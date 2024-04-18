She also addressed whether she's had any work done on her butt. "I've never had butt implants or a [Brazilian butt lift]," she stated. "I mean, I'd be so flattered if somebody thought I had that. If I could, I would! I don't have the extra body fat. And that surgery is such a hard one to recover from. It's so insane, it's basically three months that you have to lay flat on your face, and you're bruised for an eternity."