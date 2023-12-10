Skip To Content
Kelly Clarkson's Personal Hygiene Habits Have Split The Internet In A Way I Haven't Seen Since The "Washing Your Legs In The Shower" Debate

Kelly is only the latest celeb to go viral for their personal hygiene habits.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

IDK how we got here again, but we're back — another celebrity has gone viral for their hygiene habits.

First, it was Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Closeup of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
They said they don't wash themselves or their children with soap every day.

Then it was Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

Closeup of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Kristen said she personally waits "for the stink" before washing their kids.

Now, it's Kelly Clarkson.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
So, last week, she hosted Kenan Thompson on her daytime talk show.

Kenan Thompson and Kelly Clarkson
Somehow, they got on the topic of personal hygiene.

Kenan Thompson and Kelly Clarkson
Kelly began by sharing her at-home routine and how she has tricks to save time when she's running late.

Kelly Clarkson onstage
"Here's the thing," she began. "I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I'm in a hurry."

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
"Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often," she quipped.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
Kenan replied, "That's fine because that's where you're at in the world." But personally, he said, he wouldn't do it.

Closeup of Kenan and Kelly
"I'm on the whole other side where I find it to be gross, and I don't do it," he admitted.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
The conversation led the comedian — who was there to promote his book When I Was Your Age — to bring up that old viral debate about leg-washing in the shower.

Closeup of Kenan Thompson
He said in the book, "I think there's another mention of like, maybe washing your legs in the shower. Like, get all the way, don't just leave your ankles out."

Closeup of Kenan Thompson
“But wait, when you're washing up here, it does wash down," Kelly argued.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
When he disagreed again, Kelly asked him a "hard question" of if he peed in the shower.

Closeup of Kenan Thompson
He replied, "I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to."

Closeup of Kenan Thompson
"I pee almost every time in the shower!" Kelly exclaimed.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
"You can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover. You know, they put your hand in the hot water. Sometimes, you pee," she continued. "The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I’ve gotta go...yeah."

View this video on YouTube
You already know people had thoughts on the clip.

The reactions ranged from "whut."

&quot;GURL lmao.&quot;
&quot;Both are gross.&quot;
&quot;Kenan&#x27;s face said it all.&quot;
To...she's so real.

&quot;Oh, Kelly, you unfiltered queen,&quot;
&quot;She is the most relatable talk show host out there for me.&quot;
&quot;I love it Kelly has absolutely no filter&quot;
What are your thoughts on all this? Share it down in the comments.