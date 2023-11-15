Skip To Content
    "Friends" Star David Schwimmer Broke His Silence After Matthew Perry's Sudden Death

    Matthew died suddenly last month at his home in LA. He was 54.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    David Schwimmer broke his silence on Matthew Perry's death, sharing an emotional tribute to the Friends star on Instagram.

    James Corden with the cast of &quot;Friends&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Matthew was found dead last month in a hot tub at his home in LA, according to multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times. While his cause of death is still unclear, no foul play is suspected. The actor was just 54 at the time of his death.

    Closeup of Matthew Perry smiling
    Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

    After the news of his passing, many celebrities shared heartfelt tributes to Matthew online, remembering his life and legacy.

    Closeup of Matthew Perry
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    In a joint statement, his Friends costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

    The cast of &quot;Friends&quot;
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images


    David also shared his own statement a moment ago, where he reflected on his long-time relationship with Matthew.

    Kmazur / WireImage

    Alongside a picture of them together, he wrote: "Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

    Closeup of Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    He added: "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

    Closeup of David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    David's post followed individual tributes by Matt and Courteney, which you can read about here and here.