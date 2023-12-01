Skip To Content
    Dolly Parton And Keanu Reeves Are Two Of The Most Beloved Celebs Around, But The Two Have Known Each Other Since He Was A Little Boy

    TIL that these two universally beloved celebrities have a history that goes back many decades.

    by Brian Galindo

    Dolly Parton is arguably the most-beloved celebrity around. Aside from her talent — and always being charming, honest, and funny any time she's on camera — she is also someone who has been a huge humanitarian for decades. Like, even if you aren't a fan of her music, you'd be hard-pressed to say anything negative about her.

    And when it comes to other beloved celebs, Keanu Reeves is another one that everybody loves and that you'd be hard-pressed to say anything bad about. Like Dolly, he is well-known for being a really nice person and even runs his own charity.

    But, what you might not know is that these two mega stars actually have a long history together!

    Well, Dolly recently published her book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which is an in-depth look at the many amazing costumes she has worn throughout her career. And to promote it, Dolly appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show.

    In the interview, Drew asked Dolly about the iconic bunny suit that she wore on the Oct. 1978 cover of Playboy, and if it was true that the woman who created it was Keanu Reeves's mom, Patricia Taylor (who was a costume designer).

    Dolly confirmed that, yes, it was true. In fact, she made a lot of costumes for her, and that she remembered Keanu when he "was just a little." She went on to say that she saw him all the time, and that Keanu's mom would even bring him over to her house when they would do fittings.

    She went on to tell that years and years later, she heard a knock on her dressing room door at a show she was doing, and that when she opened it, it was Keanu — who was already a big celebrity at the time.

    Dolly said that when she opened the door, Keanu said, "Do you remember me? I'm the little boy who used to sit at your feet while my mama was doing [your costumes]." She said she thought, Oh my God! because she knew Keanu had gone on to be an actor, but she didn't connect that it was him until that moment.

    Drew then surprised Dolly when she told her that Keanu actually wore that exact bunny costume one year for Halloween and that it was "his favorite Halloween costume that he had ever worn."

    Dolly went on to tell Drew how she wore the bunny suit again for her husband Carl's birthday in 2021. In fact, in the Insta post she did for his birthday, she said she had always promised herself she would pose in it again for Playboy at age 75, which she was at the time.

    You can watch the entire delightful exchange about Keanu and the bunny suit below:

