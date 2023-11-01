Celebrity·Posted on Nov 1, 2023Lori Harvey Responded After Being Called Out For Her "Tomb Raider" Halloween Costume"D for effort, girl."by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Lori Harvey might have had one of the best Halloween costumes last year. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images She was Beyoncé — giving us not one but THREE really good looks inspired by the singer. Here she is as Bey in the "Me, Myself, and I" music video. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @loriharvey / Instagram: @itschristopherhorne View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @loriharvey And again in the visuals for "Check On It." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @loriharvey This year, she decided to be Lara Croft from Tomb Raider — only it was kind of a miss with fans. Rachpoot / GC Images Lori stepped out in a black racerback top, matching shorts, a thigh holster, and combat boots, with her hair in a braid, just like Lara. Mega / GC Images People just thought the costume was kind of basic. instagram.com instagram.com Lazy, even. instagram.com One person said they were giving Lori a "D for effort." instagram.com Others thought the look was just okay, with one person writing, it wasn't "that bad ... just simple." instagram.com When one fan asked Lori how she "went from Beyoncé last year to this," Lori responded and admitted she was honestly "tired this year." instagram.com Which I get. I just posted an old childhood pic on IG last night and called it a day. How are you all feeling about Lori's Halloween look? Tell me in the comments below — and be sure to check out more celeb Halloween costumes here and here.