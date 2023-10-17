Leighton Meester And Robbie Amell Are Seeing Red In New Holiday Movie EXmas For Amazon Freevee From BuzzFeed Studios

REVIEWS AND SENTIMENT EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

CULVER CITY, California—October 17, 2023—Silent night? Not this holiday season. Amazon Freevee has announced that EXmas, an Original romantic comedy starring Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Robbie Amell (Upload), will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria on November 17. The movie will also be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Sub-Saharan Africa. A preview of the festive fun is available now.

Coming home for the holidays is never a dull experience, especially not for Graham (Amell) and Ali (Meester). When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor— Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancée. The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go. Let the hilarious holiday chaos begin!

Meester and Amell are surrounded by a larger-than-life family, including Michael Hitchcock (Puppy Love) and Kathryn Greenwood (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Graham’s parents, Dennis and Jeannie; Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows) as Graham’s sister, Mindy; and Steven Huy (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) as Graham’s brother, Elliott. Even in the most outrageous moments, viewers will find glimpses of their own family dynamics.

EXmas is produced by BuzzFeed Studios and is their second Freevee Original romantic comedy, following the successful release of Puppy Love this summer. Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip, and Jason Moring serve as producers. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold and written by Dan Steele.

Amell is also a series regular on the Prime Video sci-fi comedy series Upload, which returns for a third season October 20. Season One of Upload is also currently available on Freevee.

About Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, available anytime, for free.

Amazon Freevee offers viewers ambitious Originals including Emmy-nominated docu-comedy series Jury Duty; crime drama Bosch: Legacy; Emmy-winning court program Judy Justice; rom-com Puppy Love; coming-of-age drama High School; performance special Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens; coming-of-age comedy Primo; reality design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; comedy series Sprung; music documentary Post Malone: Runaway; heist drama Leverage: Redemption; spy thriller Alex Rider; and the sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

The entire catalog of content on the service is free. No paid subscriptions necessary. Limited Ads: Amazon Freevee provides customers highly sought content supported by limited advertising.

Amazon Freevee provides customers highly sought content supported by limited advertising. Instant Access: Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. Amazon Freevee is available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models), Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD and other Android TV devices, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models). The app is also available on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

To learn more about Amazon Freevee, visit www.amazon.com/freevee and follow @AmazonFreevee.

