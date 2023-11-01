41 Products That Reviewers Say Are A Perfect 10

1. A bottle of Elizavecca's $7 Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment, which delivers results that reviewers claim are just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~Polaflex.~
Promising review: "This is by far the best hair mask I’ve ever used. I always have frizzy hair, especially those flyaways on top on my head, and they’ve totally smoothed. I used a clarifying shampoo before applying this and I waited till my hair was dry-ish. My hair is sooo soft and I will definitely use again. 10/10. Recommend!" —stephanie peoples
2. A pair of *affordable* down-alternative cooling pillows if you're a particularly sweaty sleeper.
Promising review: "It is fluffy and full but allows my head to sink into it. I’ve never slept on something that feels so luxurious. My neck pain is gone and I look forward to going to bed. It’s truly the best pillow ever. My husband and I both agree and we usually fight over the one good pillow, but now we both sleep soundly having our own. They have a customer for life with us. I’ve already recommended it to friends and family plus will be gifting some as Christmas gifts lol!! Adulting at its finest. All in all, these are luxury in the comfort of your own home. 100/10." —Megan
3. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess Mascara sure to give you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 241,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "I have long, thick lashes, but they’re also blonde. It normally takes a number of coats of mascara to get them to pop, but I only needed two coats of this. Not only are they defined, I don’t have to remove tons of hardened mascara at the end of the day. My eyes are also very sensitive to cosmetics and this mascara doesn’t bother them at all. 15/10 recommended!!" —S. Pippin
4. A deep pocket sheet set that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!! And since they're only $25 bucks, you can even go for different colors.
PS: The set even comes with four pillowcases so all of your bases are covered.
Promising review: "Love the feel of these and have no complaints after a couple of weeks of use and already quite a few washes. 10/10 would sleep on again." —Jordan
"These sheets are so soft to the touch and don’t wrinkle easily. They are thin enough to be cool but not so thin that they feel cheap. They look great and feel great. Overall 10/10 for me. They fit my thick mattress well and fit my pillows perfectly. They look elegant as well. I’m very happy with this purchase." —Alisha Baker
5. A bottle of COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence which addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first because I heard about this through TikTok and I assumed it was a flop. After the millionth video I saw, I decided to give the product a try. After just 24 hours I noticed my pores reduced and my skin looked really healthy. I also have very sensitive skin and it applied without any irritation. I’ve been using for almost a week and I’m impressed with the quick results. 10/10 recommend." —Angie Paz
6. A smol, octupus-shaped exfoliating stick that gently removes blackheads, whiteheads, and excess sebum so your T-zone can get a much-deserved breather.
7. A liquid callus remover to eliminate the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I cannot believe how well this product works. My husband has by far the worst calluses I’ve ever seen. After some persuading, he agreed to letting me give him a pedicure using this product. The results are unreal. I would give this product 10 stars if I could." —Amanda
8. And/or foot peeling mask that's SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board.
If foot graters give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!
Promising review: "I'm not sure if it's the region I live in or just the summer heat but y'all. This is the best fast-acting foot mask out there. The box says 7–14 days and as I'm writing this it's only day 3 and it looks like I've taken a leisurely stroll through the Sahara. The tough spots (ladies you know what I mean, the big toes and heals) feel like they've never seen pavement. The flakes feel like parchment paper. 10/10 would buy again." —Amazon Customer
9. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are 10 times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I’ve used so many fine-bristle toothbrushes. I have tried them all! I have sensitive teeth and gums but want a super clean feel, so it’s hard to find a brush that doesn’t hurt my gums. I pair this brush with Sensodyne and it’s amazing! I subscribed to these for every 3 months so I can change them out. 10/10 recommend." —Marina Bone
10. A Seraphic Skincare Korean exfoliating mitt that'll scrub away dead skin leaving you ready for a biiiig night in of applying your fake tanner. Or, if that's not your thing, no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps causes by keratosis pilaris.
11. A ChomChom roller — a MUST for any pet parent — ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere."
Promising review: "1000/10. So I own a big furry mini horse (aka a 120-pound German Shepherd). I just came to terms that my house and all the furniture within it will always be caked with his hair. No matter how much I brush, him he sheds like a winter snowstorm. Finally fed up, I decided to take the leap and buy this tool thinking, no way this will work. HOLY TOLEDO. Why didn’t I buy this before?! It’s super easy/fast to use and took a solid 98% of his hair off my fabric couch! I already recommended it to family and am now recommending it to you. You won’t regret it." —Emily Briley
12. A pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee.
It even includes 1-Hour Express Strips that give you same-day results if you need a little last-minute whitening!
Promising review: "These whitening strips are awesome! After one use I noticed a big difference! I normally hate strips cause they slide around and don’t stay on but these don’t budge! It’s actually hard to remove after you’ve had it on for the allotted time. 10/10 would recommend these! I can’t wait to see how white my teeth get after I finish the pack." —Jenni T
13. An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller which works just like your go-to oil-blotting sheets but it doesn't create any extra waste! Just roll the mattifying stick all over your T-zone (or anywhere else that gets greasy) and soak up excess oil.
In case you're wondering — no, the volcanic roller doesn't mess up your makeup. And once you've given your face a quick touch-up, just twist off the top of the roller to release the stone and give it a wash before your next use.
Promising review: "The before and after photos sold me, they are not edited, this thing works! I don’t fully understand how, but it is so much better than blotting paper. Simply roll it over your face and bam, no more oil. I live in Michigan where it gets humid AF and this thing is a life saver. I keep one in my purse and one in my desk at home. I bought a third for my mom and she loves hers. 10/10." —Becky duPuis Bartek
14. A HyperChiller beverage cooler that allows you to turn hot coffee into iced coffee in 60 seconds flat. Just make a promise with yourself — that you'll fill the container with water and keep it in your freezer so it's always ready when you need it.
The dishwasher-safe container can also be used to cool chill tea, juice, wine, or whatever else you feel like drinking. No water comes into contact with your beverage, so you don't have to worry about dilution, either.
Promising review: "This is a cheap and genius way to go for iced coffees. It holds around 10 ounces of coffee and I leave it in there for a good 5 minutes so it comes out chilly. I love this thing. 10/10." —Kenny
