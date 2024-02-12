38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Promising review: "My mother-in-law bought this for me and I was so skeptical, I didn't use it for about a month. Once I did, I have been amazed at how much this thing picks up even after sweeping with a regular broom, I couldn't STOP using it! The size is able to reach further under chairs, tables, and couches than I could with a broom and reaches places my vacuum can't. It picks up SO MUCH dog hair, I use it twice a day to keep my floors clean. I have even used this behind my bedroom dresser to reach YEARS worth of built-up dust that hadn't been touched." —Tina

BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord even uses it for her own hair (lol):

""An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet, like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets."

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).