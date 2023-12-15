17 Outrageous Movie Scenes That Were Supposed To Be Serious, But People Nearly Pissed Themselves Laughing

Have you ever had to stifle laughter in a movie theater during a "serious" scene that had the most awkward delivery? This week, Reddit user u/iamharoldshipman asked readers in the r/popculturechat subreddit to share their favorite scene from a movie that was supposed to be serious but made them laugh instead.
1. They started everyone off by mentioning the scene from The Hunger Games where Peeta uses his cake-decorating (?) skills to disguise himself as a rock:
Here are 16 others that people thought of:
3. "I feel bad for laughing, but when Dakota Fanning throws the baby in the fire in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. It’s so ridiculous."
4. "The 2016 Suicide Squad movie thought it was really doing something here. I remember it was one of two times I laughed watching this movie because it felt like this quote came straight off of a T-shirt from Hot Topic circa 2004."
5. "This scene from The Wicker Man. My media studies teacher was a HUGE Nic Cage fan but chose the absolute worst movies, and we had to sit around and discuss the symbolism in this."
6. "This scene from Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. It was supposed to be ominous, but it made me cackle."
7. "This masterpiece of cinema from Fast & Furious 6."
8. "In the Sex and the City movie when Big changes his mind and he wants to marry Carrie."
9. "In Titanic when she tosses her necklace into the ocean."
10. "When Ernesto de la Cruz in Coco got crushed by a bell, I burst out hysterically laughing! It was meant to be a horrible death."
11. "Smile had so many scenes that made me laugh so damn hard. Especially this one."
12. "The scene in Spiral where the Jigsaw doll is riding the bike. I was in the movie theater in TEARS, laughing so hard. Like, be so for real. Even thinking about it now is making me laugh."
13. "Oh man, the plastic-bag scene in American Beauty. The way they're so intently watching it and giving their artsy monologue, I know it's supposed to be serious, but it cracks me up every time."
14. "There’s a scene in Conspiracy Theory where Mel Gibson’s eyes are taped open. I could not stop laughing — like, gasping-for-air laughing. I was only 11 or so when I watched it and my parents were SO angry at me, but I dunno, seeing it now still makes me chuckle."
15. "Psycho is a treasure trove of hilarity."
16. "When Tom Hanks is screaming for Wilson in Cast Away."
17. And finally, "Every scene acted by Lady Gaga in House of Gucci. Someone described her Italian accent as 'I maka dapizza,' and it was spot-on."
Is there a movie scene you think would fit perfectly on this list? Tell us in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.