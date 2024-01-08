Skip To Content
    18 Eye-Widening Movie Scenes That Were Supposed To Be Super Serious, But People Cried Laughing Instead

    "A decade later, I still laugh with embarrassment..."

    Daniella Emanuel
    Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We recently published a list of "serious" movie scenes that were unintentionally hilarious to some people. Our readers flooded the comments with their own suggestions, so here are 18 more:

    1. "In Hereditary when Gabriel Byrne catches on fire. Most of that film made me laugh, to be honest 🙈. The only shocking/sad bits were involving the daughter's death and funeral."

    A24

    jennyofoldstones

    2. "The first time Tom Cruise dies in Edge of Tomorrow I laughed hysterically in the movies, and everyone was horrified. But I knew he was coming back to life."

    Warner Bros Pictures

    tracyrtr

    3. "In The Batman, when the Riddler starts singing a drawn-out, pitchy 'Ave Maria' in prison. Batman is shaking the jail bars and shouts 'WHAT DID YOU DO??' I was cracking up out loud in an otherwise silent movie theater."

    closeup of the riddler
    Warner Bros Pictures

    hrbennett303

    4. "When Edward says 'Jacob imprinted' in the second-to-last Twilight movie. A decade later, I still laugh with embarrassment over not just that ridiculous dialogue, but the absolute absurdity of the excessively bloody 'birth' scene that preceded it. Congratulations to Robert Pattinson for being able to utter those words with a straight face."

    Summit Entertainment

    drlc

    5. "Let's be real, the top moment should be from Titanic, when the guy is falling off the ship and hits the propeller."

    20th Century Studios

    sarahyvette

    6. "I always thought the original Exorcist was a comedy. I absolutely lost it when Regan was masturbating with the crucifix. Ridiculously hilarious."

    bloody hand holding a crucifix
    Warner Bros Pictures

    saraho4a20298d2

    7. "I busted a gut laughing when the alien DRAMATICALLY burst out of the guy's chest in Alien. And then it goes waddling off like a MUPPET."

    20th Century Studios

    sirnylon

    8. "When Claire Danes does this kind of ugly cry at the end of Romeo + Juliet. It's supposed to be so sad, but her face and yell are ridiculous."

    20th Century Studios

    dellarock

    9. "For whatever reason, Mother Gothel falling from the tower in Tangled made my sister and I burst out laughing the first time we saw it."

    Disney

    hobbitgirl96

    10. "That scene in The Matrix where Neo starts to fight with one arm makes me laugh so hard."

    Warner Bros Pictures

    jildous

    11. "I always laugh watching Gremlins when Phoebe Cates' character tells the story about her dad dying by getting stuck in the chimney pretending to be Santa."

    she says, and that&#x27;s how i found out there was no santa claus
    Warner Bros Pictures

    curtsdamnopinion

    12. "The scene when Voldemort hugs Draco in the last Harry Potter movie. It was supposed to be chilling, according to Tom Felton’s memoir. He said at the premiere in England no one laughed, and it was the opposite at the premiere in America."

    Warner Bros Pictures

    danythecat5

    13. "The Birds is supposed to be this amazing, classic horror movie, but it’s awful. There’s the famous scene where the adults decide the best way to protect the kids is to make them leave the large, safe, stone building they are sheltered in and have them run down the street. So dozens of little kids start running wildly down the street while being attacked by birds and screaming, and I’m falling off the couch laughing."

    Universal Pictures

    aprilcarothers

    14. "I laughed so damn hard when Clark Gable pushes Vivian Leigh down the stairs in Gone with the Wind. It is not supposed to be funny, but I was dying."

    he&#x27;s rushing to her at the end of the stairs
    Loews Cineplex Entertainment

    michelangelofangirl

    15. "Unbreakable was one of the dumbest movies ever made. When Samuel L. Jackson rolled down the steps, I damn near peed my pants from laughing so much. That movie should be classified as a comedy."

    Disney

    cellafu805

    16. "When Natalie Portman's knees flip backwards in Black Swan. It was supposed to be horror but I scream-laughed in the theater when it happened."

    her knee bent in the wrong direction
    Searchlight Pictures

    mglitcher

    17. "The dancing scene in M3GAN."

    Universal Pictures

    chak777

    18. And finally, "Avengers: Endgame. The part where all the female Avengers get together like it's some big feminist point. It is absolutely fucking awful and unnecessary and shoe-horned bullshit. Suddenly, Captain Marvel (the strongest Avenger) needs help, purely so some male filmmakers can pat themselves on the back? I cringed and laughed and died a little inside. So insultingly condescendingly, pandering shite."

    Disney

    aseverson2

    Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity