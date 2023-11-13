43 Hair Products That’ll Impress You Even If You Can Basically Do Your Hair In Your Sleep

1. The Beachwaver Co. rotating curling iron is legendarily easy to use. Even folks who're really great at heat styling tools (like me) have made the switch the this (also me). If you can clamp a strand of hair and then press a button, you can handle this. *And* it has a 9-foot swivel cord for much easier maneuvering.
I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time, whether or not I'm asked about it.
Promising review: "The hot tool is amazing!! I’ve never really learned how to curl my hair because I just couldn’t get down how to rotate the iron with my hair. I’ve only been straightening my hair for years. I was tired of it! And decided to get this because it LOOKED easy enough….it is easy enough!!
Literally just put you hair in the clamp and push the button for the wand to rotate. Right side of your hair: rotate the right, left side of hair: rotate to the left.
When/if this wand breaks down I’m buying another one!!" —Danielle
Get this 1.25-inch barrel one from Amazon for $146.03 (and check out lots more varieties and barrel sizes; FYI, the smaller the barrel the tighter curl you'll get).
2. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment is a tried-and-true leave-in treatment ready to help rejuvenate bleached or chemically treated hair. This small but mighty bottle's patented peptide formula contains 50 uses. So you'll be good awhile. BTW, it works for all hair types.
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this stuff. Here's what she has to say:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15 mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Get it from Amazon for $29.
3. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask, except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Any time I use it, my hair looks and feels so much healthier.
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one former BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
4. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather.
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $28 (sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
5. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water summons up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds! Cheers to not having to douse your hair in oil during the styling process later.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
6. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo immediately tackles greasy roots without the aerosol formula. I've been packing this for flights where I carry on only and this little puff is EFFECTIVE. Like, I went to New Orleans recently in late May with a blowout I was trying to make last. This kept my oily roots matte again! It's LEGIT.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $16.
7. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo stops the flaky mess, once and for all so you don't have to worry about picking out flakes before you start curling your hair for the day.
It's got over 66,000 5-star reviews, and works for more than just dandruff.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all of my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
8. Or if you're willing to spend a little more dough, Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo because the skin on your scalp should enjoy some exfoliation too.
The pics above are with just ONE wash!!! This stuff is cruelty-free and made with tea tree, coconut, and peppermint oils. Plus it's from a Black woman-owned brand! 🙌
Promising review: "Totally amazing and beyond expectations. Chronic dry scalp for over a year, and with **one use**, super awesome results. My head feels fantastic and no more flaking. I'm going to buy a vat of this stuff and swim around in it! Really worth it." —Jana
Get it from Amazon for $41.
9. A Revlon hot air brush dries and styles your hair for a lot less effort than other techniques. Just rough dry a bit and then use the dryer brush to give yourself a blowout that'll make it look like you went to a dry bar. Finagling a round brush in one hand and a blow-dryer in another is HARD.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61-years-old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four styles).
10. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim. Give your hair a blow-dryer break and embrace your natural texture every once in a while!
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
11. Mane Club 10-in-1 spray spritzes on your damp hair and let take care of basically every styling need for blowouts except finishing hairspray. It'll give you a super smooth blowout without filling up your medicine cabinet with products.
Mane Club is a small business based in California that sells cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.
I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow-dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 or Mane Club for $10 (cruelty-free, vegan).
12. A heatless curling rod headband you simply wrap your *damp* hair in before bed and then unwind in the morning for a blowout effect of bouncy '90s supermodel curls. Did you just book a Pepsi commercial?!
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! I recently saw someone walking around an airport with this in their hair. You do you!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but that's nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors)
13. And if you want some more curly options, these curling rods have rave reviews amongst people with types 3b–4c hair. Use them with damp hair for the best results!
Promising review: "I left the largest rollers, the purple and gray ones, in for two hours to see how the curls would turn out. The results were great! The rollers are the perfect size and gave me the same look as my expensive digital perm. I've been getting digital perms for the last year to the tune of $200 every 3–4 months, so these rollers, at $12 a pack, are a steal." —HoyaBlue
"I have short curly-kinky hair (3c/4a). The smaller ones worked best for me, with the right products my curls turned out amazing! No better deal around for these flex rods. Anywhere else you get the same quality at a much higher price. Another plus is that the rods come with their own bag for storage, keeping it nice and organized!!! Love this product, I'm about to buy them again because I need more small rods for my massive amount of hair." —lissa almanzar
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $17.99.