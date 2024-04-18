Megan Fox went makeup-free on Instagram and, unfortunately, faced a lot of hate in the comments.
The Transformers star shared the photo yesterday as she prepared to do her hair after dyeing it blue ahead of Coachella last weekend.
"Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella," Megan captioned the image, which showed her standing in front of a mirror in a black bralette and plaid pajama pants. She looked radiant as she posed without makeup with her long blue hair falling loosely down her sides.
While the post received over a million likes and thousands of comments, many were critical, saying it looked nothing like Megan.
"This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL," one user wrote, adding that "AI [is] doing its thing again."
Megan ended up seeing that specific comment and snarkily wrote back to say they should "go ask @machinegunkelly if this is AI."
The post comes shortly after Megan copped to the plastic surgery she has and hasn't had done on the Call Her Daddy podcast. As far as what she hasn't done, Megan said, "I've never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lifts — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift. I've never done threads. I have researched them, and it's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work. I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."
"I've never had buccal fat removal. I'll never have any fat removed, I'm a lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face," she continued. "I will only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."
She also addressed whether she's had any work done on her butt. "I've never had butt implants or a [Brazilian butt lift]," she stated. "I mean, I'd be so flattered if somebody thought I had that. If I could, I would! I don't have the extra body fat. And that surgery is such a hard one to recover from. It's so insane, it's basically three months that you have to lay flat on your face, and you're bruised for an eternity."
Regarding what she has done, Megan said, "I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids. I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."
Aside from her boob job, Megan said she's had filler, Botox, every laser "you could possibly think [of]," a nose job, and an unknown procedure that she's "gatekeeping" because it's simply so "good" and "not a known plastic surgery."
With that in mind, it's no surprise that she doesn't "look the same." That was the point!!