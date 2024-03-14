Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Michael B. Jordan Got Super Candid About The Loneliness He Struggles With And What He Wants In A Partner

    "I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Michael B. Jordan got candid about the loneliness of being single on a recent episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

    Michael B. Jordan in a suit with a large floral adornment on the lapel, posing at an event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    You might remember that the 37-year-old was last linked to Lori Harvey. The former couple was first photographed together in November 2020.

    Michael and Lori in stylish attire exiting a vehicle
    Hollywood To You / GC Images

    They dated for about a year and a half before calling it quits in June 2022.

    Michael and Lori posing, person on left in a black tuxedo, right in a metallic embellished gown
    John Shearer / Getty Images

    While neither of them directly addressed their breakup at the time, Michael joked about it on SNL last year. During his opening monologue, he said, "Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.'" He told the world, "Estoy en Raya" — referencing the celebrity dating app, Raya.

    When Jay Shetty asked about the best and worst parts of being Michael B. Jordan, the actor said he loves being Uncle Mike to his niece and nephew. As for the negatives, he said, "I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that."

    Michael in a podcast studio with microphone, wearing a casual sweater and pants
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    "There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating. So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone."

    Michael in a podcast setting with a microphone, expressing while speaking. Framed items in background
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    Jay asked how Michael finds love as one of People's former Sexiest Men Alive.

    Jay sitting with microphone, wearing a zip-up top with designs, in a room with posters and a basketball
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    With a laugh, he replied, "I revert back to the last question. It's very lonely!"

    Michael laughing while sitting at a podcast setup with microphone and headphones
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    Michael said he flips "back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what's the best partner for me." He explained that bringing a partner into his world isn't easy. "And it's not just, 'I love you, you love me, that should be enough,' right? It's not quite that simple. Finding the right person to understand all of me, but then all that comes with me, as well."

    Michael in a podcast studio with microphone, wearing a dark shirt with text, holding a shoe. Bottles on table
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    The actor said it's also about balance: being available to support a partner while juggling his career. Additionally, being willing to step back from work at times.

    Michael in the boxing ring with his gloved hands up and standing in a focused stance, lights above,
    Eli Ade /  MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "The sacrifice, the compromise that comes with a partnership and a relationship, and understanding how to make that all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause."

    Michael gesturing while sitting, wearing a microphone headset, in a room with shelving and decor
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    He also said there's a part of him that hasn't fully experienced life yet. Visiting Japan last year was one of the only times he went on a trip for fun rather than traveling for work, which often requires press and rigid schedules.

    Michael gesturing while speaking during the podcast
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    "I'm looking forward to that part of my life... I gotta start living. I've sacrificed, and I've zoned in for so long. I owe it to myself a little bit to do that... I'm not 'looking' [for a partner], but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me," he concluded.

    On Purpose with Jay Shetty / Via youtube.com

    You can watch the full interview below (they start talking about relationships at the 1 hour, 15 minute mark):

    View this video on YouTube
    On Purpose with Jay Shetty