If you've been on TikTok or are around young Gen Z or Gen Alpha kids, then you know some of them really, really have an affinity for '90s culture — the clothes, the music, the movies, etc.
And honestly, there are many, many things to appreciate and love about the '90s. However, if you lived through them then you know there are a lot of things that '90s nostalgia today gets wrong or just skips over completely.
So, it was with that in mind that I put together a list of things that will make millennials and Gen X'ers say, "Yup! That was very much the '90s," and give Gen Z and Alpha a look into what life was like:
1.Most people did not own computers.
2.Very old people during that time were from an era before sliced bread, chocolate chip cookies, and television were invented.
3.Smoking was frowned upon but still very common.
4.People watched the same TV shows.
5.People didn't have huge VHS movie collections and did actually rent a lot of movies.
6.Not everyone lived in homes decorated with '90s interior design trends.
7.Celebrities from the '40s and '50s were still very much part of the cultural zeitgeist.
8.People did not take a lot of photos.
9.Titanic was an unexpected blockbuster movie; in fact, most people thought it was going to be a box-office bomb.
10.People refused to wear seat belts while driving.
11.Lastly: We lived in a media black hole.
Okay, folks who lived through the '90s, do you remember these things? Did they sound right? What did I miss? Let me know in the comments below!!!