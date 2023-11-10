27 Very Random '00s Things That People Between The Ages Of 32–45 Haven't Thought About In 15 Years And Maybe Even Longer

1.
MTV's Becoming, which was a series that featured everyday people recreating their favorite artists' music videos:
2.
Fonzworth Bentley, who was Diddy's valet and used to follow him everywhere:
3.
TBS's delightful Dinner & Movie (and also all TBS shows starting at :05):
4.
Having to adjust your eyes to the darkness inside of Hollister stores — and then having to adjust them again to the brightness of the mall when you left the store:
5.
The risqué photos inside the Abercrombie & Fitch catalog:
6.
Artists doing in-store appearances at Virgin Megastores, Best Buys, and Tower Records to promote their new albums:
7.
The Family Guy ringtones you would buy from Jamster:
8.
And the Jamster commercial that featured the super annoying singing rabbit:
9.
The iPod headphones that were flat and round with wires that would rip after, like, a year of use:
10.
Target's Archer Farms in-store brand and market within a store:
11.
And the video games endcap display Target had that looked so futuristic and had three different game consoles set up inside of it:
12.
Catherine Zeta-Jones as the spokesperson for T-Mobile:
13.
Happy Bunny T-shirts that always made you do a double-take:
14.
And Paul Frank tees that were cute AF:
15.
MP3s that you downloaded from LimeWire that had the wrong artist listed for the track and made you believe for years that some other artist sang that song:
16.
LG's Chocolate phone that looked very cool but had a terrible design as the track wheel would turn on when you put the phone next to your face while talking on it:
18.
And Stephen Colbert, Ed Helms, Rob Corddry, and Samantha Bee as The Daily Show's correspondents:
19.
Taking photos at concerts with digital cameras (which usually came out all blurry):
20.
Knowing the skill of how to take selfies with non-front facing digital cameras:
21.
E! True Hollywood Story, which was like a more dramatic version of A&E's Biography:
22.
Printing out track lists for mix CDs you would make for your friends:
23.
And creating labels for your mix CDs — though it was always stressful when trying to get the sticker label perfectly on:
24.
Watching The Carol Duvall Show (where she made different arts and crafts each episode) on HGTV if you were home sick from school and had NOTHING to watch:
25.
Having the Education Connection commercial jingle stuck in your head:
26.
The feeling of absolute panic you would get whenever you accidentally hit the "internet button" on your phone:
27.
And lastly, the "don't pirate movies" ad that played before some DVD movies and made you think the FBI would be breaking down your door if you even googled a pirating site: