28 Things Under $15 That'll Probably Make A Huge Difference In Many Aspects Of Your Life

1. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
2. A water bottle tracker decal because you already own 15+ Nalgenes and Hydro Flasks but you could use a visual reminder to drink more H2O.
3. A set of bra extenders you can not only use on on your day-to-day bras, but also bodysuits and any other garment with hook and loop closures.
4. An easily washable drip catcher if *nothing* grinds your gears quite like a soapy counter puddle after you just spent precious minutes cleaning dishes because you're not part of the 1% (AKA – the dishwasher-owning class).
5. A hanging garbage bag holder for all of your kitchen scraps so you don't (a) have to walk over to the garbage can with hands full of trash and (b) accidentally toss something down your non-garbage-disposal drain.
Promising review: "I love this product because I'm always chopping vegetables and cutting up meat. I would be making several trips to the trash. Now I'm able to make meal prep quicker, easier, and cleaner! A good way to use up some of those plastic bags from the grocery store, too!" —Ellen Holcomb
6. A set of silicone stove counter gap covers so you won't attract unwanted critters after flinging pasta into the half-inch crevice for the third time this week. We all know nobody is actually cleaning it out (don't try to lie to us), so go ahead and do yourself a favor.
7. A 20-piece set of Browndages because what's "nude" for one person may not be for another and bandages should be inclusive!
8. An adhesive LED strip that mounts to the back of your TV and helps your eyes adjust in the dark (AKA bias lighting). The extra bit of light is pretty, but it also reduces eye strains and headaches so you can even add an extra hour to your The Gilded Age binge.
9. A Seche Vite top coat to prevent chipped polish and yellow nails after your next at-home manicure. Better yet, reviewers say it dries so fast that they've even taken showers just 15 minutes after applying it without fear of bubbles or smudging! 🤯
10. An insulated neoprene cup sleeve because it doesn't matter that it's winter and there's a blizzard going down — you're still going out for iced coffee. This will not only keep your hands from freezing on the walk, but it'll also prevent condensation rings when you get home and place it right on your desk, no coaster in sight.
12. An address and password log book because look, we both know the computer forgot your password but acknowledging that isn't about to solve the issue. Instead, write down all of your logins in this book and just be sure to keep it somewhere safe, huh?
13. A child-proof outlet cover that allows you to plug things in like usual but also give you peace of mind that your toddler won't be able to mess around with it.
14. A copy of The Big Activity Book for Anxious People which can help you take a step back from anxious thoughts by reading step-by-step instructions on how to build an underground bunker instead.
15. A jewelry-cleaning stick with long, soft bristles that help the cleaning solution get in every nook and cranny of your setting. The formula works great on diamonds and precious stones, so you won't have to make monthly trips to your jeweler anymore.
16. A 5-in-1 cork that aerates, pours, and filters your wine then serves as a leak-proof stopper which extends the life of your bottle if you don't finish it in one go. (Though with the way things are going lately, that last use may be a moot point.)
17. A scalp care brush so you can treat your noggin to a salon-worthy massage right at home. The tool can also help get rid of dandruff so you can spend less time worrying about it accumulating all over your dark sweater.
18. A washable cleansing towel which — once moistened with a bit of water — is capable of wiping away a full face of makeup. If you dread getting out of bed once you've gotten comfy, you can even keep it on your nightstand and use it right before you hit the sack. (Just keep a water bottle handy, too.)
19. A set of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets that can cut through lime and mineral build-up like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free.
20. A fast-acting wrinkle releaser and fabric refresher spray because you're always running late in the morning and simply don't have time to bust out the ironing board to solve the issue of your wrinkly work shirt.
Promising review: "I bought this because I have a very bad habit of forgetting to take clothes out of the dryer quickly when it is finished. I also have some clothing that needs to air dry. When the clothing is dry, you simply spritz it with this magic concoction and smooth the wrinkles out with your hands and ta-da! Wrinkles are gone. I don't travel much at all, but I know when I do, I’ll be taking this with me to get rid of all the wrinkles in everything." –WidowWoman
21. A set of LED stickers designed to dampen the bright lights of your various electronics. When surrounded by a sea of shining alarm clocks, PS4s, smart TVs, sound bars, and monitors, they make all the difference.
22. A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches that can suck all the gunk out of your whiteheads while you sleep. If you have a habit of picking and popping surprise blemishes, keep some of these on hand.
23. A dip clip ready to hold the single most important part of your takeaway meal: CONDIMENTS 🙌🏻 With this resourceful car vent caddy, you'll never have to eat a dry road fry or nugget again!
24. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and breadcrumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
25. A charging cable tag so there's ~zero~ doubt as to whose lightning cable is whose. Last time your sister "accidentally" swapped yours out you got saddled with an old frayed one and that's not about to happen again.
26. A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies so you can keep your cash money, lip balm, keys, and other small accessories nice and accessible while you're at the gym, running a quick errand, or otherwise avoiding having to carry a purse.
Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore. This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —Tia
27. A bracelet holder so you can still rock your favorite bling, even when there's no one around to help you hook and unhook with that annoying lobster clasp.
Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom
