes (you've gotta!) with a reviewer-loved makeup brush cleanser, because you and I both know you're not washing your beauty tools as frequently as you should. (Same.) Turns out that they aren't prime for a replacement — they just need a thorough wash.
11. Sit for a spell with some family heirlooms and this silver polish to bring them back to life and prevent future tarnishing.
12. Or a container of silver-polishing wipes that may just convince you to take out those heirloom pieces you thought about decluttering because they just look so ghastly. No more!
Package includes 20 saturated wipes that are each 5.5” x 7.9”.
Promising review: "It was so satisfying to watch the tarnish wipe right off! I'm no silver snob/don't know a lot about taking care of it, so I'm not sure if this product is the best for your high-end silver, but for me it definitely does the trick! It took me three to four wipes for the pitcher and two for the cream and sugar bowls. It looks like I probably used a third of the container. (Though the wipes were still very saturated, they had so much black/tarnish, I would start a new rag. I'm not sure if it's recommended to just keep using it even when it gets all ruddy?) So this might not be the most reasonable option if you have a large amount of silver." —Lauren
13. Scrub away dirt and debris from a cloudy wedding band or smudged glasses with *just* the power of water in an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner while you're doing more important things like standing at your kitchen sink eating a bag of chips. (Somebody's gotta do it!)
Gently removes dirt, dust, and grime from jewelry, eyeglasses, and watches in five preset cleaning cycles without damaging them.
Promising review: "I just used this, and I am IN LOVE!! I paired it with the Blitz jewelry cleaner. My rings were gross from lotion, sunscreen, hand soap, sweat etc. I don't have time to run to my jeweler to get them professionally cleaned. This does the trick, and same exact results! In three minutes 💕" —Rebecca Morea
14. And try a cleaning pen that'll *gently* revive the look of your jewels that you DIDN'T EVEN REALIZE have grown cloudy over time. Don't worry — it's made with micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer for a pro-level shine at the price of your morning coffee order.
Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the Dazzle Stik from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on, and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up, reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a Diamond Dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry, and go. I don't feel this product replaces the need to professionally clean your jewelry every now and then, but it does help with the maintenance of that new shiny sparkle." —Amazon Customer
15. Gag with delight once you run this jetted tub cleaner through your system and all the pipe filth emerges like some Ghostbusters sludge. Oh, and it's septic-safe.
Promising review: "OK, so I am somewhat of a clean freak, and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical about how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with a jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys
16. Tackle all kinds of nasty-looking appliances and even your grill with a drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver for an informercial-like cleaning sesh. This'll handle all the elbow grease.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "I’m in love with this. I manage many apartment properties, and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them, but it really cut down my elbow-grease time. If it wasn’t for this drill attachment, I think my arms would have just fallen off trying to clean it as good as I did! My only con would be that it doesn’t have any extension of any sort, so I really had my drill all up in that oven, but well worth it." —alicia haats
17. Transform your bathtub with a mold and mildew removal gel to make you feel like you're in possession of a time turner once you simply apply, let set for six hours, and then wipe away. Here's to not having to scrape out caulk and then recaulk.
Promising review: "Wow! After YEARS of elbow grease and zero results, I tried this stuff before giving up and stripping the old caulking from the top of my shower. I’m so glad that I did too! I mean, look at these results! Granted, it was on for about eight hours instead of six because I forgot about it, but the black mold/mildew just rinsed away — no scrubbing at all! STOKED! Super easy to use too!" —Nice marmot!
18. Clear out your dryer's lint trap of debris with a special brush to make drying cycles/the appliance more effective longer. If your stuff is coming out wet, you may need one of these. It's so much cheaper than a pro repair!!
19. De-funk those favorite flats of yours that you can't throw in the wash with some charcoal inserts that'll be worth a try so they'll stop stinking up the mudroom.
20. Add a hard-water booster to your dishwasher to finally get your Pyrex bowls that you thought were donezo looking normal again. You and I both know those bowls are the best, despite your home's hard water.
21. And toss some cleaning tablets in your dishwasher to help make that $$$ appliance work so much better than as of late.
22. Give some washing machine–cleaning tablets a go so you won't have to rewash a load because of cleaning product buildup. We've all been there, and it's quite the hassle.
Designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue. Tablet dissolves slowly, lasting throughout the entire wash cycle and breaking up residue better than bleach. Safe to use with front-load washing machines, top- load washing machines, and high-efficiency (HE) and conventional washers. Recommended for monthly use.
Promising review: "This is really the only HE washer cleaner I buy. It leaves my washer with that fresh smell — not that it stinks — and clean after each use. How do I know it's clean? I can see some the residual gunk on the inner wall of the washer drum when the cleaning is done. I just have to wipe it off of course. Using other brands, I can't even tell if the appliance has really been cleaned or not." —AES
