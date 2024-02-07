Skip To Content
    40 Valentine's Day Trivia Questions That'll Put Your Love To The Test (Literally)

    Roses are red, violets are blue, take our Valentine's Day trivia quiz and see what you knew!

    Elena Hernandez
    Elena Hernandez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Looking for a fun, Valentine's Day-themed game to play with a romantic partner? We've curated just the thing for you — a delightful assortment of Valentine's Day trivia questions! And rest assured, we've got all the answers for you as well. Let's uncover just how attuned you truly are when it comes to matters of the heart and all things love!

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    1. Which Shakespearean character famously says, "If music be the food of love, play on"?

    Duke Orsino from the play Twelfth Night

    2. Which bird species is associated with Valentine's Day (and often released at weddings) due to its courtship rituals and mating for life?

    Doves

    3. What candy bar can be broken into left and right pieces to share?

    Twix

    4. Who wrote Wuthering Heights, a novel known for its passionate and tragic love story?

    Emily Brontë

    5. What is the name of the diamond in Titanic?

    Heart of the Ocean

    6. What is Valentine’s Day named after?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman saint commemorated on February 14th.

    7. Which country is known to have originated the tradition of sending Valentine's Day cards?

    England

    8. What is the origin of the heart symbol associated with Valentine's Day?

    The symbol has its origins in the belief that the human heart was the center of all human emotions.

    9. How much money is typically spent on Valentine's Day gifts each year in the United States?

    On average, Americans spend around $20 billion on Valentine's Day gifts each year.

    10. What flower is most commonly associated with Valentine's Day?

    Roses

    11. What is the significance of the color red on Valentine's Day?

    The color red symbolizes love, passion, and romance, which are central themes of Valentine's Day.

    12. Which Roman god is Valentine's Day named after?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    Cupid

    13. In what year did Hallmark begin producing Valentine's Day cards?

    1916

    14. Who created heart-shaped Valentine’s Day chocolate boxes?

    Richard Cadbury

    15. What is the most popular candy given on Valentine's Day?

    Conversation hearts

    16. Which Shakespeare play features a character named Valentine?

    Two Gentlemen of Verona

    17. Which poet wrote the famous line "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways" in a sonnet?

    Elizabeth Barrett Browning


    18. What is the name of the Roman goddess of love and beauty?

    Venus

    19. What is Valentine's Day known by in most Latin American countries?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    Día del Amor y la Amistad

    20. What is the name of the Greek goddess of love and beauty?

    Aphrodite

    21. Which ancient Roman poet wrote The Art of Love, a series of poems offering advice on love and romance?

    Ovid, the ancient Roman poet

    22. Which ancient Roman festival inspired the modern celebration of Valentine's Day?

    Lupercalia, which honored the god Lupercus.

    23. In Welsh tradition, what is the name of the patron saint of love, similar to Valentine, whose day is celebrated on January 25th?

    Saint Dwynwen

    24. What is the name of the French duke who is credited with writing the first known Valentine's Day card in the 15th century?

    Charles, Duke of Orleans (Charles d’Orleans)

    25. In which country is Valentine's Day known as "Dia dos Namorados" and celebrated on June 12th?

    Brazil

    26. What year did Milton S. Hershey introduce his famous Hershey's Kisses?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    1907

    27. In Hindu mythology, what is the name of the god of love and desire, whose bow is made of sugarcane and arrows tipped with flowers?

    Kamadeva

    28. Which bird is known for its mating dance and is often associated with courtship and love?

    Peacock

    29. In Finland, what is the name of the Valentine's Day equivalent that celebrates friendship and is observed on the same day?

    Ystävänpäivä

    30. Which US state produces the most roses?

    California

    31. Which popular song by Elvis Presley contains the lyrics, "Wise men say only fools rush in, but I can't help falling in love with you"?

    "Can't Help Falling in Love"

    32. What is the term for the fear of falling in love?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    Philophobia

    33. What is the name of the Japanese art of flower arrangement, also known as “making flowers come alive”?

    Ikebana

    34. What is the name of the romantic comedy film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks?

    The Notebook

    35. What is the birthstone for February?

    Amethyst

    36. Who wrote the novel Pride and Prejudice, featuring the iconic romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy?

    Jane Austen

    37. Which 1990 romantic fantasy film features the characters Sam and Molly, whose love transcends death?

    Ghost

    38. What is the term used to describe the romantic attraction to oneself?

    Autosexual

    39. Which musical features the characters Tony and Maria, caught in a forbidden love affair amidst the rival gangs of the Jets and the Sharks?

    West Side Story

    40. Where is Pont des Arts, also known as “love lock bridge” located?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    Paris

