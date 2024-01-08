18 Eye-Widening Movie Scenes That Were Supposed To Be Super Serious, But People Cried Laughing Instead

We recently published a list of "serious" movie scenes that were unintentionally hilarious to some people. Our readers flooded the comments with their own suggestions, so here are 18 more:
1. "In Hereditary when Gabriel Byrne catches on fire. Most of that film made me laugh, to be honest 🙈. The only shocking/sad bits were involving the daughter's death and funeral."
2. "The first time Tom Cruise dies in Edge of Tomorrow I laughed hysterically in the movies, and everyone was horrified. But I knew he was coming back to life."
3. "In The Batman, when the Riddler starts singing a drawn-out, pitchy 'Ave Maria' in prison. Batman is shaking the jail bars and shouts 'WHAT DID YOU DO??' I was cracking up out loud in an otherwise silent movie theater."
4. "When Edward says 'Jacob imprinted' in the second-to-last Twilight movie. A decade later, I still laugh with embarrassment over not just that ridiculous dialogue, but the absolute absurdity of the excessively bloody 'birth' scene that preceded it. Congratulations to Robert Pattinson for being able to utter those words with a straight face."
5. "Let's be real, the top moment should be from Titanic, when the guy is falling off the ship and hits the propeller."
6. "I always thought the original Exorcist was a comedy. I absolutely lost it when Regan was masturbating with the crucifix. Ridiculously hilarious."
7. "I busted a gut laughing when the alien DRAMATICALLY burst out of the guy's chest in Alien. And then it goes waddling off like a MUPPET."
8. "When Claire Danes does this kind of ugly cry at the end of Romeo + Juliet. It's supposed to be so sad, but her face and yell are ridiculous."
9. "For whatever reason, Mother Gothel falling from the tower in Tangled made my sister and I burst out laughing the first time we saw it."
10. "That scene in The Matrix where Neo starts to fight with one arm makes me laugh so hard."
11. "I always laugh watching Gremlins when Phoebe Cates' character tells the story about her dad dying by getting stuck in the chimney pretending to be Santa."
12. "The scene when Voldemort hugs Draco in the last Harry Potter movie. It was supposed to be chilling, according to Tom Felton’s memoir. He said at the premiere in England no one laughed, and it was the opposite at the premiere in America."
13. "The Birds is supposed to be this amazing, classic horror movie, but it’s awful. There’s the famous scene where the adults decide the best way to protect the kids is to make them leave the large, safe, stone building they are sheltered in and have them run down the street. So dozens of little kids start running wildly down the street while being attacked by birds and screaming, and I’m falling off the couch laughing."
14. "I laughed so damn hard when Clark Gable pushes Vivian Leigh down the stairs in Gone with the Wind. It is not supposed to be funny, but I was dying."
15. "Unbreakable was one of the dumbest movies ever made. When Samuel L. Jackson rolled down the steps, I damn near peed my pants from laughing so much. That movie should be classified as a comedy."
16. "When Natalie Portman's knees flip backwards in Black Swan. It was supposed to be horror but I scream-laughed in the theater when it happened."
17. "The dancing scene in M3GAN."
18. And finally, "Avengers: Endgame. The part where all the female Avengers get together like it's some big feminist point. It is absolutely fucking awful and unnecessary and shoe-horned bullshit. Suddenly, Captain Marvel (the strongest Avenger) needs help, purely so some male filmmakers can pat themselves on the back? I cringed and laughed and died a little inside. So insultingly condescendingly, pandering shite."
Have a scene in mind that you want us to add to the list? Tell us in the comments for the chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity