    29 Ways To Clean Things, Instead Of Replacing Them

    Time to take a pumice stone to the horror show toilet in your new house that you've been trying to ignore.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Scour away unsightly stains on all of your cookware that's seen better days BUT still works oh so well with a jar of The Pink Stuff. You'll be in awe once you realize how many corners of your home can be revived with this stuff. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    buzzfeed editor's before and after of their yellow le creuset pan being cleaned with the pink stuff
    www.amazon.com, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    My colleague Heather Braga swears by this stuff: "After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."

    Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    2. Revive all sorts of wood surfaces and furniture in your home with wood polish and conditioner. Reviewers have used it to zhuzh up front doors, kitchen cabinets, wood floors, wood furniture, and just about any other wood surface. FYI, replacing kitchen cabinets can get up into the TENS of THOUSANDS of dollars. So this bb is def worth a go.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hard work cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. Twenty minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life, where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over-the-top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-ounce bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49.

    3. Do wonders with a watermark-removing cloth that'll even get the nail polish remover you dribbled down your nightstand two years ago and has made it a curbside contender. Let it stay awhile with this magic-working wipe.

    amazon.com

    Saving a piece of furniture is well worth the (small) price tag IMO, but it's also reusable!

    Promising review: "Worked wonders! I spilled nail polish remover on my nightstand. This worked like magic! Just rub lightly with the cloth." —JMac

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    4. Degunk your most used appliance you thought was too far gone with a fume-free oven cleaner reviewers swear by. Sometimes you can't replace an oven because you're renting! (Or because budget!) Clean it with this, and then use that oven!!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a seasonal home with an oven that I thought was so far gone that I'd have to replace it. I had to do a little scraping off the bottom with a spatula, but you can see how bad it was." —Jilly Bean

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    5. Spiff up just about anything you have around your house like car headlights, pots and pans, porcelain sinks, stove tops...with Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser. Really, the limit does not exist.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    To understand just *how* versatile this product is, check out Bar Keepers Friend review, and prepare to be amazed!

    Promising review (for the pics on the left): "I’ve been using this to clean up my truck. It works great on rust and scratched-up windows and foggy headlights." —C. Baker

    Promising review (for the pics on the right): "With a little elbow grease and this product, your pots/pans will come back to life. This took me about eight minutes. Amazing results at a fair price." —Alyssa Hinojosa

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. Erase sticky messes you've resigned to living with thanks to a bit of Goo Gone — including that old magnet that fused with your rental apartment's fridge (me) or stickers fused with garage-door windows (my friend who just bought a house). Seriously though, this stuff is MAGIC for anything you've considered tossing thanks to a sticky mess.

    pic of like new subwoofer speaker cleaned with Goo Gone and then a lint-covered speaker before cleaned with Goo Gone
    amazon.com

    Seriously, a swipe of this stuff made the goo leftover from a magnet wipe away like magic — of course, after I'd ruined a manicure unsuccessfully scratching away at it.

    Promising review: "I used this on my JBL LSR4236P Studio Monitors, and it worked very well. For some reason, JBL decided to put some kind of weird adhesive on the front of these monitors, which caught every piece of cat hair and dust that touched it over the years. Used this with some paper towels and a little elbow grease, and the adhesive came off quickly. The picture I added: (Left) After Goo Gone; (Right) Before Goo Gone." —Andrew

    Get it from Amazon for $7.45.

    7. Skip buying a new shower surround by using a rust-removing spray that'll work wonders, minus the elbow grease. Spray it on a rusted surround, leave the room, and come back to diminished stains you can easily wipe away instead of shopping around for a new surround.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks, and shower. Compared it to the It Works Bathroom you can get at The Dollar Tree. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of the It Works. I will buy this again hands down. I tried the powder, which was good for scrubbing and soaking the tub, but the spray was fantastic for the shower and sink. Just spray, walk away for a few minutes, and wipe/rinse." —Carrie D

    Get it from Amazon for $8.22.

    8. Turn back time with the help of water bottle-cleaning tablets to clean the inside of your reusable water bottle that currently looks like it's caked in mud, thanks to your beloved coffee. These tablets fizz up and renew the look of your container, so you keep on using that tumbler and enjoy that positive impact on the environment (and your pocketbook).

    reviewer pic of brown tinted inside of thermos then completely clear thermos inside thanks to the cleaning tablets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wasn't sure if this was a gimmick or not. Turns out it works really well. I have four metal thermos-like containers that are used to keep tea warm every day. Over time, the tea stained the insides and was very difficult to remove. I added one of these tablets to the container, filled it with hot water, and let it sit for a few hours. When I came back to rinse it out, I was literally amazed at how clean it was. I think it looked cleaner than when they were new. I called my wife over to show her, and she was equally impressed. Awesome product!" —Robert A Moreno II

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.

    9. Scrub away hard-water marks and all kinds of nastiness with a toilet-dedicated pumice stone. Nope, you do NOT have to replace the old toilet in your new place.

    before pic of nasty looking stained toilet bowl then the same toilet bowl looking completely clean and new thanks to the pumice stone cleaning
    amazon.com

    Psst, this will work on porcelain sinks too! Just please buy a separate one than the one you use on your toilet. Eek.

    Promising review: "We rented a home, and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone, and let me tell you — it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing, so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets that looked awful completely with one stone!!" —CristaCross

    Get it from Amazon for $9.01.

    10. Wash your makeup brushes (you've gotta!) with a reviewer-loved makeup brush cleanser, because you and I both know you're not washing your beauty tools as frequently as you should. (Same.) Turns out that they aren't prime for a replacement — they just need a thorough wash.

    reviewer pic of blush and bronzer stained makeup brushes, then them looking new and clean thanks to the brush shampoo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out." —Kryssy

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. Sit for a spell with some family heirlooms and this silver polish to bring them back to life and prevent future tarnishing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was able to clean up a tea set given to my grandfather 40 years ago. This stuff worked amazingly!" —Kristi Lane

    Get it from Amazon for $10.98.

    12. Or a container of silver-polishing wipes that may just convince you to take out those heirloom pieces you thought about decluttering because they just look so ghastly. No more!

    reviewer's pic of heavily tarnished pitcher and cups, then the same looking silver after using the wipes
    www.amazon.com

    Package includes 20 saturated wipes that are each 5.5” x 7.9”.

    Promising review: "It was so satisfying to watch the tarnish wipe right off! I'm no silver snob/don't know a lot about taking care of it, so I'm not sure if this product is the best for your high-end silver, but for me it definitely does the trick! It took me three to four wipes for the pitcher and two for the cream and sugar bowls. It looks like I probably used a third of the container. (Though the wipes were still very saturated, they had so much black/tarnish, I would start a new rag. I'm not sure if it's recommended to just keep using it even when it gets all ruddy?) So this might not be the most reasonable option if you have a large amount of silver." —Lauren

    Get a container of 20 wipes from Amazon for $8.99.

    13. Scrub away dirt and debris from a cloudy wedding band or smudged glasses with *just* the power of water in an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner while you're doing more important things like standing at your kitchen sink eating a bag of chips. (Somebody's gotta do it!)

    the jewelry cleaner
    reviewer pic of dim, dirty looking ring as before, then gleaming silver ring as the after
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Gently removes dirt, dust, and grime from jewelry, eyeglasses, and watches in five preset cleaning cycles without damaging them.

    Promising review: "I just used this, and I am IN LOVE!! I paired it with the Blitz jewelry cleaner. My rings were gross from lotion, sunscreen, hand soap, sweat etc. I don't have time to run to my jeweler to get them professionally cleaned. This does the trick, and same exact results! In three minutes 💕" —Rebecca Morea

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    14. And try a cleaning pen that'll *gently* revive the look of your jewels that you DIDN'T EVEN REALIZE have grown cloudy over time. Don't worry — it's made with micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer for a pro-level shine at the price of your morning coffee order.

    reviewer pic of dim, not bright ring with emerald on it, then after pic of the gleaming clean ring
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the Dazzle Stik from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on, and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up, reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a Diamond Dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry, and go. I don't feel this product replaces the need to professionally clean your jewelry every now and then, but it does help with the maintenance of that new shiny sparkle." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    Check out our full review of Diamond Dazzle Stik here!

    15. Gag with delight once you run this jetted tub cleaner through your system and all the pipe filth emerges like some Ghostbusters sludge. Oh, and it's septic-safe.

    reviewer pic of foaming dirty stuff in the tub after using the cleaner
    the bottle of cleaner
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "OK, so I am somewhat of a clean freak, and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical about how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with a jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    16. Tackle all kinds of nasty-looking appliances and even your grill with a drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver for an informercial-like cleaning sesh. This'll handle all the elbow grease.

    the brush attachment on a drill
    reviewer's white stovetop with tons of rusty stains
    same reviewer's white stovetop that's now spotless
    www.amazon.com

    Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. 

    Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!). 

    Promising review: "I’m in love with this. I manage many apartment properties, and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them, but it really cut down my elbow-grease time. If it wasn’t for this drill attachment, I think my arms would have just fallen off trying to clean it as good as I did! My only con would be that it doesn’t have any extension of any sort, so I really had my drill all up in that oven, but well worth it." —alicia haats

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in five color combos).

