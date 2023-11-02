50 Easy Beauty Products That’ll Help You Get Up And Get Glowing

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara makes for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens you easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95.
4. An exfoliating scrub mitt helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a set of two).
5. And Evridwear's Exfoliating Gloves give you control of the level of exfoliation a little more precisely than a mitt. Hello to your Everything Shower's new BFF.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three).
6. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum helps brighten, soften, and fade hyperpigmentation like luxury serums (according to reviewers). Plus, it's cruelty-free!
7. A pack of 24k-gold under-eye patches pamper and soothe your poor, tired peepers for a spa-like ritual.
Promising review: "Holy grail! This stuff gives instant results after just one use. It also has cooling feeling when you’re wearing them and I look forward to wearing these! These make such a difference and really lift the under-eye. Also, love that it comes with 20, so you really can’t beat that price, especially since it’s such a great product! Highly recommend!" —Lily Gurley
Get a pack for 20 pairs from Amazon for $13.47.
8. Meebak Cica Sheet Masks gently soothe sensitive, irritated skin thanks to ingredients like green tea, cherry blossom, damask rose, and, obviously, cica. Go ahead and slime it up. (But in a good, effective way.)
The sheet masks are made of natural lyocell and cotton cupra, resulting in its silky soft feel.
Meebak is a Korean woman-owned small biz with products that center around the ingredient cica, also known as centella asiatica, or tiger grass, a herbal plant that has natural healing properties and has been used for thousands of years as an herbal remedy to calm and soothe skin.
Promising review: "Love this sheet mask! It's soaked with essence so it deeply hydrates but does not feel sticky or oily at all. My skin feels cool when I apply on my face. It has a sort of soothing effect. And what I love most is that I have sensitive skin but it didn't react at all and I didn't feel any irritation whatsoever!" —Jamie
Get a pack of five from Meebak for $5.97 or from Amazon for $5.98.
9. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — it's made to soften and freshen up your under-eyes...and according to reviews, can help lighten dark facial scars.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. Radha Rosehip Oil is an all-natural solution to a ton of skin problems. It helps hydrate skin, reduces the look of wrinkles and scars, and reviewers even say it helps their hair and nails.
Promising review: "This is LIFE-CHANGING! I'm 33 and have had dry skin my entire life. I decided to try this because the price was reasonable and the reviews were great. I was NOT disappointed. I cleaned my face the first night, applied a thick layer of rosehip oil, and went to bed. Eight hours later, I woke up to a new face. I have used this oil every night for about five weeks and it has completely changed my skin. My mom saw me one morning and remarked that my skin looked like it did when I was 8! I also love that you get a large quantity of oil for a super affordable price, and a little bit goes a long way. For the amount you get, it's SUCH a bargain." —TuffLuckCowgirl
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
11. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
12. Press-on nails that'll give you a gel-like mani in about five minutes for those times when you could use a mani but can't spare the time or coins. I can vouch because these are my hands and I've used about more than a dozen sets of them (including as a bridesmaid in a recent wedding)!
I'm quite adept at painting my own nails (the only time I get a professional manicure is when I want gel before going on vacation), but these press-on nails have me feeling super lazy about painting my nails because they're so easy to use! And that's OK! Each set costs you less than 10 bucks and rather than fool with a bottle of nail glue that ends up anywhere but the nails, each nail has a peel-off plastic that reveals a super sticky surface you press onto your real nail. I find that all the nails stay on about three days when I do stuff like hand-wash my dishes, pet glorious dogs, and scratch many layers of dry shampoo on my scalp. You'll get 30 nails with each set, which helps you find the right sizes BUT I've also found comes in handy when a pointer or middle finger nail pops off (those are the first to go in my experience) so I end up getting about a week's use of wear out of each nail set. Multiple friends have seen me with the nails on and all have believed they're the real deal!
Get them from Amazon: marble/glitter set for $6.99 or similar red set for $6.99 (available in lots more styles)
13. Glossier Solution has chemical exfoliants perfect for babes with super sensitive skin to help lighten scarring, improve general skin tone, and slough off dead skin you no longer need. Say buh-bye to those physical exfoliants that leave you redder and more irritated.
Promising review: "I have spent years trying to find something that helps reduce the redness and bumps associated with rosacea. My skin is SO SENSITIVE, I had honestly given up even trying to use acne medicines as they just destroyed my skin. Even so, my skin looked terrible. It was so volatile, bumpy, and red. Makeup didn't hide it well, either. In January, I purchased Glossier's three-step cleansing and moisturizing system, and solution. My skin is amazing now. Honestly. I still get a few breakouts, but my once dead and dull, angry skin looks nice even without makeup! It's not fully recovered yet, but it's getting there. Thank you, Glossier!" —Kels 1.
Get it from Glossier for $26.