    54 Things That'll Save You From Little Disasters On A Daily Basis

    Including smudged eyeshadow.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this. 

    Beige carpet with a brownish-gray stain in the middle of the image
    Beige carpet after using the spray, showing how the stain is now gone
    Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'

    This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    2. Small cable clip organizers you can stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.

    close up of mountable cable clips
    Promising review: "The perfect solution for the wire clutter on my home office desk. I have quite a bit of computer peripherals and other electronics and heretofore, I had no effective wire and cable management system...that is, until I discovered these little beauties. Did not have high expectations because of disappointments with similar products in the past. I was pleasantly surprised at the difference these made in my home office. All my wires are neatly organized and tucked away out of sight. No more mess. It now looks organized and more productive." —Big E

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.90.

    3. Light-blocking curtains that'll keep your bedroom (or any other room!) as dark as you want. Plus they'll help maintain your ideal indoor temp!

    living room with blue curtains on windows
    Promising review: "Once you put these bad boys on your window, the room will turn into a black hole of darkness that will engulf both soul and body. I cannot even describe the room I was in as black, it was a much deeper, almost boundless effect. Sensory deprivation will set in within minutes. You will lose all sense of what is up and down and feel like you are floating in deep space." —The Raccoon

    Get them from Amazon for $24.50+ (available in six sizes and 21 colors).

    4. And a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    5. A powerful dish-washing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes.

    spraying the Dawn spray on a sink full of dirty dishes
    I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.

    Get one spray and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.

    6. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. 

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    7. A collagen-infused protein treatment for a total refresh of your locks you just apply in the shower like a hair mask. I've been using this off and on for a couple of years to noticeable results I can see and feel. Your hair stylist will be so proud!

    person with frizzy damaged hair before and refreshed looking hair now
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    One of my former BuzzFeed coworker's wrote about how this totally changed her hair for the better (#1 in this list).

    Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi

    Get it from Amazon for $7.20.

    8. An organizing couch pillow with a spot for everything you require as you catch up on your stories.

    cup organizer cushion on couch
    Cup Cozy Pillow is a small biz as seen on TV specializing in cleverly designed cup holders. 

    Promising review: "I liked that it worked with cups and mugs, perfect for clumsy friends." —YAZ

    "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with crazy dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    9. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. 

    A customer review photo of a carpet with a giant red spill all over the floor and then the same carpet cleaned after using the spray
    To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    10. A memory-foam cushion for anyone whose rear could use a real treat. So, arguably, everyone.

    seat cushion in a reviewer&#x27;s wheeled desk chair
    Promising review: "I bought this. I opened it. I sat on it and my butt feels so amazing and supported! Do yourself a favor buy this now! I held off because of the price. I am now kicking myself. I’m disabled and have terrible back problems. My back is now at peace. I’ve tried tons of these kinds of these. This is the best. Yee seriously. I haven’t sat on it for more than a few minutes but I can tell you it is amazing. Do yourself a favor buy this right now!" —Disabledwoman27

    Get it from Amazon for $40.49 (available in five colors).

    11. Cute lil' teabag holders that'll stick around as helpers.

    tea mug with the snail shape holders on the edge to tie your tea bag string around
    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $6.48.

    12. Clay mask sticks to more or less draw on the part of your face you want to address instead of dirtying your hands.

    the clay mask sticks
    Clay masks are great! Having to wash them off your hands is not!

    Get them from Amazon for $5+ each (available in four types).

    13. A set of stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stovetop that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!

    Promising review: "I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Overall recommended." —Michael

    Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors).

    14. A nine-pack of reliable nonscratch sponges — they'll make serious work on your nonstick pans with coating you don't wanna compromise. Stuck-on messes, be gone!

    reviewer image of a pack of scotch-brite non-scratch sponges
    Promising reviews: "This is pretty much all I use with dishes. I find that this sponge is usually the perfect gentleness/roughness for washing dishes by hand. It's always an exciting day when I can pull out a new sponge from the Scotch-Brite sponge bag and throw away the old one. It would be nice to have a dishwasher, but these sponges are less expensive and more fun!" —MAW

    Get it from Amazon for $8.82.

    15. A pack of lemon-scented toilet bombs you simply drop into the towel bowl, wait for it to dissolve, then just give a lil' scrub with your toilet brush.

    flower-shaped toilet cleaning bombs
    Jialiving is a Los Angeles-based Etsy shop that specializes in handmade items made of all-natural and earth-friendly ingredients.

    Promising review: "What a great product! You just drop it in, let it dissolve, and that pretty much cleans your toilet. No toxic ingredients so good for the environment as well." —Maureen Tully

    Get a 10-pack from Jialiving on Etsy for $20+ (available in 6-, 10-, or 20-packs).

    16. A rechargeable lighter for the candle fiend who also can't get enough gadgets (two things can be the truth at once!). Lighter fluid? I don't know her.

    I have this lighter and use it on the daily!

    Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).

    17. An over-the-door cabinet organizer so you won't have to stare at a pile of hairstyling tools every time you go to brush your teeth. You'll be locating your hair dryer in record time!

    Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" —Alyssa Jewell

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in six finishes).

    18. A silicone soap tray with plenty of ~tasteful~ draining space so the bottom half of that fancy soap your aunt gave you for Secret Santa that you're finally using won't become useless goo.

    soap in a tray that has a drain into the below sink
    Dishwasher-safe so it's easy to clean the thing that holds the cleaning thing.

    Promising review: "I really like these soap holders. Good price and quality. They are unobtrusive and go with any decor and are very functional. They won't break and won't rust, and are easy to clean. So far I put one in my kitchen and one in my powder room." —AC Keefer

    Get three from Amazon for $9.99 (for a set of three).

    19. A broom and mop organizer you can mount on a closet wall for a tidy "after" so you won't worry about an avalanche when you open that door. You know what I'm talking about. Ok it doesn't look simple with everything on it. But that mere row of hooks is ~magical~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hard to get a good picture in my very small pantry area, but this hanger works great for keeping my cleaning tools at hand yet off the floor. Mounting template worked great and it came with a couple bags of screws and anchors so I had the right ones for my wall. I would buy this again." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three colors).

    20. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.

    two hooks for broom handles
    I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did. 

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in one- and three-packs).

    21. Magic Eraser cleaning sheets to fit into all the nooks and crannies you wish your OG Magic Eraser could fit.

    heating vent someone is cleaning with a wipe
    Promising review: "I had a ventilation cover that was disgustingly dirty. I tried 409 and other detergent, but the grease build up was so heavy to remove. I used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable. It cleaned most of it, but the edges were still dirty. Then I used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets. I folded it to make it stronger and used a chopstick to rub vigorously. It cleaned all the grease and now it looks like a brand new. These erasers are amazing. The tougher it is the better it works. In other words, if the surface is not so dirty, regular cleaning method may work better." —Saporica

    Get three 16-packs of wipes from Amazon for $26.22

    22. Odor-blocking trash bags to buy another day here or there before you take out the trash. Take it from me, a lazy person. These work.

    model taking bulky bag out of a trash can in a kitchen
    I've used these before and they def do a better job at odor-blocking than regular trash bags!

    Get a box of 80 from Amazon for $17.38.

    23. Some wood repair markers to hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $9.99.

    24. A laundry-detergent drip catcher to help salvage some of that precious goo, so you can go a tad bit longer in between shopping trips.

    laundry detergent containers with the drip catcher on them
    Promising review: "Holy cow! Why didn't I think to make this!? This thing is probably the most helpful thing I own! I despise how liquid detergent is in these huge tubs with a spigot. It has to lay on its side and it ALWAYS drips down on to whatever is underneath. It's so frustrating! However, this fixes that problem! It easily just slides on the tub and holds firm. I use it on the All tub, but I would imagine it would work with any standard size tub. I keep the cup sitting on the little shelf and it catches any drips. So no waste!" —Rachel L. White

    Get two from Amazon for $9.99.

