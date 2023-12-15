Skip To Content
17 Outrageous Movie Scenes That Were Supposed To Be Serious, But People Nearly Pissed Themselves Laughing

"I was in the movie theater in TEARS, laughing so hard. Like, be so for real."

by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever had to stifle laughter in a movie theater during a "serious" scene that had the most awkward delivery? This week, Reddit user u/iamharoldshipman asked readers in the r/popculturechat subreddit to share their favorite scene from a movie that was supposed to be serious but made them laugh instead.

1. They started everyone off by mentioning the scene from The Hunger Games where Peeta uses his cake-decorating (?) skills to disguise himself as a rock:

A rock with a face
Lionsgate Films

Here are 16 others that people thought of:

2. "In Meet Joe Black when Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars. I think I reacted in shock laughter."

Universal Pictures

u/ColdFIREBaker

3. "I feel bad for laughing, but when Dakota Fanning throws the baby in the fire in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. It’s so ridiculous."

Summit Entertainment

u/227743

4. "The 2016 Suicide Squad movie thought it was really doing something here. I remember it was one of two times I laughed watching this movie because it felt like this quote came straight off of a T-shirt from Hot Topic circa 2004."

Harley Quinn behind a bar saying &quot;Normal is a setting on the dryer; people like us, we don&#x27;t get normal!&quot;
Warner Bros.

u/crackerfactorywheel

5. "This scene from The Wicker Man. My media studies teacher was a HUGE Nic Cage fan but chose the absolute worst movies, and we had to sit around and discuss the symbolism in this."

Warner Bros.

u/riotlady

6. "This scene from Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. It was supposed to be ominous, but it made me cackle."

A face emerging from a stone wall
Disney

u/iamharoldshipman

7. "This masterpiece of cinema from Fast & Furious 6."

Two people flying over the side of a highway
Universal Pictures

u/SparkAxolotl

8. "In the Sex and the City movie when Big changes his mind and he wants to marry Carrie."

HBO

u/Frost-Silver

9. "In Titanic when she tosses her necklace into the ocean."

20th Century Studios

u/Michigam

10. "When Ernesto de la Cruz in Coco got crushed by a bell, I burst out hysterically laughing! It was meant to be a horrible death."

Disney

u/InGeekiTrust

11. "Smile had so many scenes that made me laugh so damn hard. Especially this one."

A man sitting on the side of his bed in a doctor&#x27;s office with a big grin on his face
Paramount

u/_chexmex_

12. "The scene in Spiral where the Jigsaw doll is riding the bike. I was in the movie theater in TEARS, laughing so hard. Like, be so for real. Even thinking about it now is making me laugh."

Lions Gate Entertainment

u/crutonacrutona

13. "Oh man, the plastic-bag scene in American Beauty. The way they're so intently watching it and giving their artsy monologue, I know it's supposed to be serious, but it cracks me up every time."

DreamWorks Pictures

u/LudaDrisc

14. "There’s a scene in Conspiracy Theory where Mel Gibson’s eyes are taped open. I could not stop laughing — like, gasping-for-air laughing. I was only 11 or so when I watched it and my parents were SO angry at me, but I dunno, seeing it now still makes me chuckle."

Mel with his eyes taped open and crossed
Warner Bros

u/new_username_new_me

15. "Psycho is a treasure trove of hilarity."

Paramount Pictures

u/Whirled_Peas-

16. "When Tom Hanks is screaming for Wilson in Cast Away."

20th Century Studios

u/junedy

17. And finally, "Every scene acted by Lady Gaga in House of Gucci. Someone described her Italian accent as 'I maka dapizza,' and it was spot-on."

Close-up of Lady Gaga holding up her hand, showing a gold bracelet and gold ring
United Arts Releasing

u/onebluepussy_

Is there a movie scene you think would fit perfectly on this list? Tell us in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.