    31 Beauty Products That Actually Get You Results On The Cheap

    "I'm rich" looks on an "I'm broke" budget.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 246,000+ 5-star reviews.

    Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now, and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    2. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.

    Promising review: "Amazing! I have very oily skin, and I’m always shiny. I hate those blotting papers; this is so much better! I roll it all over my face several times a day, and in seconds, my skin is matte again. Also, it’s like a nice little face massage when I do it. It is super easy to take apart to clean, and after using hot water and my facial cleanser, it dries pretty quickly, though I usually just let it sit out overnight. Highly recommend!! I’m going to buy more so I can leave them all over — purse, diaper bag, bathroom, car!" —Brooke Burns

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. A multi-tasking plant-powered vitamin C serum with over 93,000 5-star ratings for anyone looking to take care of dark circles, sun spots, redness, and breakouts once and for all.

    A split photo of a face with some breakouts and the same face with the breakouts gone.
    Check out our TruSkin Vitamin C Serum deep dive for more info!

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I am 39 and have dark spots on my face from sun damage and some scarring from cystic acne. Holy cow, this has lightened my dark spots by at least 75%. Honestly a miracle. And for the price! Other brands are four times the price. Try this out for sure. Stick to it and give it some time. I saw an amazing difference, so so happy with it. Also, some of the best customer service I’ve ever had." —Ashley F.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).

    4. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.

    Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively, but once I did, it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.

    Get a three-count pack from Amazon for $5.84.

    5. A cruelty-free eyeshadow primer that'll make sure all the hard work you spent on that smokey eye doesn't go to waste and lasts all day long without smudging or creasing.

    Promising review: "This is the best eyeshadow primer I have ever purchased! I was on the fence as other primers have left my eyes feeling sticky or heavy, and after long periods of time I still tend to get creases. Not with this primer. A little goes a long way with this primer. It lasts all day, and I have even gone to work a few times still wearing 'last night's makeup' because it holds so well. I am amazed with the quality for the price — and even though the tube is small, it has lasted me a little over a year since I only have to use such small amounts." —nasty-otter

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    6. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from habitual picking or popping. 

    Reviewer before and after photo using patches
    reviewer holding the white and red mighty patch box
    Promising review: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these on right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!" —Ciera Velarde

    And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.

    7. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment if you want visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.

    A reviewer with defined coily hair
    a reviewer's wavy hair
    the same reviewer with their hair looking straight, sleek, and shiny
    Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down, but since this is water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." —Natasha

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59

    8. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to tighten, brighten, and lift those tired eyes and make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching The Office...again.

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's-feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).

    9. A tube of Glossier Boy Brow for instantly filling and fluffing brows with just a couple of quick swipes. Now, who's ready to face the day with the best brows on the block?

    AnaMaria&#x27;s before and after photo showing darker, fuller-looking brows after using Boy Brow
    Promising review: "This magic bottle is proof that not all heroes wear capes. The creamy formula, which comes in blonde, black, clear, and brown (which is what I used!), goes on smoothly and doesn’t require a lot of product to do the job. I used the wand to brush baby hairs in the beginning/middle of my brow upward, and then brushed the longer, toddler-like hairs at the end of my eyebrows, sideways. And one coat was more than enough! Boy Brow does what exactly what the Glossier brand claims to do; it gives me a filled-in eyebrow that doesn’t look filled in. The finish looks natural, which is exactly what I wanted — my facial caterpillars have never looked better." —AnaMaria Glavan

    Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $20 (available in seven shades).

    10. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just ONE minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.

    a split image of a reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using the whitening pen
    Promising review: "These pens are awesome! They are very easy to use and come with good instructions. I haven’t even used it ten times yet and I’m already seeing results, so I’m excited to see it keep getting better!! The flavor is a little bit unpleasant but not bad at all and definitely worth it. I also haven’t noticed it making my teeth sensitive at all, which I was a little worried about since I already have sensitive teeth so I’m glad it’s not affecting that!! The first picture is a selfie from before I started using this, and the second is from today! You can already see some results after only a few times!" —Sami Froemke

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99

    11. An award-winning cruelty-free eyeliner that's creamy for a smooth glide, brightly pigmented, and long-lasting so you can get the bold look you're after without the subsequent raccoon eyes.

    Kulfi Beauty (named for a type of South Asian ice cream) is a woman-owned small biz that Priyanka Ganjoo founded after spending years working in the beauty industry without ever seeing herself represented. Their mission is all about creating space for self-expression, particularly within the South Asian community, and all of their products are made with the skin concerns of POC women in mind.

    Promising review: "This product glides on so smoothly and stays on all day, even on oily lids. The colors also look fantastic on brown skin! I just repurchased a couple of shades; I’m never using another liner." —Devika S.

    Get it from Kulfi Beauty (available in seven colors) or Sephora (available in five colors) for $20.

