    Megan Fox Revealed The Inspiration For Her "Blue Jean" Hair Color Change

    She's collecting hair colors like infinity stones.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You might know Megan Fox made a significant hair change recently.

    Woman in studded corset top and leather pants posing
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Uber

    For the last few years, she's changed her hair color: red, copper, and pink.

    Kim Kardashian in a white corset-style dress with a thigh-high slit at an event
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    Her most recent era is an icy" blue jeans" bob.

    She first revealed her new hair with an April 2 Instagram carousel, captioned, "entering my Jedi era."

    The look comes right after she posted, "in memoriam of my pink hair era february 2024-april 2024."

    On Friday, Megan told People why she decided to go blue at the Celsius Cosmic Desert party on Coachella weekend.

    Woman with blue hair, cowboy hat, leather jacket, holds a Celsius can, posing in front of a branded backdrop
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

    "I actually have a blue bob right now," Megan said, referring to her current hair with blue extensions. "We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy."

    Person in black outfit and hat posing in front of lighted &#x27;Polo&#x27; sign
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    "I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown."

    Woman with blue hair wearing a straw hat poses for a photo
    Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

    According to Meg, her transformations are all about authenticity. "I think it's important just to be you and not change your whole style just for a festival."

    In addition to her extended blue hair, she wore an Acme jacket, a Free People bodysuit, and Levi's jeans.

    Person stands before a promotional backdrop, wearing a denim jacket, shorts, thigh-high boots, and a wide-brimmed hat
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

    I can't wait to see what the next color will be.