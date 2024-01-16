Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    29 Things Under $15 That'll Probably Make A Huge Difference In Many Aspects Of Your Life

    Including a personal fave of mine: stove gap fillers.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after photos which show a sheet popping off the corner of a mattress and then a sheet attached securely
    amazon.com

    Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12 to 18 inches and hold adequate tension. PS: BedBand is a small biz!

    Promising review: "Say goodbye to re-arranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these bed bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and four pack sizes).

    2. A water bottle tracker decal because you already own 15+ Nalgenes and Hydro Flasks but you could use a visual reminder to drink more H2O.

    A hand holding the decal which tracks water intake by the hour from 8am to 6pm
    Fuzzy Loon Designs / Etsy

    Fuzzy Loon Designs is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop with all sorts of decals, stickers, ornaments, mugs, and more. This hourly H2O tracker is made for bottles 24 to 36 ounces.

    Get it from Fuzzy Loon Designs on Etsy for $3.50+ (available with a white or clear background).

    3. A set of bra extenders you can not only use on on your day-to-day bras, but also bodysuits and any other garment with hook and loop closures.

    amazon.com

    If you've outgrown the band on your bra but it's in good condition otherwise, don't go dumping it in the trash quite yet! These cheap lil' extenders give you an extra two inches of room and they come in a bunch of neutral colors.

    Promising review: "I actually did not order this for a bra extender. I ordered it for my compression garment, which was too too tight between the crotch snap area and hurt me so bad, so I snapped the extender on the crouch area which was very easy to do, and now I have plenty of room to adjust the extender to my desire. It now feels very comfy, satisfied with my purchase." —queenb276

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 31 different inch spacings and color combinations).

    4. An easily washable drip catcher if *nothing* grinds your gears quite like a soapy counter puddle after you just spent precious minutes cleaning dishes because you're not part of the 1% (AKA – the dishwasher-owning class).

    TwoLilacsStudio / Etsy

    Hustle Sew Shop is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon run by Jacy Stratton.

    Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina

    Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).

    5. A hanging garbage bag holder for all of your kitchen scraps so you don't (a) have to walk over to the garbage can with hands full of trash and (b) accidentally toss something down your non-garbage-disposal drain.

    The holder with a plastic bag attached, which is hung up on an under-sink cabinet door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this product because I'm always chopping vegetables and cutting up meat. I would be making several trips to the trash. Now I'm able to make meal prep quicker, easier, and cleaner! A good way to use up some of those plastic bags from the grocery store, too!" —Ellen Holcomb

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. A set of silicone stove counter gap covers so you won't attract unwanted critters after flinging pasta into the half-inch crevice for the third time this week. We all know nobody is actually cleaning it out (don't try to lie to us), so go ahead and do yourself a favor.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the black gap cover used alongside their stove
    amazon.com

    The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary.

    Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now, when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and colors).

    7. A 20-piece set of Browndages because what's "nude" for one person may not be for another and bandages should be inclusive!

    Browndages

    Browndages is a Black family-owned business that not only sells inclusive bandages, but pajamas, books, and face masks, as well.

    Get them from Browndages for $3.99 (available in mocha, caramel, wheat, ebony, and sand complexions as well as an assorted pack).

    8. An adhesive LED strip that mounts to the back of your TV and helps your eyes adjust in the dark (AKA bias lighting). The extra bit of light is pretty, but it also reduces eye strains and headaches so you can even add an extra hour to your The Gilded Age binge.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of their TV with the blue LED lights and the caption &quot;bias lighting #worthit&quot;
    amazon.com

    The 6.5-foot light strip fits TVs up to 60 inches (other sizes are also available, though) and comes with a wireless remote so you can switch between 16 colors and four dimmable modes. It attaches to the back of the TV via included adhesive tape.

    Promising review: "These lights are really nice and are perfect for watching TV in the dark. The remote is a nice touch. I typically just keep them set on white, but it's nice to be able to change them if I want. I have them on a 60-inch Samsung TV, one strip on top and one on each side and they fit just right. I like the fact that they are connecting, but come with the connecting cable, it makes it much easier to make it fit on larger TVs than the ones that are all one strip would. It's a great addition and I'm glad I bought them." —Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).

    9. A Seche Vite top coat to prevent chipped polish and yellow nails after your next at-home manicure. Better yet, reviewers say it dries so fast that they've even taken showers just 15 minutes after applying it without fear of bubbles or smudging! 🤯

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am apparently hard on all nail polishes. A typical DIY manicure would last a day or two before chipping. I have tried MANY top coats and DIY gel solutions, but read recent reviews on Seche Vite gel top coat and thought I would try it. I was surprised. I did my nails on a Thursday and they lasted me through Tuesday before chipping. This was pretty amazing." —Mommy May

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.76.

    10. An insulated neoprene cup sleeve because it doesn't matter that it's January and there's a blizzard going down — you're still going out for iced coffee. This will not only keep your hands from freezing on the walk, but it'll also prevent condensation rings when you get home and place it right on your desk, no coaster in sight.

