Robert Downey Jr. Reacted To Jimmy Kimmel's Gross Oscars Jokes

If you remember, Jimmy riffed on Robert during his opening monologue. He started by talking about the success of Oppenheimer — for which Robert received a Best Supporting Actor nomination — before congratulating the cast on their achievements.
"Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy's] costar Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s career," Jimmy began.
Robert smiled and pointed to his nose in response to the joke as his Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt reached over and grabbed his shoulders.
"Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?" Jimmy continued.
Robert then motioned for Jimmy to "wrap it up," but Jimmy continued. He made several more jokes, including one about RDJ's possible penis shape, leaving the actor looking increasingly uncomfortable.
People had strong reactions to the joke online, with many calling it "disgusting" and "just plain mean."
But Robert says he didn't take it personally.
"I don't care," he told Esquire in a recent interview. "I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he’s a national treasure."
Jimmy's quip about Robert wasn't the only divisive joke he made at the Oscars. He also made fun of the amount of nude scenes in Emma Stone's Poor Things, leaving her shaking her head.
Some viewers also thought Emma mouthed "What a prick," while others believed she said, "Oh my God." The actor herself has yet to address the joke publicly.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.
