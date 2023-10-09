  • Viral badge

18 Things That Have Gotten Too Expensive And People Are Saying Are No Longer Worth The Money

Okay, I think we can't blame greedflation for thrift stores jacking up their prices, I think that's 100% because of all those TikTok videos of resellers showing off their scores vs. what they sold it on eBay for.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

I am sure if you talk to any friend or family member they'll likely agree with you on one thing: the price of everyday things keeps going up and up. And at some point, it really starts hitting the wallet, and then all of sudden, buying a certain brand of ice cream or paying for a streamer you don't really watch all that much becomes really not worth it.

Recently, Reddit user, guywhostillhasnoname, was interested in that very breaking point when they asked: "What is no longer worth it because of how expensive it has become?"

The thread went viral, getting over 20 thousand comments — clearly, the question hit a nerve! Below are the top, best, most often repeated comments:

1. "Most fast food!"

drive thru food being handed over
Kckate16 / Getty Images

lawlpony

"I went to grab some fast food the other day for the first time in years and was SHOCKED at how expensive it is!"

apostate456

"At this point, it's as expensive as most casual dine-in restaurants. Why would I get some okay-ish burger when I can sit in and get a decent burger and beer for like 3–4 dollars more."

ChickenMclittle

2. "Streaming services, we're back at like cable again. Haven't worn a pirates hat in many years...but I can smell the salty air."

remote pointed at a tv
Simpson33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grizzly_Corey

"Just rotate streaming services. I subscribe to only one or two at a time, get caught up on TV series, then cancel those and subscribe to different ones. Rinse and repeat."

DeathSpiral321


3. "Peer-to-peer rentals. All of the add-on fees usually drive the cost higher than an actual hotel stay in the same area."

person booking a flight on their phone
Nito100 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

TheRealTinfoil666

"Yep... market saturation has hit. An actual hotel stay comes with clean sheets and towels, and no concerns about surprise cleaning fees when you didn't push the chairs in or something."

lca_Pwnd

"Not to mention amenities like a gym, a pool, and sometimes free breakfast."
bloodontherisers

4. "Junk food. Um, $6 for a bag of chips? I’ll eat some damn baby carrots and hummus for less. Can’t remember the last time I had a soda either."

bag of chips
Angyee054 / Getty Images

Invisible_Friend1

"In three years it went from $2.99 a bag to $3.49 to $5.99. It's price gouging."

JesusofAzkaban

"I work in the industry. It’s 100% price gouging and anyone that says otherwise is out of the loop."

Cig_Zone

5. "A lot of the unnecessary products from the grocery store. I used to like to drink sports drinks. Welp, price went up 60%. Don't buy those anymore. I would occasionally buy those theater-style boxes of candy. Price went up 50%. Don't buy those anymore, either."

bottles of gatorade
Adamkaz / Getty Images

JoanDZhang

"The sports drinks one speaks deeply to me. I used to get a couple bottles of the every now and then just to keep stocked in my fridge in case I wanted something other than water (or was deeply hungover). Two years ago those things were like $.89 a piece and now they are almost $2?!"

I_really_enjoy_beer

6. "Concerts! By the time all the extras and fees are applied, they're out of reach."

crowd at a concert
9parusnikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

xenoclownpanda

"I used to go to concerts all the time, now I have to be much more selective. Once a year, maybe twice if I’m feeling rich."

kendean1

"Yes! I wanted to go see Blink-182, but I couldn’t justify $400 plus fees for shit seats. Dynamic pricing is going to make concerts only for the wealthy or it’s going to completely kill live music. I used to go all the time too."

afoz345


7. "Brisket used to be really cheap because it has lots of sinew and connective tissue. Takes a long time cooking to break down and make tender. Now that BBQ has taken off brisket has shot up in price."

plate of brisket
Bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

cluelesspcventurer

"Oxtails. I used to snap those things in for a couple dollars a pound, braise them, and eat like a king. Now they're $9.99 lb."

dandelionteaplease

"This. It's the one thing I won't forgive gentrification for. Who told people it's delicious?!"

