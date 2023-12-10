So, last week, she hosted Kenan Thompson on her daytime talk show.
Somehow, they got on the topic of personal hygiene.
Kelly began by sharing her at-home routine and how she has tricks to save time when she's running late.
"Here's the thing," she began. "I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I'm in a hurry."
"Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often," she quipped.
Kenan replied, "That's fine because that's where you're at in the world." But personally, he said, he wouldn't do it.
"I'm on the whole other side where I find it to be gross, and I don't do it," he admitted.
The conversation led the comedian — who was there to promote his book When I Was Your Age — to bring up that old viral debate about leg-washing in the shower.
He said in the book, "I think there's another mention of like, maybe washing your legs in the shower. Like, get all the way, don't just leave your ankles out."
“But wait, when you're washing up here, it does wash down," Kelly argued.
When he disagreed again, Kelly asked him a "hard question" of if he peed in the shower.
He replied, "I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to."
"I pee almost every time in the shower!" Kelly exclaimed.
"You can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover. You know, they put your hand in the hot water. Sometimes, you pee," she continued. "The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I’ve gotta go...yeah."
You already know people had thoughts on the clip.
The reactions ranged from "whut."
To...she's so real.
