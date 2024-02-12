38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

1. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law bought this for me and I was so skeptical, I didn't use it for about a month. Once I did, I have been amazed at how much this thing picks up even after sweeping with a regular broom, I couldn't STOP using it! The size is able to reach further under chairs, tables, and couches than I could with a broom and reaches places my vacuum can't. It picks up SO MUCH dog hair, I use it twice a day to keep my floors clean. I have even used this behind my bedroom dresser to reach YEARS worth of built-up dust that hadn't been touched." —Tina
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord even uses it for her own hair (lol):
""An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet, like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets."
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
2. A mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen that can brighten your smile by four to eight shades with regular use. Whether your stains are due to coffee, tea, more coffee, wine, yet more coffee...or soda, this is sure to help.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in packs of two and four).
3. And — while we're on the topic of dental hygiene — a "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are ten times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "I've been using Dr. Plotka's toothbrushes for awhile now, and I can't emphasize enough how good these are. These, hands down, are the best I've ever used. The bristles are very thin so you are actually flossing as you brush. Because the bristles are as thin as they are, I just assumed they'd wear out super fast, but I was wrong, it's surprisingly durable. I was skeptical buying this toothbrush after reading through some of the comments that said that the bristles were sharp and painful on the gums. However, the statement 'naturally eliminates 99.9% of bacteria' hooked me, and I'm glad I took a chance. I definitely highly recommend this product." —Lisa Stepanski
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A tub of The Pink Stuff, which can clean anything you throw at it — pots and pans, stove tops, showers, and even that Mountain Dew spill you "forgot about" in the fridge.
Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising reviews: "I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah Martin
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
5. A grooming glove so you can give your pet all the love they desire while covertly brushing away mats and tangles, too. Use it on wet or dry fur (it's great in the bath) and on your feline friends as well.
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical of this goofy looking glove. But I saw it in an article of '21 things you must have for your cat' and figured, what the heck. My big Maine Coone freaking loves this thing. It is mess free. My favorite thing about it is all of the fur comes off in one piece. It's not messy. And this is half the price than the ones you see at the store in the 'As seen on TV' section. Gonna make it a lot easier to brush my fluffy cat every day." —Breeze
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors).
6. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badgeworthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.
Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about a product that claimed to stop sheets from wadding up in the wash, but I was also very frustrated with sheets wadding up like a burrito and everything still being wet after the third time through the dryer, so I figured I would give it a try. It worked! It wasn't really hard to put on, maybe a little tricky at first but once you get the hang of it, it's not bad. At the end of the was cycle, the sheet was not tangled at all, one corner had come free, so I reattached it and threw into the dryer. At the end of the drying cycle nothing was tangled! The sheet was not wrapped around anything and was dry. I would definitely recommend Wad-Free." —Hope
7. A liquid callus remover that'll eliminate the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I found an article on BuzzFeed that mentioned how much customers loved this product. I was very skeptical at first because I’ve tried so many products and techniques to repair my extremely cracked heels. I decided to give this product a go since it wasn’t very expensive. AMAZING. I am speechless. I wish I had taken photos before to show what an extreme difference it has made in just one application. It was safe on my skin, but I would use with caution after reading reviews of skin burn, however this product is the first product that does exactly what it claims to do. I will continue to use. And I’m not embarrassed to go to the nail salon anymore! :P" —K.H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A self-grooming toy if your baby needs 24/7 scritches and scratches, and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but we have two wall corners that our cats are always rubbing on, and we have to constantly wipe clean. Assembly and installation took less than five minutes for both. I placed them at two different heights, one that would be comfortable for them to rub their faces on, and the other so they could rub their body along. The cats were leery at first, but it didn't take long for them to figure out what was up. Now they're always rubbing against it when they go in and out or walk past. Glad they're enjoying it, and that we not longer have to keep wiping those walls down." —Jason Ross
Get it from Amazon for $5.49.
9. A set of Wonder Hangers, which will ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "My only regret was not buying two so waiting for my second shipment now. I was skeptical about this product, but I figured I didn't have much at stake. This product really does work. My son has a small closet, and I was able to hang all of his shirts." —Dana
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
10. A winged eyeliner stamp for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now, you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical this could actually work. I bought it because I was going to be in a wedding, and the makeup artist had to back out, so we all needed to do our own makeup! None of us are girls who are great at doing makeup. However, we wanted to try our best and gave this a shot to help glam up a little. We tested the stamping on our hands first to get the idea of pressure needed and after that, it was ridiculously easy to use. I'm a huge fan of it now, and one of the other girls plans to buy one for her own collection. It's super easy. However, it's not super water resistant, so don't cry but it was smudge and sweat resistant. I applied it at like 10 a.m. and lasted until I took my makeup off post-wedding at like 1 a.m. Love this product!" —Kindle Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three styles).
11. Some Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments to speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits, and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product when my friend recommended it to me, but it’s honestly AMAZING! If you’re second guessing it, just try it! You won’t be disappointed. I will say, you might need to use a few of them back-to-back if you have some deep or stubborn zits. But overall, these things work miracles!" —Christine Rose Phipps
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $12.99.