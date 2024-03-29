1. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap with truly magical results — so much so that you'll regret waiting *this* long to add it to your beauty routine. It uses hyaluronic acid, shea butter, vitamin E, and Castile olive oil to hydrate and soothe skin while minimizing dark spots, sun damage, and blemishes.
Promising reviews: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this thing works and it works fast!" —puppbear
"I started using this product one month ago. I use it all over my body [and] it lightened my underarms just in time for spring. I wish I knew about this sooner." —Michaella Leyein
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
2. Elizavecca Hair Treatment, aka an affordable alternative to Olaplex you'll wish you'd started using ages ago! It contains collagen and protein extracts to help repair damaged, over-processed locks. Simply apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types. Many reviewers with 2b–4c curls mention it worked for them!
Promising reviews: "This product leaves my hair soft and silky every time I use it. It’s a miracle product. There isn’t much of a scent, which is fine. It only takes a small pea-sized amount. When I first purchased this product my hair was very dry and I had just been to the salon where the stylist commented that she could tell I colored and blew my hair dry often, not exactly something you want to hear, so I had a salon treatment done. My stylist, of course, suggested I come back more often and pay the exorbitant price of the salon every other week. I don’t think it was all that horrible but it was dry. I found this product on Amazon and used it instead. I’m really glad I did bc it’s saved me a ton of money." —Laura's things
"First time trying this product and it made my hair so soft!!!! I don't regret purchasing it!" —Amado
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.15.
3. Reviewer-beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine that'll help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Promising reviews: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
"I’ve tried a few different products for my postpartum stomach and nothing seemed to work. I’ve been using this stuff for almost a week and it’s like night and day! My skin is so soft and smooth now, the formula dries on my skin almost immediately and doesn’t leave any sticky residue behind. The smell is nice and not overpowering at all. Wish I'd bought some sooner!" —Amy S.
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
4. A fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream, which is a heavenly non-greasy formula to reduce dark circles and puffiness. It was developed with dermatologists and contains a blend of smoothing ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid!
Promising review: "Better than my $90 eye cream!! I cannot believe that I haven’t heard of this product sooner! Helped to reduce the appearance of my dark circles within a few weeks. It instantly smoothed fine lines and layers beautifully under my concealer. Hydration lasts all day. I know not all products work for everyone but this is worth a shot given the price is right. I’m just excited that I found a better, less expensive alternative to a pricey eye cream" —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $13.45.
5. And CeraVe Retinol Serum that helps refine your skin's texture and tone over time. This lightweight serum uses encapsulated retinol to gently reduce the appearance of pores and acne-related marks. If you've been too scared to try retinoids until now, this is a great place to start.
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising reviews: "This product is magic in a bottle!!! I have been struggling to find a good skincare routine that will remove my acne scars and remove dark spots on my face. I will forever buy this product! I’ve only been using this for two weeks and noticed a huge difference right away! I am so excited to clean my face in the morning and night now! I also bought the Cerave hydrating cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream and they have been amazing as well! CeraVe is the best! Don’t think twice about this product just buy it!!!" —mallory brook bravo
"I've been using this for a month or two! I definitely notice smoother skin and less breakouts. Wish I’d tried this sooner. Currently only using 2–3 times/week!" —Rachy
Get it from Amazon for $12.80.
6. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because believe it or not, snails have the healing touch. This refreshing formula can be used on all skin types! Reviewers are obsessed with how well it heals acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin. and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
Get it from Amazon for $17.
7. A coconut-scented nail strengthening cream to repair short, brittle nails that are prone to breaking and chipping. This cream is rich in calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
Get it from Amazon for $7.94 (also available in packs of two or three).
8. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder — sometimes it feels like your roots are on a mission to humiliate you. This will help revive your limp, greasy hair in a flash! It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
"I've tried a lot of different dry shampoos and for me, nothing comes close to this. This will be my go-to from here on out. Biggest regret is not finding it sooner." —Disbdakilla
Get it from Amazon for $18.
9. LilyAna Naturals eye cream so you can brighten your under-eye area with nourishing ingredients, like provitamin A, vitamins C and E, and rosehip seed oil. Reviewers love that it reduces the appearance of dark circles.
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a couple of months now and I really like it! Previously I've used Clinique or Origins...this works just as well or better. I wish I had found this sooner as it is a lot less expensive than other alternatives. I've seen other reviewers say they keep it in the fridge and while I don't find that necessary I may have to try because it sounds very refreshing!" —Cat SV
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).
10. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen that'll help get rid of stubborn stains from wine, coffee, and tea that you've tried literally everything else on. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I have extremely sensitive teeth from over-whitening in high school but this product has been such a lifesaver! I am a daily black coffee and red wine [drinker] so my teeth have taken a toll as far as staining goes. Seriously, I was very hesitant on getting this because of how sensitive my teeth are but I wish I got it sooner! This is such a great product!" —Mimi Doherty
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
11. Sulfate-free Biotin shampoo because not everyone wants to take a bunch of supplements and hope it'll fix their thinning hair. This uses botanical extracts to thicken and hydrate while also helping to clarify and remove product buildup. Zero regrets here!!!
Talk to your doctor before using this product if you're experiencing hair loss. Read more about biotin shampoo and hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not in love with the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
"This shampoo has changed my hair from limp, fine hair to thick, shiny hair. My scalp is tingly clean and I enjoy shampooing. I wish I would have found this product sooner." —Just ask me
Get it from Amazon for $10.76+ (available in three sizes).