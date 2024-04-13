Megan Fox Revealed The Inspiration For Her "Blue Jean" Hair Color Change

Celebrity·Posted 48 minutes agoMegan Fox Revealed The Inspiration For Her "Blue Jean" Hair Color ChangeShe's collecting hair colors like infinity stones.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail You might know Megan Fox made a significant hair change recently. Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Uber For the last few years, she's changed her hair color: red, copper, and pink. Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ Her most recent era is an icy" blue jeans" bob. View this photo on Instagram @dimitrishair/instagram.com She first revealed her new hair with an April 2 Instagram carousel, captioned, "entering my Jedi era." View this photo on Instagram @meganfox/instagram.com The look comes right after she posted, "in memoriam of my pink hair era february 2024-april 2024." View this photo on Instagram @meganfox/instagram.com On Friday, Megan told People why she decided to go blue at the Celsius Cosmic Desert party on Coachella weekend. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy "I actually have a blue bob right now," Megan said, referring to her current hair with blue extensions. "We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy." Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images "I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown." Tommaso Boddi / Stringer According to Meg, her transformations are all about authenticity. "I think it's important just to be you and not change your whole style just for a festival." View this photo on Instagram @meganfox/instagram.com In addition to her extended blue hair, she wore an Acme jacket, a Free People bodysuit, and Levi's jeans. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy I can't wait to see what the next color will be.