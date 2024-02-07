Looking for a fun, Valentine's Day-themed game to play with a romantic partner? We've curated just the thing for you — a delightful assortment of Valentine's Day trivia questions! And rest assured, we've got all the answers for you as well. Let's uncover just how attuned you truly are when it comes to matters of the heart and all things love!
1. Which Shakespearean character famously says, "If music be the food of love, play on"?
2. Which bird species is associated with Valentine's Day (and often released at weddings) due to its courtship rituals and mating for life?
4. Who wrote Wuthering Heights, a novel known for its passionate and tragic love story?
6. What is Valentine’s Day named after?
7. Which country is known to have originated the tradition of sending Valentine's Day cards?
8. What is the origin of the heart symbol associated with Valentine's Day?
The symbol has its origins in the belief that the human heart was the center of all human emotions.
9. How much money is typically spent on Valentine's Day gifts each year in the United States?
On average, Americans spend around $20 billion on Valentine's Day gifts each year.
11. What is the significance of the color red on Valentine's Day?
The color red symbolizes love, passion, and romance, which are central themes of Valentine's Day.
12. Which Roman god is Valentine's Day named after?
17. Which poet wrote the famous line "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways" in a sonnet?
19. What is Valentine's Day known by in most Latin American countries?
21. Which ancient Roman poet wrote The Art of Love, a series of poems offering advice on love and romance?
22. Which ancient Roman festival inspired the modern celebration of Valentine's Day?
Lupercalia, which honored the god Lupercus.
23. In Welsh tradition, what is the name of the patron saint of love, similar to Valentine, whose day is celebrated on January 25th?
24. What is the name of the French duke who is credited with writing the first known Valentine's Day card in the 15th century?
25. In which country is Valentine's Day known as "Dia dos Namorados" and celebrated on June 12th?
26. What year did Milton S. Hershey introduce his famous Hershey's Kisses?
27. In Hindu mythology, what is the name of the god of love and desire, whose bow is made of sugarcane and arrows tipped with flowers?
28. Which bird is known for its mating dance and is often associated with courtship and love?
29. In Finland, what is the name of the Valentine's Day equivalent that celebrates friendship and is observed on the same day?
31. Which popular song by Elvis Presley contains the lyrics, "Wise men say only fools rush in, but I can't help falling in love with you"?
32. What is the term for the fear of falling in love?
33. What is the name of the Japanese art of flower arrangement, also known as “making flowers come alive”?
34. What is the name of the romantic comedy film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks?
36. Who wrote the novel Pride and Prejudice, featuring the iconic romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy?
37. Which 1990 romantic fantasy film features the characters Sam and Molly, whose love transcends death?
39. Which musical features the characters Tony and Maria, caught in a forbidden love affair amidst the rival gangs of the Jets and the Sharks?
40. Where is Pont des Arts, also known as “love lock bridge” located?