    A reviewer holding the neoprene sleeve in purple
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say this fits both Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks cups perfectly!

    Promising review: "I use this every day! It works great. It keeps my beverage cold and my hands and desk dry. Best of all, there’s a window to see how much iced coffee I have left!" —Julia

    Get it from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in sizes S–L and in 17 colors and designs).

    11. A 3D window film for some extra privacy and a kaleidoscopic light show whenever the sun rises.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use!

    Promising review: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." —Stephanie Graham

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 10 sizes).

    12. An address and password log book because look, we both know the computer forgot your password but acknowledging that isn't about to solve the issue. Instead, write down all of your logins in this book and just be sure to keep it somewhere safe, huh?

    The address and password logbook which has three entries per page
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I finally have all of my usernames, passwords, account numbers, service providers, etc. all in one place. No more sticky notes and little pieces of ripped paper or resetting my passwords all the time to only forget and reset them again. I searched for a couple of weeks until I decided on this particular book. It seemed to offer the best layout and amount of information I could log and hasn't disappointed me yet. I love it! You can even store internet service info for easy reference." —Elizabeth R.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.67.

    13. A child-proof outlet cover that allows you to plug things in like usual but also give you peace of mind that your toddler won't be able to mess around with it.

    amazon.com

    The cover conceals both outlets and stores up to four feet of cords inside. Opening it involves a simple dual press that's easy for adults but too tricky for little troublemakers.

    Promising review: "Living with a toddler isn't easy. A toddler is like a scientist with no fear and a similar, but different, language. The difference being: when you say 'no' that means, 'do exactly what you're about to do, with a smile.' I am so so so so so happy I found this!!!! I installed them today and they are a breeze to install. Our son can't get into it and he can't pull out the cord. The cover is simple enough to remove for adults without being annoying. That's huge for me, because we tend to move stuff around a lot. I just can't say how much this has improved my life. It's a major deterrent. I watched him approach it the first time and after two good pulls he gave up. He hasn't been back since." —Bexyrae

    Get it from Amazon for $4.89+ (available in packs of one, two, or four).

    14. A copy of The Big Activity Book for Anxious People which can help you take a step back from anxious thoughts by reading step-by-step instructions on how to build an underground bunker instead.

    The cover of the activity book
    Tarcherperigee

    Other activities/readings include: Fun Facts about Aging!, Your Hotel Room Carpet: A Petri Dish of Horrors, and Soothing Facts about Hand Sanitizer (very timely).

    Reviewers say the book delivers just what it promises: fun activities that keep anxiety in check and give them a much-needed escape for a few minutes every day.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.81.

    15. A jewelry-cleaning stick with long, soft bristles that help the cleaning solution get in every nook and cranny of your setting. The formula works great on diamonds and precious stones, so you won't have to make monthly trips to your jeweler anymore.

    a reviewer&#x27;s before and after of a diamond ring that went from dull to shiny
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the dazzle stick from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a diamond dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry and go." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in packs of one, two, and three).

    16. A 5-in-1 cork that aerates, pours, and filters your wine then serves as a leak-proof stopper which extends the life of your bottle if you don't finish it in one go. (Though with the way things are going lately, that last use may be a moot point.)

    A bottle wine with the five-in-one aerator inserted
    Amazon

    The manufacturer says the BPA-free stopper fits most standard wine bottles.

    Promising review: "I wouldn't consider myself a wine connoisseur by any means, but I typically have a bottle or so float through my house each week. This wine corker takes the hassle out of pulling the original cork out, is easy to clean, makes the wine taste better, and hello it's five bucks! It would make a GREAT cheap gift for a wine drinker. At the moment, I only have the one, but I'm planning to grab a few more to keep on-hand." —jason lebeda

    Get it from Amazon for $9.63

    17. A scalp care brush so you can treat your noggin to a salon-worthy massage right at home. The tool can also help get rid of dandruff so you can spend less time worrying about it accumulating all over your dark sweater.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had a dry, flaking scalp for about a year now (pretty much started when I was pregnant and hadn’t gone away). I got this, and HOLY MOLY my flakes are gone! It’s made out of a silicone-type material and the little 'bristles' are flexible but still get the job done. I can literally brush my hair with shampoo in and it doesn’t get tangled. It’s amazing. Not only do I have zero flakes now, I feel like using this does a way better job at working the shampoo in and getting your hair and scalp really clean. I have super thick hair and no matter how much shampoo I use or how long I scrub my hair, I felt like the back, underneath part of my hair would sometimes stay dirty. This brush gets all that." —Meg R

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three colors).

    18. A washable cleansing towel which — once moistened with a bit of water — is capable of wiping away a full face of makeup. If you dread getting out of bed once you've gotten comfy, you can even keep it on your nightstand and use it right before you hit the sack. (Just keep a water bottle handy, too.)

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These makeup remover towels are amazing! I wasn't sure because all you do is wet the towel and wipe your makeup off. These are plush like, soft, and gentle on your face. They just feel so magical, because they remove all of your makeup with just water. These are perfect for me after working a 12-hour shift, instead of accidentally falling asleep in my makeup because I'm so tired. This takes so little time and does a great job." —Meggy

    Get a makeup-removing towel from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven colors and multipacks).

