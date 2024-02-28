This year for Black History Month, we decided to honor Black queer trailblazers through our initiative Black, Out, & Proud. One thing we asked about was their journeys to accepting their queer identities and the advice they would give to young Black queer individuals.
From RuPaul's Drag Race star Shea Couleé preaching about self-worth and taking up space to P-Valley's Nicco Annan encouraging youth to remember that nothing is "wrong" with them, I'm taking notes!
Read on to see what everyone said in full, and be sure to check out more Black, Out & Proud content here.
Nicco Annan: "[My advice is to] listen and control your fire. Sometimes we have so much spark in us. That's not just because you are queer. That is because you are who you are. Embrace your identity and don't let others use it as something that can be weaponized against you. It makes you who you are. You are well-made. There is nothing wrong with you."
King Richard actor Aunjanue Taylor-Ellis: "[If you are conflicted about being open about your sexuality], start from a place of joy. That's hard to do, but joy is a form of acceptance of yourself. Joy is a celebration of your sexuality and a celebration of who you love. When you start from that point and invest in that, it helps."
RuPaul's Drag Race star Monét X Change: "As soon as you realize the ridiculous-ity of the church, the better. Once you do, you truly will be free to live your life and express yourself how you want to."
Shea Couleé: "Know your worth and don't be afraid to take up space. Don't shrink for anybody else."
"Jericho" artist INIKO: "Be yourself. Sometimes, you might feel an intrinsic fear that feels natural and [makes you want to hold back], but I promise it is just because your body knows it's experiencing something it's never experienced before. Don't stop yourself from experiencing something that can be life-changing because of fear. You should always do things despite the fear. You can be afraid but do it anyway. You'll probably have fun."
Jonica Booth of Bad Girls Club Season 12 and Rap Sh!t: "Be proud of yourself. I know it's tough, I know you're moving through something, I know you feel like you're alone, but you're not. There is a whole community that supports you and is just like you. Own that shit."
"Beating Down Yo Block" rapper Monaleo: "Live [your life], be proud of yourself, and do things you can be proud of. This is the only life we get to live. This is the only body we have. Make the most of your experiences while you have the opportunity to do so."
Mal Wright: "Keep being exactly who you are and give yourself permission to change that exactly as you need to. It's okay. The people who really love you will keep changing with you and won't hold you to those old standards."
Period!
