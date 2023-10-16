If You Like Paying More And Getting Less, You *Shouldn’t* Buy These 45 Products

1. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment will go on like a hair mask except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever. This can work where other cleaning products have failed you.
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
Pair it with the moisturizer for even more impressive results.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.61.
6. Teeth whitening pens you can easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
7. Affresh dishwasher tablets that'll get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. When Affresh came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
8. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick has a buildable formula you won't need any lip liner to wear. It's sheer and has a wee bit of glitter in it to find your perfect rosy tint thanks to pH technology.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
9. A leave-in conditioner made for kids (and grownups) with curly hair and tender heads gives you some picturesque results thanks to its hydrating and detangling formula of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more. It's made to spray on already damp hair *or* to revive dry curls.
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through… which to me is most important! The smell is nice, not overwhelming… over all this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
10. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
11. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "I bought this so that I would not have to use energy to scrub my tub and shower. It may not seem like a lot of energy but for somebody who has a chronic illness and is a clean freak, it's a lifesaver!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
12. A callus-removing gel for professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this cream! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. An exfoliating scrub mitt will help you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a set of two).
14. A carpet cleaning solution with results so impressive (just cast your eyes below this text!) that you may have to bleep out your own reaction. Get ready to break up with your carpet cleaner rental spot. Remember when your carpet was beige instead of greige?
It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "After reading the reviews I thought I could at least try it, and holy smokes, this is a miracle cleaner!!! I think I have tried every cleaner on the market for pet stains and nothing ever really works on my carpets. Even if I get it off the top, it somehow comes back up. My dogs hate the rain and they have one spot that they always go on when they decide they are not going outside. I have cleaned the spot probably 100 times. I cleaned this area one time with this cleaner and my spot steam cleaner and it is completely gone! The stain and smell are 100% gone, not just covered up like before, completely and absolutely gone. Miracle cleaner for sure!" —PLLane
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
15. A tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream to give your ragged cuticles and dry paws a major overhaul because they always seem to get super dry as soon as the calendar says it's ~officially~ fall.
Promising review: "I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within 2.5 days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." —T.H.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
16. Plus press-on nails can give you a gel-like mani in about five minutes. I can vouch because these are my hands and I've been using them for years instead of getting regular manis.
I'm quite adept at painting my own nails (the only time I get a professional manicure is when I want gel before going on vacation), but these press-on nails have me feeling super lazy about painting my nails because they're so easy to use! And that's OK! Each set costs you less than 10 bucks and rather than fool with a bottle of nail glue that ends up anywhere but the nails, each nail has a peel-off plastic that reveals a super sticky surface you press onto your real nail. I find that all the nails stay on about three days when I do stuff like hand-wash my dishes, pet glorious dogs, and scratch many layers of dry shampoo on my scalp. You'll get 30 nails with each set, which helps you find the right sizes BUT I've also found comes in handy when a pointer or middle finger nail pops off (those are the first to go in my experience) so I end up getting about a week's use of wear out of each nail set. Friends have seen me with the nails on and all have believed they're the real deal!
Get them from Target: marble/glitter set for $8.59 or similar red set for $8.59 (available in lots more styles)
17. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream for a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim. This'll provide more time for hammock reading than hair styling. Win-win.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
18. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case you get motion sick in a plane, car, bus, or ferry ride — or are experiencing morning/afternoon/night sickness with pregnancy.
Promising review: "These are amazing, as someone who has pretty severe motion sickness and carries Dramamine with me everywhere this is magnificent. I used these on an overnight cruise in Europe. The sea was particularly choppy that night and was miserable for me even with Dramamine and ginger. These did the trick! They were fairly tight on me (I am plus size) but the relief they gave me was immense." —Jena Freyermouth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
19. A pack of reusable produce-saving bags can finally be a solution to keep your fruits, veggies, and cut flowers fresh for much longer — which means you'll actually get to enjoy them before they go bad.
Promising reviews: "We decided to do a little test. One banana in a bag and one out, same location in the kitchen. This was after nine days you can see that’s there’s a distinct difference in the bananas. Amazing product!" —Trio Mum
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a 32 and 40-pack).