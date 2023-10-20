2.

"The nail salon. Pre-pandemic I could get eyebrows waxed, pedicure, acrylic refill (not gel) for $40 every month. Now I get a plain simple manicure, eyebrows waxed, pedicure for $60 every six to eight weeks in the summer when the toe polish is too chipped! Needless to say, I pluck my eyebrows, use the rasp on the bottom of my feet, and file and push back my cuticles on my nails, and my feet are covered in socks. Won’t be back to the salon until my birthday in December when I turn 76. 🎉🥳🎊 The struggle is real across the board for working families and retirees!!!"