    25. A mountable cat-grooming brush to help your kitty get some rubs when your hands are all tied up with other tasks.

    reviewer pic of cat scratching himself on a wall mounted brush
    Promising review: "I got this for my three-legged cat because he can't scratch his left side. He'll be trying to scratch and all you see is his little nub going crazy. I found these and he immediately LOVED it! The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless. The only downside is that it's possible it'll fall off because it was hard for me to get all pieces of tape to stick on a corner at the same time, but I can always buy more double-sided tape so not a big deal to me. The product is for Floyd, not me, and he's happy so 5 stars." —Pippa Runs

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    26. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers that'll attack open blemishes that pop up by sucking out the gunk without irritating your skin around the blemish like drying treatments. Keep a pack of these in your bathroom and you'll be set!

    reviewer holding the slim
    Reviewer's before and after showing puss drawn out from the pimple spot where a patch was placed
    Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!

    Promising review: "Using this product has been a game-changer. It’s as if the adhesion of it literally pulls all of the bad stuff from the spot and you’ll know when it’s time to remove when it turns up white on your sticker — so easy to remove and my spot has went drastically down. I’m on my fourth box, or maybe fifth? They’re my go-to at the slightest spot I get to try to nip it in the bud. Might I add that my hormonal cystic acne spots have been majorly suppressed by these as soon as I feel one coming on, I take a hot washcloth to the area and put a sticker on overnight for a couple of nights and the deep underneath feeling of that spot is gone. I love these so much, and you will too." —Deborah Hart

    Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $11.97.

    27. A toothpaste squeezer/stand to help you get out every last drop without doing a manual squeeze twice a day. (Three times a day if you're that good.)

    tube of toothpaste in the stand/squeezer
    Promising review: "This was surprisingly easy to use — the crank is very easy to turn and it was actually fun to wind it up. It is weighted, so I imagine it would hold up a full tube, though I might be more inclined to use it with a half-full tube. It keeps a half-used tube of toothpaste very tidy on the shelf. (See photo.) It worked great with the dog's toothpaste too! I bought a few more." —Laurel

    Get it from Amazon for $6.89.

    28. A luxe-looking mousepad with a metal finish for smooth movement that'll perk up a lackluster home office — even if that home office is the couch or your bed.

    rose gold metal mousepad
    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    29. A set of satin pillowcases I personally swear by for keeping my hair and skin moisturized (vs. cotton pillowcases). Plus! They're super soft and look glam.

    Plus they're super cooling in the summer!

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 colors and 4 sizes).

    30. A set of wool dryer balls that'll be a wonderful effective alternative to fabric softener sheets or liquid that can cause some serious buildup on machines.

    the wool dryer bars on a blanket
    Promising review: "I have been using these for over year now and I absolutely love them. I only use four in my dryer and they have reduced the time it takes to dry clothes. I did not add a scent to the balls so I sometimes throw a dryer sheet in with the balls. They make a soft thud sound while drying. I have given them as gifts to all of my sisters-in-law and they love them." —P. King

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three pack sizes).

    31. A cushy lumbar pillow you can position as its name implies or use to elevate your knees or feet. TV watching just leveled up.

    My mom requested one each for her and my dad for Christmas 2019 after reading my coworker's story about things that'll make you never want to leave your couch. So I got to give these a test run myself and uh, they're *so* good.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes).

    32. A wooden lap desk you can use for inhaling some pancakes, reading, or binge-watching on your laptop. I own this and it was my 2020 WFH MVP, hands down. (It's likely to get the 2024 title too.)

    person using the table-like wood lap desk in bed to hold a breakfast plate, cup of coffee
    I use this desk on my couch, bed, floor...wherever!

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).

    33. Suspenders for your sheets that are exactly how they sound so no matter how much you toss and turn, your fitted sheet won't pop you in the face in the middle of the night when it comes loose. It happens! I know!