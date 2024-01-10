Skip To Content
    17 Really Awful Remakes Hollywood Gave Us That Literally No One Asked For

    "Mind-numbing bland garbage."

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hollywood has a bad habit of remaking movies that require no remake. So, when Reddit user, tinglep asked the good people of r/moviecritic, "What’s the worst remake of all time?," they had A LOT to say. Check it out:

    1. Point Break (Original: 1991, Remake: 2015)

    scenes outside from each movie
    20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. Pictures

    tinglep

    "It’s fine if you want to enjoy a bit of stunt porn. The action sequences are all well done. They all hang, however, on a loose skeleton of the Point Break story using the names of the original characters. The biggest departure from the original story, the fact that Johnny Utah is an amateur who doesn’t know what he’s doing, is the worst transgression because it eliminates any tension that the JU of the remake will fail. Great stunts. Shit story. Worse acting. Plus no Gary Busey."

    HandsomeDickManitoba

    2. Total Recall (Original: 1990, Remake: 2012)

    characters linked up to a machine in both films
    Tri-Star Pictures, Sony Pictures

    "Honorable mention for Total Recall. Which in many ways has more in common with the book than the original movie. Does not change the fact that it's mind-numbing bland garbage."

    LNViber

    3. Ghostbusters (Original: 1984, Remake: 2016)

    each film with four characters who are dressed in a uniform for ghostbusting
    Columbia Pictures

    "Although I did enjoy Chris Hemsworth as the receptionist. Common sense disclaimer: I’m 100% okay with females as leads etc., this was just a bad movie."

    Eagle4523

    4. The Karate Kid (Original: 1984, Remake: 2010)

    a young karate kid in uniform in the two films
    Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures

    Henrywynn

    "You mean the 'Kung Fu Kid'?"
    tinglep

    "I actually liked it, but it was, indeed, a Kung Fu movie."
    December12923

    5. Red Dawn (Original: 1984, Remake: 2012)

    scenes from both films with planes in the sky
    MGM

    PrimordialSound

    "I watched Red Dawn the other day. I’d say, "Red Dawn holds up,” and then I kept getting asked ‘which one.’ Being that that’s highly offensive I’ve cut people out of my life. Swayze forever."
    TherealShrew

    6. White Men Can't Jump (Original: 1992, Remake: 2023)

    two characters on the basketball court outside
    20th Century Fox, Hulu

    BarRoomBully

    "I wouldn’t know. Skipped that remake completely. You don’t fuck with Wesley Snipes movies."

    tinglep

    7. The Wicker Man (Original: 1973, Remake: 2006)

    each film has a large wooden statue of a person
    British Lion Films, Warner Bros.

    IllumiNIMBY

    "The Wicker Man is a different beast of a bad movie completely. You get to see Cage in a bear costume run around decking women in the face. The absurdity of how that plays out is worth the price of admission. I think if you know you are getting into some bat shit crazy absurdity and incompetence before you see the movie, then you can enjoy the spectacle for what it is."

    LNViber

    8. Flatliners (Original: 1990, Remake: 2017)

    both films show one character with a machine over their head
    Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures

    Unlikely_Ad7194

    "Genuinely the worst movie I've ever seen. So incredibly stupid."

    Steved_hams

    9. Planet of the Apes (Original: 1968, Remake: 2001)

    20th Century-Fox

    HoudeRat

    "I was so excited to see that. I went with my wife (then girlfriend) and saw it in the theater. I looked so let down walking out of the theater that she couldn't stop laughing. Any time this movie comes up she still, 25 years later, bursts out laughing remembering how disappointed I was. In fairness, it had a great trailer. BOW YOUR HEAD!"

    MaterialCarrot

    10. Poltergeist (Original: 1982, Remake: 2015)

    a kid touching the tv in each film
    MGM, 20th Century Fox

    BudNOLA

    "If Sam Rockwell can't rescue it, you know it's dogshit."

    soleyfordiscs

    11. A Nightmare on Elm Street (Original: 1984, Remake: 2010)

    freddy in each film
    New Line Cinema, Warner Bros.

    "What an absolute dog shit remake that has set the franchise back for over a decade now."

    Affectionate-Swim13

    12. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Original: 1971, Remake: 2005)

    closeup of wonka in each film
    Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

    "The first one was weird and iconic; Gene Wilder is unhinged perfection."

    ToastyCrumb

    "Tim Burton's movie is more accurate to the book with certain details, but it also gives Wonka a weird origin story about his father being a dentist that was nowhere in the books. The music in Tim Burton's film is worse and the costume/character designs are abysmal, especially the oompa loompas."

    Dank_Master69420

    13. Oldboy (Original: 2003, Remake: 2013)

    person in a box in the middle of the field
    Show East, Universal Pictures

    "The remake is atrocious."

    —[deleted]

    "I don’t think it’s horrible (but not great IMO), but it suffers a lot by comparison to the original, which is fucking amazing."

    TheRealMoofoo

    14. Robocop (Original: 1987, Remake: 2014)

    Orion Pictures, Sony Pictures

    MrVernon09

    "I fell asleep in the theater. I asked my friend what I missed because I was out for 20 minutes and he said nothing. That pretty much sums up that movie."

    Rollout25

    15. The Lion King (Original: 1994, Remake: 2019)

    the animal kingdom gathered for simba
    Disney

    Intelligent-Time-723

    "All the live-action Disney remakes."

    SevroAuShitTalker

    16. Ben-Hur (Original: 1959, Remake: 2016)

    men racing chariots in both films
    MGM, Paramount Pictures

    "Why even bother remaking a timeless classic."
    dante-vergil-619

    "To be fair, the 1959 Ben-Hur is itself a remake of the 1925 silent film."
    PotatoOnMars

    "I watched the original Ben-Hur last Easter, really for the first time ever, and there were several sequences where my jaw was on the floor. No idea how the hell they filmed those before CGI. The chariot race gets all the mentions, but that naval battle is incredible. I rewatched it just to see how they did it, and I still don't know how they did it."

    MaterialCarrot

    17. And finally, Psycho (Original: 1960, Remake: 1998)

    woman showering in each film
    Universal Pictures

    IonicBreezeMachine

    "Psycho wasn’t so much a remake as a colorized scene for scene rewatch. Why they greenlit it, I have no idea."

    tinglep

    What do you think? Do you agree/disagree with what they said above? Do you have a movie you'd add to the list? Sound off in the comments below!