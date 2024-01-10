1. Lovoir's Winged Eyeliner Stamp was made for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now, you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner but I don’t have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes the perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it! I ordered the 10mm and now i’ll have to try the 12mm!" —Julie B
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
2. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara gives you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 242,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. L'Oréal Paris' Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream offers sheer to light buildable coverage so if your main concern when it comes to makeup is looking like you caked on foundation, that won't be an issue!
Promising review: "Not going to lie, I LOATHE foundation...so I expected to hate this too. But I LOVE IT! I'm 54 and so is my skin. I also love the sun and outdoors. I tried it on a whim and now I use it every day. It's sheer, light and very smooth. You can't feel it and after a few hours you really can't see the 'made up' look anymore. I feel like it looks like my skin but better. A few tips: 1) use primer and let it dry fully 2) It does not hide imperfections; just makes them less glaring. 3) Setting powder is great idea for finishing. I wasn't looking for perfect, just a bit better and this is it!" —Michele Davis
Get it from Amazon for $8.68+ (available in four shades and green for color correction).
4. BestLand's Matte Liquid Lipstick Set comes with six fade- and smudge-proof lippies that reviewers say are right on par with expensivo competitors like Tarte, Nars, Stila, and Kylie Cosmetics.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color sets).
5. L'Oreal Paris Makeup's True Match Lumi Glotion delivers a sunkissed, natural glow even if you CAN'T STAND the sun and would rather fake it than sweat your buns off outdoors in pursuit of a tan.
Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." —Kim Wilmot
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in four shades).
6. Glossier Cloud Paint touts itself as the "most user-friendly blush under the sun" and you know what? I'm not about to argue against it. The sheer formula is made to be layered so you can build pigment to your desired level. Plus, all you have to do is dab it on with your finger — no makeup sponges or brushes necessary.
Our deputy editorial director Maitland Quitmeyer uses this and says:
"Cloud Paint might be the easiest-to-apply blush of all time. I am (as you can see) incredibly pale, and a lot of blushes get full Haunted Victorian Doll really quick. Two dabs of this and a quick blend, and the natural pink flush is there — and any excess product I just pop on my eyelids for a cute matchy look. It adds some hydrated dimension to an otherwise-matte face of foundation, feels SUPER comfortable on, and lasts (on me at least) all day! There is a little bit of a learning curve when squeeeeezing the product out (it can be easy at first to waste some), but once you're used to it, squeezin's a breeze. The good news is you only need a teeeeensy tad, so the tube lasts (The Sandlot voice) FOR-E-VER!"
Promising review: "I am such a minimalist when it comes to makeup. I used to never use blush or bronzer. A simple tinted moisturizer with some concealer and whatever. BUT CLOUD PAINT CHANGED THAT. I absolutely love the color and glow it adds to my face. And it only takes three seconds to put it on. Perfect for a makeup minimalist like me." —Jennifer T
Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in 10 shades).
7. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer erases dark circles, redness, and acne. If a full face of makeup isn't for you, but you would like a lil' bit of convenient, easy-to-use coverage, check it out.
Promising review: "I have struggled with dark circles under my eyes all my life. I have looked for a concealer that would blend well and cover for my whole life. I am 39-years-old. This product has changed my life. I put it under my eyes and on my lids. Then I apply a light amount of setting powder to set the formula. It is just watery enough to blend quickly and dry quickly, but it is completely opaque. And I really think, in combination with my skin care regimen, it has helped to diminish the look of my dark circles completely over time. I have never just gone through tubes of product over and over again, because I use it so much and love it so much, but I have with his one. It truly has been my Holy Grail concealer and I hope to never be without it. Try it, it really is great!" —Amazon reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $7.59+ (available in 18 shades).
8. NYX's Pore Filler Targeted Stick acts like an IRL filter as it blurs pores and fine lines and leaves you with a smooth complexion.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $8.10.
9. Similarly, E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer glides onto skin and fills in pores so your foundation goes on smooooooooth. This baby also has ultra-hydrating squalane so you don't have to worry about drying or cracking.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three shades).
10. Peripera's Ink Velvet Lip Tint is just the ticket for days when you want to put in as little effort as possible. Swipe on the long-lasting emollient formula and go about your day as usual — no sipping through a straw or eating your salad like a Kardashian — because it's that dang durable.
11. Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder — a $13 translucent setting powder — delivers results SO good that one reviewer says it's on par with Laura Mercier's, which goes for nearly 4x the price!!!
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I have naturally really oily skin which drives me wild because no matter what I use or how good my makeup looks, throughout the day my skin will start getting oily and my makeup starts to look terrible. When I put this on after I do my makeup in the morning, though, my skin stays powdery soft all day. No shine. I'm so happy I found this product. I don't normally write reviews but this product is life changing." —jessica
Get it from Amazon for $13.02+ (available in six shades, two sizes and also a two-pack).
12. NYX's The Brow Glue keeps your eyebrows in place all day long — whether you're sitting in a climate-controlled office or running the NYC marathon in a downpour. It's seriously that good!
I typically wear very little makeup, but there's something about doing my brows that makes me feel more put together. This stuff is TINY but does the absolute most! I wouldn't say I have particularly thin or thick brows, but this really zhuzhes them up with next to no effort.
Promising review: "I have always laminated my brows and that's $190 every 3–5 weeks. So I decided to take a break and use brow gel. I bought this thinking I'd hate it and it would be difficult, but guess what? I NEVER WENT BACK to laminating. My brows look so nice and like they've been freshly laminated. I can shape my brows any way I want and they will not move once I put them in place which is amazing for when I'm working long shifts. I'm so happy and they don't feel crunchy!" —Carlos Barrios Gavidia
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in five shades).
13. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush — from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty — delivers long-lasting, buildable pigment in your choice of dewy or matte finish. So if your face hasn't seen the sun for a hot second, it can lend you a healthy lil' flush.
Promising review: "I really love this product! I have it in the color 'Joy' and sometimes I mix it with her liquid highlighter for more of a dewy, glow finish. It's easy to work with it. A little really goes a long way and the pigmentation is wild! I am thinking of buying two more shades just to have some variations in my makeup kit." —Roxella
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in 13 shades and matte or radiant finishes).
14. Milani's Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer is a godsend for sweaty bbs everywhere. Spray it on after you're done with your makeup and it'll lock in your look for 16 hours — no creases, smudges, or streaks in sight.
Promising review: "I have been on the hunt for a good setting spray that will actually work for my super oily acne-prone skin. I even splurged and got the highly praised Charlotte Tilbury setting spray. This Milani one is so much better! I have way less makeup transfer to a mask (as a nurse I'm wearing a face mask for 12+ hours) and my makeup is no longer easily melting/sweating/wiping away off my face. If you've been struggling like me, you need this." —Stef
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $17.98 (available in four styles and individually).
15. Touch in Sol's No Poreblem Primer smoothes out pores and uneven textures so your foundation goes on without a hitch. With green tea extract, the formula also energizes your skin while it's at it. 🍵
Touch in Sol is a small, POC-owned brand from South Korea that aims to make makeup fun and exciting!
Promising review: "I am obsessed! Doesn't make me break out, goes on easily, and a little goes a long way so I know the bottle will last a bit. I've used it with liquid foundation and BB cream. Both look so much better with this as a base. Packaging is adorable! Highly recommend." —N. Donnelly
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
16. Subtl Beauty's 5-in-1 Starter Stack comes with a concealer, highlighter, bronzer, lip and cheek balm, and shine control powder all in one tiny package so you don't have to rifle through your cosmetics bag looking for all of your go-to products.
Each stack comes with a lid and an applicator, and you can add as many products you'd like to achieve your desired makeup look. If you don't know where to start, you can take their quiz to help you build your dream stack.
Subtl Beauty is a small business that creates travel-friendly, customizable makeup stacks perfect for beauty enthusiasts on the go. They also have a wide and inclusive shade range.
Get a customizable starter stack from Subtl Beauty for $60 (originally $70; or build your own stack from scratch here).
17. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil provides a unique glow with every application as the color-changing formula reacts to your skin’s natural pH level. Since it's blendable and buildable, you can swipe on as little or as much as you like.
It's also packed with 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils so just in case you *gasp* sleep in it, you'll still wake up with clear skin! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.