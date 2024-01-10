17 Really Awful Remakes Hollywood Gave Us That Literally No One Asked For

1.
Point Break (Original: 1991, Remake: 2015)
2.
Total Recall (Original: 1990, Remake: 2012)
3.
Ghostbusters (Original: 1984, Remake: 2016)
5.
Red Dawn (Original: 1984, Remake: 2012)
7.
The Wicker Man (Original: 1973, Remake: 2006)
8.
Flatliners (Original: 1990, Remake: 2017)
9.
Planet of the Apes (Original: 1968, Remake: 2001)
10.
Poltergeist (Original: 1982, Remake: 2015)
11.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Original: 1984, Remake: 2010)
12.
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Original: 1971, Remake: 2005)
13.
Oldboy (Original: 2003, Remake: 2013)
14.
Robocop (Original: 1987, Remake: 2014)
15.
The Lion King (Original: 1994, Remake: 2019)
16.
Ben-Hur (Original: 1959, Remake: 2016)
17.
And finally, Psycho (Original: 1960, Remake: 1998)
