51 Things That’ll Prove You Don’t Need To Renovate Your Whole Bathroom To Make It Look Nicer

1. A folding sink topper will give you a dedicated surface when there's seemingly no room for all your getting-ready essentials. A larger vanity isn't on the horizon anytime soon, but you can hack your space needs with this.
Sink Topper is a small biz that specializes in this product.
Promising review: "I love this sink topper. I was concerned it would bow but it is very sturdy. I use it for my hair dryer and products. Opening allowing hand washing is a good size without compromising topper space. Dries fast and is very slim when folded up. My sink is a large rectangle and it fits perfectly." —Shawna G
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
2. A rain showerhead with an 11-inch adjustable extension arm so you can position it JUST where you'd like and then close your eyes, imagining you're staying in a luxe hotel where you don't have to clean the shower surround. Go ahead, queue up "Unwritten."
Promising review: "Wished I upgraded my shower head sooner. Installing was very simple and even came with a guide if needed. Comes with an extension arm that connects to your existing water pipe, tools, Teflon tape, and a simple wrench. No leaks whatsoever and did not need any other tools. Took less than five minutes to install. Feels really nice standing right under the shower head and covers your whole body with nice pressure and looks nice! Definitely recommend it to those looking for an upgrade!" —Vincent Horng
Get it from Amazon for $40.99.
3. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves to help you comfortably nestle in your four different (but essential!) hair masks. Each can hold up to 15 lbs!
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in silver).
4. Or a shower shower curtain liner with mesh storage pockets I love and will buy for as long as it's a thing I can buy. Maybe you'll feel the same way too once you realize you can stash SO MANY things in it.
Yep, you're looking at my shower! I upgraded from a corner tension rod caddy and never want to go back. The mesh pockets drain water so your liner won't get all icky. And they make it easy to tell the difference between the minimalist packaging for your face wash and shave cream when it's way too early in the morning. Read my ~full review~ (#2) to learn more about why I'm in love with an object that can't love me back.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A fogless mirror you can mount on the shower surround to help you *safely* get a close face shave, and then store your razors after.
ToiletTree is a small biz specializing in bathroom and cleaning products.
Promising review: "I bought this mirror for my husband. He loves it. It was so easy to put together, and I installed it on the bathroom shower. It was like 1-2-3. Very strong adhesive on the back side, and it moves up or down. I highly recommend this mirror. Better than the one I bought before from Amazon." —Ruthquel Fashion Jewelry
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
6. A set of Snug Plugs if your hair dryer plug keeps falling out of the bathroom outlet and you're starting to wonder if you need to pay for an electrician to get involved. These little contraptions make a snug fit between outlets and plugs to keep 'em where you want.
I actually just did this in my own bathroom! The one outlet in my NYC rental apartment's bathroom was getting pretty loose, and anytime I'd use my round-brush hair dryer after using it for a few minutes and tugging the cord, it would start to fall out of the outlet. I easily popped in the Snug Plug and I had ZERO problems both using my hair dryer and curling iron in the outlet since.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den. Yay! I highly recommend this product." —KSay
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $10.99.
7. A faucet extender so the smallest members of your household will finally be able to wash their hands without a major lift.
8. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever.
9. A grout pen that's as simple to use as coloring in the lines so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
I've used this on my own bathroom floor, which has a more complicated hexagon pattern so it took a bit of time. But I just listened to an episode or two of a podcast and got to work! I recommend doing two coats.
Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
10. A mold and mildew removal gel that'll turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours. (Can't wait for Cher to drop that remix.)
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. Interlocking Teak tiles made for covering up outdoor surfaces BUT make a spa-like bathroom floor that you can pick up and take with you when your lease ends.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $77.99.