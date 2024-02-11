54 Things That'll Save You From Little Disasters On A Daily Basis

Popular products from this list
A set of satin pillowcases I personally swear by for keeping my hair and skin moisturized (vs. cotton pillowcases). Plus! They're super soft and look glam.
1. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. Small cable clip organizers you can stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.
3. Light-blocking curtains that'll keep your bedroom (or any other room!) as dark as you want. Plus they'll help maintain your ideal indoor temp!
4. And a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
5. A powerful dish-washing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes.
6. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A collagen-infused protein treatment for a total refresh of your locks you just apply in the shower like a hair mask. I've been using this off and on for a couple of years to noticeable results I can see and feel. Your hair stylist will be so proud!
8. An organizing couch pillow with a spot for everything you require as you catch up on your stories.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small biz as seen on TV specializing in cleverly designed cup holders.
Promising review: "I liked that it worked with cups and mugs, perfect for clumsy friends." —YAZ
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with crazy dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
9. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
12. Clay mask sticks to more or less draw on the part of your face you want to address instead of dirtying your hands.
13. A set of stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stovetop that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)
14. A nine-pack of reliable nonscratch sponges — they'll make serious work on your nonstick pans with coating you don't wanna compromise. Stuck-on messes, be gone!
15. A pack of lemon-scented toilet bombs you simply drop into the towel bowl, wait for it to dissolve, then just give a lil' scrub with your toilet brush.
16. A rechargeable lighter for the candle fiend who also can't get enough gadgets (two things can be the truth at once!). Lighter fluid? I don't know her.
17. An over-the-door cabinet organizer so you won't have to stare at a pile of hairstyling tools every time you go to brush your teeth. You'll be locating your hair dryer in record time!
18. A silicone soap tray with plenty of ~tasteful~ draining space so the bottom half of that fancy soap your aunt gave you for Secret Santa that you're finally using won't become useless goo.
19. A broom and mop organizer you can mount on a closet wall for a tidy "after" so you won't worry about an avalanche when you open that door. You know what I'm talking about. Ok it doesn't look simple with everything on it. But that mere row of hooks is ~magical~.
20. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.
21. Magic Eraser cleaning sheets to fit into all the nooks and crannies you wish your OG Magic Eraser could fit.
22. Odor-blocking trash bags to buy another day here or there before you take out the trash. Take it from me, a lazy person. These work.
23. Some wood repair markers to hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!
24. A laundry-detergent drip catcher to help salvage some of that precious goo, so you can go a tad bit longer in between shopping trips.
25. A mountable cat-grooming brush to help your kitty get some rubs when your hands are all tied up with other tasks.
26. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers that'll attack open blemishes that pop up by sucking out the gunk without irritating your skin around the blemish like drying treatments. Keep a pack of these in your bathroom and you'll be set!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "Using this product has been a game-changer. It’s as if the adhesion of it literally pulls all of the bad stuff from the spot and you’ll know when it’s time to remove when it turns up white on your sticker — so easy to remove and my spot has went drastically down. I’m on my fourth box, or maybe fifth? They’re my go-to at the slightest spot I get to try to nip it in the bud. Might I add that my hormonal cystic acne spots have been majorly suppressed by these — as soon as I feel one coming on, I take a hot washcloth to the area and put a sticker on overnight for a couple of nights and the deep underneath feeling of that spot is gone. I love these so much, and you will too." —Deborah Hart
Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $11.97.