Blake Lively Said She's "Mortified" After Making A Kate Middleton Joke While She Was Secretly Battling Cancer

Another agreed that it was a nice sentiment on Blake's part. "While this shows that we need to be careful with assumptions, to me it never felt like Kate herself was the target of the jokes," they explained. "When the photoshop fail came out, everyone was dragging the [royal family] for making Kate take the fall. Blake, Kim [Kardashian], etc. never mocked Kate herself, her frame, etc. 99% of the conspiracy theories were about the [royal family] who indeed managed this pretty badly. I do respect Blake for this statement though."