GreyKnight91

8. "Fixing things, which I used to love doing. It's often much cheaper to just buy another one."

broken toaster
Andreypopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

koyaaniswazzy

"Especially when so much stuff these days is designed to break and not be easy or possible to fix."

bento8621

9. "Getting regular haircuts."

guy getting his hair cut
Master1305 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poorly-Drawn-Beagle

"Right. Like, $40, really? That is too damn high!"

cercada_man

"OMG, YES! The irony is that men probably spend more per year on their hair than women now simply because we get more frequent haircuts."

synthphreak

10. "I used to like stopping off to buy coffee, but f*** the $6 lattes or whatever it is now!"

cup of coffee
Delihayat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

loztriforce

"My wife and I got away from coffee chains. We now buy the full bean coffees at Costco and grind it at home. In our opinion it tastes a hell of a lot better and the costs are not even remotely comparable. Occasionally my wife treats herself to a skinny vanilla latte, but that is like once every three months or so."

COSurfing


11. "Trips to theme parks."

roller coaster
Jmsilva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

wordgirl999

"My girlfriend started charting out costs for a one week trip to… it’s just the two of us and it was around $4,500. I told her we could easily do a week long international trip for less than that."
thebigbread42

12. "Going out drinking."

friends at a bar
Jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Educational_Share790

"Yeah, after college it's become less fun to stand around a crowded place drinking a Corona I paid $9 for."

Finger_LickingGood

"Even buying alcohol at the store is getting expensive. Cheap beer used to be $1/can, now you're lucky to find anything less than $2/can, plus deposit fees."

karnoculars

13. "Buying a new car. Even the crap entry-level models with no options will run you nearly $30K."

couple in their new car
Antonio_diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

MalcolmBekei

"When we were looking, it was like 28K for a used Mazda and 34K for a new one. Like f*** it, I'll just get the new one."

chatapokai


14. "Watching movies in the theater."

people in a theater
Shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

loquacious_avenger

"Spent $70ish the other night for The Creator. Cost $28 for a pair of tickets, I think $38 on a large popcorn, a large soda, and small soda, bag of gummy worms and box of Buncha Crunch. We hadn’t been to movie in a year or more and thought we’d splurge. Dumb. Stupid, stupid, stupid.

Not to mention the $40 we spent on pre-movie margs, chips, and queso. It was a $100 dollar night out overall."

Locke57


15. "Thrifting has become crazy expensive. All of the thrift stores I used to go to have increased prices. On top of that garage sales are now wild! My favorite is pulling up to garage sales and seeing the owners have just printed out random listing from eBay. 'No Bob, I am not gonna pay $100 dollars for a microwave from 2010 because it sold for that on eBay five years ago.'"

thrift store rack of clothes
Juanmonino / Getty Images

xElementop

"They got smart. All of the charity shops/thrift stores started checking eBay for prices on items before labeling up their goods, because people were going to the shops for goods and putting them straight on eBay. Hell, many have eBay accounts of their own these days."

MINKIN2


16. "Going to live sporting events."

Adamkaz / Getty Images

DapperCam

"Some really good memories with my dad that I can’t afford to do with my kids. Loved going to college football games but nosebleed is over $70, then there is all the hassle."

BossAVery

"Baseball is still doable. Cheap bleacher seats can still be fun...everything else too expensive."
classicjm

17. "Eating out. Everything is f'ing $50 for two people AT A MINIMUM."

couple on a dinner date
Dragonimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

PutinBoomedMe

"Yeah this one is blowing my mind. Pre-pandemic my wife and I could each get an alcoholic drink, dinner and MAYBE dessert, and we would spend 50–60 dollars with 20% tip. This was at not 'upscale' restaurants.

Now it is 50–60 dollars to eat out at these same restaurants with just water, meal, no dessert, and before tip. It’s absolutely f'ing wild."

moviesdude


18. And lastly: "Boxed cereal. A name-brand one now costs $7-plus??? Get the f*** out of here with that nonsense. I'll buy the store brand for $2 that comes in a bag instead of a box, at least until that gets too expensive as well. I need to figure out something else to eat for breakfast that's not boxed cereal.

kid pouring cereal
Peopleimages / Getty Images

Senbonbanana

"This. Also, the 'Family' size boxes are not the same 'Family' size they used to be. 'Family' size is the same size as the normal size like five years ago. Years ago, I remember my parents saying not to get the family size cause we’ll never eat the whole thing before they get stale.

The 'normal' size now is good for two bowls of cereal yet the prices nearly tripled what they used to be. Cereal is the biggest joke going."

Thomas3816


You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.