    17. Transform your bathtub with a mold and mildew removal gel to make you feel like you're in possession of a time turner once you simply apply, let set for six hours, and then wipe away. Here's to not having to scrape out caulk and then recaulk. 

    reviewer's before pic of shower corner with tons of mold, mildew on it, then after pic of nearly spotless shower corner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! After YEARS of elbow grease and zero results, I tried this stuff before giving up and stripping the old caulking from the top of my shower. I’m so glad that I did too! I mean, look at these results! Granted, it was on for about eight hours instead of six because I forgot about it, but the black mold/mildew just rinsed away — no scrubbing at all! STOKED! Super easy to use too!" —Nice marmot!

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    18. Clear out your dryer's lint trap of debris with a special brush to make drying cycles/the appliance more effective longer. If your stuff is coming out wet, you may need one of these. It's so much cheaper than a pro repair!!

    person using long brush to clean out the lint trap in a front-load clothes dryer
    Amazon

    Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make it a part of your weekly cleaning routine.

    Promising review: "This is exactly the same type as the one used by the appliance repairman who repaired my dryer last week; easy to use inside the dryer filter holder as well as the outside vent." —ab

    Get it from Amazon for $6.83.

    19. De-funk those favorite flats of yours that you can't throw in the wash with some charcoal inserts that'll be worth a try so they'll stop stinking up the mudroom.

    row of three pairs of shoes with the charcoal inserts in them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a pair of minimalist sneakers that just reeked during this past summer. They were starting to make my entire hallway smell. So I gave these a try. I continued wearing the sneakers daily and put these in them each night. It took a few days before the odor started to go away, but after about a week the sneakers were much fresher. I'm still using them, and they are still working just fine. Just leave them in the sun for a day if they start to smell." —Joshua

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99.

    20. Add a hard-water booster to your dishwasher to finally get your Pyrex bowls that you thought were donezo looking normal again. You and I both know those bowls are the best, despite your home's hard water.

    reviewer pic of cloudy pyrex bowl then completely clear, clean looking bowl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have ridiculously hard water. The Culligan guy who tested it was surprised it doesn’t come out of the faucet as a solid. My dishes, especially my Pyrex bowls and casserole dishes, were almost white from the buildup. Nothing ever seemed clean. I tried this, and it’s an absolute miracle. My dishes are clean again. See the comparison in the picture — bowl on the left is 'clean'; it was washed without the Finish booster. The bowl on the right was washed with. I’m totally not kidding — it completely does what it says!" —CB

    Get it from Amazon for $6.12.

    21. And toss some cleaning tablets in your dishwasher to help make that $$$ appliance work so much better than as of late.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Moved into a new house and thought the dishwasher was broken. We avoided using it for SEVERAL MONTHS while we saved for a new one. Called a repair service, described what was wrong, and they suggested using Affresh first. After two uses, the dishwasher was good as new — never replaced it. Thank you!" —Mojito

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.98.

    22. Give some washing machine–cleaning tablets a go so you won't have to rewash a load because of cleaning product buildup. We've all been there, and it's quite the hassle.

    model putting a cleaning tablet into a top-load washing machine
    Amazon

    Designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue. Tablet dissolves slowly, lasting throughout the entire wash cycle and breaking up residue better than bleach. Safe to use with front-load washing machines, top- load washing machines, and high-efficiency (HE) and conventional washers. Recommended for monthly use.

    Promising review: "This is really the only HE washer cleaner I buy. It leaves my washer with that fresh smell — not that it stinks — and clean after each use. How do I know it's clean? I can see some the residual gunk on the inner wall of the washer drum when the cleaning is done. I just have to wipe it off of course. Using other brands, I can't even tell if the appliance has really been cleaned or not." —AES

    Get a five-pack from Amazon for $9.98.

    23. Revive most anything around your home with Magic Erasers. (UGH, they're so good.) Use it on a grungy tub, marks on walls, sneaker soles, wooden outdoor furniture you thought was trash — so. Many. Things.

    reviewer pic of dirty Airpod case and then the same one clean and looking brand new
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this because my AirPods case got stained from the pockets of my black scrubs. I saw online that people have used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers safely and efficiently to clean it off. And no lies were detected. LOOK AT THIS 😭. Looks almost brand new." —Daneal

    Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $5.44.

    24. Save an area rug or basically anything you've spilled vino on with a red-wine stain remover because, well, accidents happen! But you can be prepared for (at least some of) them!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." —Diane Harper

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    25. PSSST....give Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution with serious stain-removing prowess, a chance on messes and stains that make you say all kinds of four-letter words — like, cleaning pen from a white leather couch.

    amazon.com

    It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and bl