31 Beauty Products That Actually Get You Results On The Cheap

1. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 246,000+ 5-star reviews.
2. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.
3. A multi-tasking plant-powered vitamin C serum with over 93,000 5-star ratings for anyone looking to take care of dark circles, sun spots, redness, and breakouts once and for all.
4. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
5. A cruelty-free eyeshadow primer that'll make sure all the hard work you spent on that smokey eye doesn't go to waste and lasts all day long without smudging or creasing.
6. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from habitual picking or popping.
Promising review: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these on right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!" —Ciera Velarde
And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
7. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment if you want visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
8. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to tighten, brighten, and lift those tired eyes and make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching The Office...again.
9. A tube of Glossier Boy Brow for instantly filling and fluffing brows with just a couple of quick swipes. Now, who's ready to face the day with the best brows on the block?
10. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just ONE minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.
11. An award-winning cruelty-free eyeliner that's creamy for a smooth glide, brightly pigmented, and long-lasting so you can get the bold look you're after without the subsequent raccoon eyes.
12. The mega-popular CeraVe moisturizer to round out your routine with a top layer of hydration that's fragrance-free and never feels too heavy or greasy.
13. A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors. It helps to clear skin and unclogs pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath.
14. A hair-finishing stick for making your messy bun look a little less messy by smoothing flyaway hairs up and away in seconds.
15. Or an edge control gel that'll help smooth edges and baby hairs without any greasiness or flaky residue. Just sleek styles for days.
16. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel to quickly removes years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.
17. Some negative space rainbow nail wraps if you want a bold salon-quality manicure without shelling out the big bucks. If applied correctly, they should last for around a week (or more!) and all you have to do is peel, stick, file, and finish with a topcoat of your choice.
18. A fun *and* effective bubbling clay face mask to get rid of pesky blackheads in one of the most entertaining ways imaginable.
19. A fast-drying matte finishing spray for keeping your makeup in place and maintaining that matte look you walked out of the house with ALL day.
20. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush because your old brush isn't going to change no matter how many pain-induced swears you throw its way. Time to upgrade to something that will treat your kinky-curly locks with the respect they deserve.
21. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact that'll prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $18.