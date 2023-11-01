    Lori Harvey Responded After Being Called Out For Her "Tomb Raider" Halloween Costume

    "D for effort, girl."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lori Harvey might have had one of the best Halloween costumes last year.

    Lori Harvey poses for photographers on the red carpet
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    She was Beyoncé — giving us not one but THREE really good looks inspired by the singer.

    Here she is as Bey in the "Me, Myself, and I" music video.

    And again in the visuals for "Check On It."

    This year, she decided to be Lara Croft from Tomb Raider — only it was kind of a miss with fans.

    closeup of lori
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Lori stepped out in a black racerback top, matching shorts, a thigh holster, and combat boots, with her hair in a braid, just like Lara.

    her walking out in the outfit
    Mega / GC Images

    People just thought the costume was kind of basic.

    now lori, crying laughing face emoji
    instagram.com
    lmfao you can tell you didn&#x27;t feel like doing this
    instagram.com

    Lazy, even.

    instagram.com

    One person said they were giving Lori a "D for effort."

    instagram.com

    Others thought the look was just okay, with one person writing, it wasn't "that bad ... just simple."

    instagram.com

    When one fan asked Lori how she "went from Beyoncé last year to this," Lori responded and admitted she was honestly "tired this year."

    instagram.com

    Which I get. I just posted an old childhood pic on IG last night and called it a day.

    How are you all feeling about Lori's Halloween look? Tell me in the comments below — and be sure to check out more celeb Halloween costumes here and here.