Maybe It’s Magic, Maybe These 37 Beauty Products Are Just *That* Gosh Darn Good

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick when your tired under-eye area needs to be revitalized ASAP. It'll help improve your skin's elasticity and reduce the appearance of dark circles so well, you'll think you just witnessed some sort of witchcraft.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! I purchased this product on a recommendation from a BuzzFeed list, and was not disappointed! I have not been sleeping well due to stress, and the first day I used it, my coworkers commented how well rested I looked! I told them about it and all of them ordered one for themselves. Very impressed!" —Saminyah Marcelin
2. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because believe it or not, snails have the healing touch. This refreshing formula can be used on all skin types! Reviewers are obsessed with how well it heals acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin, and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
3. Reviewer-beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine that'll help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Promising review: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
4. A cuticle oil to help restore your dull nails ASAP! Whether you picked off a gel manicure or your nails just need some TLC, this cuticle oil is a game changer. It contains sweet almond oil, jojoba, and vitamin E to soften and strengthen.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —Joe D.
5. And a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream so you can magically repair short, brittle nails that are prone to breaking and chipping. This cream is rich in calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles. Certified wizard status: unlocked 🔓.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
6. A paraben-free self-tanner if you're feeling dreadfully pale and need to get your summer glow back immediately. You'll have the sun-kissed look you've been craving in only one hour. Reviewers love how it applies evenly and doesn't have a funky smell that lingers.
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
7. A magical makeup-correcting stick for those mistakes that usually result in you starting your beauty routine ALL over again. This allows for quick and easy touchups that'll save you time, so you'll never leave home without it.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must buy product!!" —Katherine
8. A fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream, which is a heavenly non-greasy formula to reduce dark circles and puffiness. It was developed with dermatologists and contains a blend of smoothing ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid!
Promising review: "Better than my $90 eye cream!! I cannot believe that I haven’t heard of this product sooner! Helped to reduce the appearance of my dark circles within a few weeks. It instantly smoothed fine lines and layers beautifully under my concealer. Hydration lasts all day. I know not all products work for everyone but this is worth a shot given the price is right. I’m just excited that I found a better, less expensive alternative to a pricey eye cream" —Maria
9. And CeraVe Retinol Serum that helps refine your skin's texture and tone over time. This lightweight serum uses encapsulated retinol to gently reduce the appearance of pores and acne-related marks. If you've been too scared to try retinoids until now, this is a great place to start.
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising reviews: "This product is magic in a bottle!!! I have been struggling to find a good skincare routine that will remove my acne scars and remove dark spots on my face. I will forever buy this product! I’ve only been using this for two weeks and noticed a huge difference right away! I am so excited to clean my face in the morning and night now! I also bought the Cerave hydrating cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream and they have been amazing as well! CeraVe is the best! Don’t think twice about this product just buy it!!!" —mallory brook bravo
"I've been using this for a month or two! I definitely notice smoother skin and less breakouts. Wish I’d tried this sooner. Currently only using 2–3 times/week!" —Rachy
10. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder — sometimes it feels like your roots are on a mission to sabotage you. This fine, hypoallergenic powder helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep locks looking fresh longer. Now that's magical!
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Promising reviews: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
"I've tried a lot of different dry shampoos and for me, nothing comes close to this. This will be my go-to from here on out. Biggest regret is not finding it sooner." —Disbdakilla
11. An illuminating moisturizer to enhance your natural ✨glow✨ right before your very eyes. This liquid highlighter adds a lightweight color tint to your complexion for a dewy glow-up that can be worn alone OR with foundation.
Promising review: "Love love love this stuff. This is such a stellar product that is so versatile. Can be worn alone for some to put some glowy life to skin. Add to foundation or layer it. Beautiful. Use it as a base wear you put highlighter on top. Mix some with moisturizer. This in my opinion is better than so many high-luxury brands that make similar products. And I am pretty sure it can be used by all skin types. It’s not oily feeling at all and it doesn’t dry out skin either. Just a total package. Can’t beat the price either." —Figgy08