    12. The mega-popular CeraVe moisturizer to round out your routine with a top layer of hydration that's fragrance-free and never feels too heavy or greasy.

    Promising review: "I don't like greasy lotion. I don't like watery lotion, either. I want a lotion that doesn't have a scent, goes on smooth and easy, doesn't 'absorb' away, and actually hydrates the skin. I'm so glad I tried this lotion because it checks all of those boxes for me! I have normal skin and live in a dry climate. The older I get, the more important it becomes to me that I take care of my skin. I've tried a million lotions, from cheap to expensive, and this one is now at the top of my list. If you're on the fence, just buy it. It's worth every penny!" —Jennifer S.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.68+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors. It helps to clear skin and unclogs pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath.

    on the left, a reviewers skin with hyperpigmentation on the cheeks labeled &quot;before&quot; and, on the right, the same reviewer with their skin clear and glowy labeled &quot;after 1 month&quot;
    Promising review: "This product helped clear my skin after I struggled with many other products. I was struggling with what I thought was milia on my forehead. I have tried exfoliating with all sorts of different products. I read a review on Reddit and thought I would give it a try. So glad I did. I put this on and saw results in on night. I honestly love how well this product worked for me." —Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    14. A hair-finishing stick for making your messy bun look a little less messy by smoothing flyaway hairs up and away in seconds.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical of products like this, but I figured it was cheap enough to try. I'm SO glad I did! I always have what I call 'fluh fluhs' coming out of the part on my head and no matter how many times I wet them down they stick straight up again. This product sticks them down and they stay down! The only caution I would give is that there's a little learning curve of how hard to press the wand to your hair. I find that I need a very light touch or I get too much of the product in my hair, which then looks a little greasy. If you wipe the brush as you pull it out you should be OK — just like mascara! Great buy!" —tinyntuff

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    15. Or an edge control gel that'll help smooth edges and baby hairs without any greasiness or flaky residue. Just sleek styles for days.

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in five sizes and four scents).

    16. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel to quickly removes years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.

    a split before and after image of a reviewers foot looking dry and cracked and the same foot looking moisturized
    Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    17. Some negative space rainbow nail wraps if you want a bold salon-quality manicure without shelling out the big bucks. If applied correctly, they should last for around a week (or more!) and all you have to do is peel, stick, file, and finish with a topcoat of your choice.

    Close-up of a hand showcasing nails with minimalist rainbow nail art, reflecting a style available for purchase
    Pretty Fab Nails is a Florida-based Etsy shop creating bright and bold nail wraps to upgrade your at-home manicure game. 

    Promising review: "Great quality! Lasts 2 weeks easily, even with gardening and doing dishes. I will definitely be ordering more!" —Elizabeth Sullivan

    Get a 20-pack from Pretty Fab Nails on Etsy for $8

    18. A fun *and* effective bubbling clay face mask to get rid of pesky blackheads in one of the most entertaining ways imaginable.

    Promising review: "It feels weird at first when it starts to bubble…but oh my goodness, does this work! Used it twice, and my pores are clean and smaller…my face is so soft as well! Love it." —Adrienne

    Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in two sizes).

    19. A fast-drying matte finishing spray for keeping your makeup in place and maintaining that matte look you walked out of the house with ALL day.

    Comparison of reviewer&#x27;s makeup, half of which looks good thanks to the setting spray and half of which has rubbed off without the spray
    Promising review: "I have used many different high-setting sprays before, but this one is a reorder for me. It is a beautiful, high-quality setting spray that truly delivers on the promise of hydration and dewy skin. I spray it on after my moisturizer, wait a minute, apply makeup, and spray again. It gives me that airbrush, blended finish that I so love. The ingredients are natural and nontoxic for the skin. Love Love this spray...I would recommend this to anybody who wants a flawless look!!" —noemi

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95.

    20. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush because your old brush isn't going to change no matter how many pain-induced swears you throw its way. Time to upgrade to something that will treat your kinky-curly locks with the respect they deserve.

    Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much that I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide-hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis, and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    21. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact that'll prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair. 

    a reviewer's greasy hair before using the dry shampoo
    the reviewer's hair after using the product
    Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert

    Get it from Amazon for $18

    22. A natural overnight lip mask so you can quit waking up to dry, cracked lips thanks to a powerhouse blend of mango butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil for deep hydration.

    reviewer holding open jar of the overnight lip mask
    Promising review: “I am a person who ALWAYS seems to have dry lips. No matter how much water I drink, how well I eat, or what product I use. I'd always have dry, cracking, horrible lips. This stuff is amazing. Unlike most lip products that go away and have to be reapplied every 10 minutes, this stuff stays on your lips, continually moisturizing them for hours. I put this on before bed and will wake up to the soft, smooth texture in the morning. BUY IT, you won't regret it!” —Angela Brook Waters 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.