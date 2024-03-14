You might remember that the 37-year-old was last linked to Lori Harvey. The former couple was first photographed together in November 2020.
They dated for about a year and a half before calling it quits in June 2022.
When Jay Shetty asked about the best and worst parts of being Michael B. Jordan, the actor said he loves being Uncle Mike to his niece and nephew. As for the negatives, he said, "I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that."
"There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating. So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone."
Jay asked how Michael finds love as one of People's former Sexiest Men Alive.
With a laugh, he replied, "I revert back to the last question. It's very lonely!"
Michael said he flips "back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what's the best partner for me." He explained that bringing a partner into his world isn't easy. "And it's not just, 'I love you, you love me, that should be enough,' right? It's not quite that simple. Finding the right person to understand all of me, but then all that comes with me, as well."
The actor said it's also about balance: being available to support a partner while juggling his career. Additionally, being willing to step back from work at times.
"The sacrifice, the compromise that comes with a partnership and a relationship, and understanding how to make that all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause."
He also said there's a part of him that hasn't fully experienced life yet. Visiting Japan last year was one of the only times he went on a trip for fun rather than traveling for work, which often requires press and rigid schedules.
"I'm looking forward to that part of my life... I gotta start living. I've sacrificed, and I've zoned in for so long. I owe it to myself a little bit to do that... I'm not 'looking' [for a partner], but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me," he concluded.
You can watch the full interview below (they start talking about relationships at the 1 hour, 15 minute mark):