    19. A set of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets that can cut through lime and mineral build-up like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free.

    amazon.com

    Slip a single tablet in your detergent tray (or in the bottom of the dishwasher if it won't fit in there) and set it to a regular wash cycle. After it's finished, open it up to find limescale, hard water stains, and other mineral buildup completely wiped out.

    Promising review: "This works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build-up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, or build-up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune

    Get a. pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.

    20. A fast-acting wrinkle releaser and fabric refresher spray because you're always running late in the morning and simply don't have time to bust out the ironing board to solve the issue of your wrinkly work shirt.

    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this because I have a very bad habit of forgetting to take clothes out of the dryer quickly when it is finished. I also have some clothing that needs to air dry. When the clothing is dry, you simply spritz it with this magic concoction and smooth the wrinkles out with your hands and ta-da! Wrinkles are gone. I don't travel much at all, but I know when I do, I’ll be taking this with me to get rid of all the wrinkles in everything." –WidowWoman

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $10.97.

    21. A set of LED stickers designed to dampen the bright lights of your various electronics. When surrounded by a sea of shining alarm clocks, PS4s, smart TVs, sound bars, and monitors, they make all the difference.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after photos which show a bright HDMI switcher now dimmed with an LED sticker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. OH MY GOD! This is a game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $1.49.

    22. A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches that can suck all the gunk out of your whiteheads while you sleep. If you have a habit of picking and popping surprise blemishes, keep some of these on hand.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on! While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face." —MelsBells

    Get a box of 40 round patches for $7.64 and a box of 8 extra-large patches for $7.64, both from Amazon.

    23. A set of Miracle-Gro spikes which will revive your potted plants with all of the micronutrients they've been missing. They're safe to use with any indoor plant and work for a full two months.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violets plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." —Elizabeth

    Get them from Amazon for $3.62+ (available in packs of 24 and 48).

    24. A dip clip ready to hold the single most important part of your takeaway meal: CONDIMENTS 🙌🏻 With this resourceful car vent caddy, you'll never have to eat a dry road fry or nugget again!

    The red dip clip holding Heinz ketchup and Whataburger spicy ketchup
    3D Printed by Brian / Etsy

    The ingenious design comes from Etsy seller 3D Printed by Brian who also sells a handful of other wares including Scooby Doo-styled dog tags, skull succulent planters, and bathtub beer holders.

    Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my husband — we are moving to Alaska next month and will be in the car for very long hours, and he LOVES chicken nuggets. It’s really more of a gift to me, as I am normally the sauce holder, and with this handy little tool, I don’t have to do it anymore! It’s structurally sound, fits on the vent perfectly, and is just a great idea for a gadget. Took a little bit to arrive, but I knew that would be the case when I ordered it, especially with COVID. Overall, I would definitely recommend!" —Kate Henson

    Get it from 3D Printed by Brian on Etsy for $4.80+ (originally $6; available in single or double).

    25. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and breadcrumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that I came across these. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

    Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors and a Spanish version).

    26. A charging cable tag so there's ~zero~ doubt as to whose lightning cable is whose. Last time your sister "accidentally" swapped yours out you got saddled with an old frayed one and that's not about to happen again.

    colorful pink, blue, and orange name tags that say &quot;Gaby,&quot; &quot;Chris&quot; and &quot;Patrick&quot; each on charging cables
    Delightful Luna/Etsy

    Delightful Luna is an Etsy shop based in North Carolina. They sell cool 3D-printed accessories, including magnets, keychains, and pen caps.

    Promising review: "They are perfect! Now my bf won’t steal my charger anymore. They clip so well!" —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Delightful Luna on Etsy for $9 (available in two charger types and 18 colors).

    27. A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies so you can keep your cash money, lip balm, keys, and other small accessories nice and accessible while you're at the gym, running a quick errand, or otherwise avoiding having to carry a purse. 

    lip balm, pins, and other small items inside a reviewer's blue velvet scrunchie with zipper closure
    the scrunchie on reviewer's wrist
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore. This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —Tia

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two color combinations).

    28. A bracelet holder so you can still rock your favorite bling, even when there's no one around to help you hook and unhook with that annoying lobster clasp. 

    someone using the product to put on a bracelet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and a pack of two).

    29. And a tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes because despite the fact that you have 17 different cleaners under your kitchen sink, it is SO much easier to reach for a one-and-done wipe.

    A model using the cleaning wipes on a stained carpet
    Amazon

    These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And! They'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.

    Promising review: "These are awesome! The size of the container is large and so was the quantity I received. The wipes are huge and tough, great for scrubbing! I cleaned my whole house with these and they removed stains I haven't been able to get out for a while. I also tried them on my walls and they did not remove the paint. Also, they smell fantastic: no chemical smell whatsoever. These are a great deal on Amazon, and I will be purchasing them again!" —Suze

    Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in different sizes, patterns, and quantities).

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.