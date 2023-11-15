David Schwimmer broke his silence on Matthew Perry's death, sharing an emotional tribute to the Friends star on Instagram.
Matthew was found dead last month in a hot tub at his home in LA, according to multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times. While his cause of death is still unclear, no foul play is suspected. The actor was just 54 at the time of his death.
After the news of his passing, many celebrities shared heartfelt tributes to Matthew online, remembering his life and legacy.
In a joint statement, his Friends costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
David also shared his own statement a moment ago, where he reflected on his long-time relationship with Matthew.
Alongside a picture of them together, he wrote: "Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."
He added: "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"
