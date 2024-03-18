Just 40 Beauty Products With Before And Afters That'll Have You Clicking "Add To Cart" Immediately

1. Tree of Life's Power Trio is the definition of "more bang for your buck" with vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid serums for less than $30! When used in tandem, the routine can help reduce dark spots and fine lines, support elasticity, and brighten and hydrate skin.
Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!
Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and realized it was time to step up my skincare game. I always looked younger than my age, but recently that's worn off a bit, and makeup remover wipes and argan oil at night weren't cutting it. I happened across this trio and, for the price, thought I'd give it a try. My skin feels AMAZING!!! This trio is worth every penny. I don't even feel like I have to wear makeup all the time anymore, and when I do, it goes on so much more smoothly. This is definitely going to be part of my routine for years to come!" —Caitlin
Get the pack of three from Amazon for $26.99.
2. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.
3. Seraphic Skincare's Korean exfoliating mitt scrubs away dead skin leaving you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
PS: Seraphic Skincare is a small biz!
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
4. Lee Beauty's Callus Remover eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Key2Del
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. And Dermora's Foot Peel Mask is SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board.
If foot graters give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!
Promising review: "These booties have a lovely light scent and make your feet feel amazing. Once your feet start to peel in a few days, it’s pretty weird looking, but be patient and let them peel on their own. Your feet will be super soft and sandal ready!" —Monique
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in 10 scents and packs of 2, 3, or 4).
6. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo eliminates grease at your roots and keeps your scalp nice and healthy with antioxidant-rich black ginseng and nourishing biotin.
The benzene-free, powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "I have fine hair that gets oily on the second day without washing. I've been using dry shampoos for years but never really LOVED any of them — my hair and scalp still always felt greasy. Searching for a new brand to try, I came across this stuff and WOW! I love it!!! I dab it all over the hair on the front half of my scalp basically and just use my fingers to work it in. My hair looks refreshed after, it totally absorbs the oil, and even has volume! I can go three to four days without washing now and it looks fine. Hair feels a little stiff after application, but that's been true of any dry shampoo in my experience. So glad I found this!!" —Laura Andersen
Get it from Amazon for $16.
7. Hanalei's Sugar Lip Scrub buffs away dry, chapped skin with cane sugar and then locks in moisture with Hawaiian kukui oil and shea butter so you don't have to desperately lick your lips every two seconds in a failed bid to keep them hydrated.
Promising review: "This sugar scrub is a 10/10. I added this to my bedtime routine, and it has already made a tremendous impact on my lips. I’ll wash my face with a gentle face wash cleanser, then apply this sugar scrub after. I’ll take a slightly damp face cloth and rub it away so I don’t remove the moisturizing aspect. My lips feel smoother and softer after 10 days of consistent use. I feel refreshed and reset before I rest. I highly recommend this product. Also, I have sensitive skin, and this scrub has not irritated me. Add this to your routine asap!" —Laney87
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum wards off wrinkles, evens out dark spots, and helps brighten your overall complexion with a 🍃 plant-based 🍃 blend of ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil. And don't let the tiny bottle fool you — it'll be around for the long haul.
Promising reviews: "My search for an amazing serum is finally over. I just purchased my third bottle and I am hooked! My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment. A little goes along way, the bottle usually last me about 3.5 months. I use it every morning and every night. Thank you for his amazing product!" —jaime handley
Get if from Amazon for $19.77+ (available in two sizes).
9. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! I spent every weekend for about a month going to Ulta buying high-end face moisturizers and eye creams and then returning them because my dry skin had gotten soooooo bad and nothing was helping! My eyes are still a little drier than I would like but this has helped tremendously and more than any other product. I was about to give up on even wearing concealer because it was looking so dry and crepey but my concealer is looking good again since I've been using this for a few weeks! I am also noticing a small change in my fine lines. It is the most hydrating product for my face and eyes I have found and I have tried a lot!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes).
10. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer guarantees that the next time you spend a whole afternoon nailing a Mikayla Nogueira look, it won't immediately melt off your face the second you step foot outdoors.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — Mac, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. Maple Holistics' Volumizing Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set is an affordable way to encourage regrowth and combat hair loss. Reviewers with everything from stick-straight manes to natural 4c curls say it's given them a softer, fuller, more manageable mop.
PS: Maple Holistics is a small biz! Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I found this product on a BuzzFeed list of hair products. I am struggling with thinning hair that is dull/lifeless, as well as scalp dryness. Since using this product, my hair has been softer, my scalp less irritable, and I can actually see some hair re-growing/coming back in. No more itchy scalp! The smell is great — it reminds me of a spa in the Caribbean. I love getting a random whiff of it now and again — it's not overpowering in the sense it's all I can smell as it's subtle enough that it won't drive me wild. Worth trying for sure!!" —FyrDncr715
"I have been having hormonal issues, and my hair has been thinning (especially up top), but since I've been using this product for the past couple of months, it has helped tremendously! My hair feels healthier, looks shiny again, and the smell of the shampoo and conditioner is amazing. Definitely found my go-to shampoo and conditioner." —Hannah Caddell
Get the set from Amazon for $22.46.