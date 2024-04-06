39 Products With Such Magical Results, You’ll Feel Like A Certified Wizard For Owning ‘Em

1. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This magical formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily two to three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
2. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner — a lightweight yet efficient device to combat all the disgusting stains around your home. You'll be so mystified by the results, you may run around looking for messes to tackle.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $98.
3. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder because sometimes it feels like you need fairy dust to tackle greasy roots. This will help revive your limp, oily hair in a flash! It's a hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $18.
4. An ear treatment to magically eliminate the gunk that's been causing irritation and inflammation for your pet. It also protects against scary fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.
Promising reviews: "Saved a ton of money for vet bills. This stuff works fantastic and my cat actually doesn't mind getting the drops. I followed the instructions and they did exactly as they said. After reading the reviews, I was sort of convinced but now I won't get anything else. Totally worth the money." —Debbie M
"I bought this to help my dog’s ears and it’s the best on the market. Within days, her ears started clearing up and she stopped scratching her ears and shaking her head. Awesome product, well worth the money." —handheld
Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in three sizes).
5. A portable car vacuum so you can finally stop scrounging for quarters to use the gas station vac. This will eliminate all the dirt, dust, and crumbs you've been desperately trying to ~steer~ clear of.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is amaaaaaazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (also available in white and with or without a light).
6. A game-changing nail biting polish when the phrase "old habits die hard" feels too real. If you wanna grow gorgeous nails instead of rockin' stubs, this stuff will have you believing in witchcraft.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
Get it from Amazon for $15.25 (available in two sizes).
7. And a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream that'll repair short, brittle nails that are prone to breaking and chipping. This cream is rich in calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles. Certified wizard status: unlocked 🔓.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
Get it from Amazon for $7.94 (also available in packs of two or three).
8. A tub of The Pink Stuff to purge your home of tough stains with *THE* most magical cleaning paste. It'll feel like you witnessed some real-life sorcery when you see how quickly it can make messes disappear.
Promising review: "This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural-based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have [it] on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CRL wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand-new." —Kim Montero
Get it from Amazon for $5.29 (available in three sizes).
9. Reviewer-beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine that'll help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Promising review: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
10. A jewelry-cleaning pen, which should've been a series regular on Charmed, tbh. If your accessories have become dreadfully dull and you want 'em to ~shine bright like a diamond~ once again, buy this wand immediately!!!
This cleaning pen has soft bristles for gentle cleaning, and is filled with a cleansing and polishing solution that removes dirt and oil, and fills in scratches, making jewelry as good as new! All you need to do is twist the bottom of the pen and start brushin'.
Promising review: "Ooh la la! A must-have! Great product! I’ll be keeping this little baby in my purse! After cleaning the ring, I walked outside in the sun and it was gorgeous!!!!! I like how it gets between the tiny diamonds and underneath/between the setting to really clean well. I definitely recommend this to anyone who likes a sparkly diamond!" —AJK
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of two or three).