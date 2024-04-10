  • Oscars badge

Robert Downey Jr. Reacted To Jimmy Kimmel's Gross Oscars Jokes

Jimmy infamously made fun of the actor's past drug addiction in his opening monologue. Robert had previously said that his addiction started at age 6 when his father gave him drugs.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Robert Downey Jr. says he truly didn't mind Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jokes.

Robert Downey Jr. wearing sunglasses and a suit at an event
Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

If you remember, Jimmy riffed on Robert during his opening monologue. He started by talking about the success of Oppenheimer — for which Robert received a Best Supporting Actor nomination — before congratulating the cast on their achievements.

Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the Oscars
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

"Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy's] costar Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s career," Jimmy began.

Jimmy Kimmel onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
"Well, one of the highest points," he quipped, referring to Robert's past drug addiction.

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel onstage
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Robert has previously said his addiction started at age 6 when his father gave him drugs to try. He's been sober since 2003.

Robert smiled and pointed to his nose in response to the joke as his Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt reached over and grabbed his shoulders.

Robert Downey Jr. among audience members at the 2024 Oscars
ABC

"Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?" Jimmy continued.

Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the Oscars
ABC

Robert then motioned for Jimmy to "wrap it up," but Jimmy continued. He made several more jokes, including one about RDJ's possible penis shape, leaving the actor looking increasingly uncomfortable.

Robert Downey Jr. in formal attire at an event with a microphone on stand visible
ABC

People had strong reactions to the joke online, with many calling it "disgusting" and "just plain mean."

Commenters react to a comedian&#x27;s remark, some finding it inappropriate while others defend the humor
BuzzFeed

But Robert says he didn't take it personally.

Robert Downey Jr. at the podium, giving a talk
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF

"I don't care," he told Esquire in a recent interview. "I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he’s a national treasure."

Closeup of Robert Downey Jr.
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Jimmy's quip about Robert wasn't the only divisive joke he made at the Oscars. He also made fun of the amount of nude scenes in Emma Stone's Poor Things, leaving her shaking her head.

Emma Stone holding her Oscar
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Some viewers also thought Emma mouthed "What a prick," while others believed she said, "Oh my God." The actor herself has yet to address the joke publicly.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.

