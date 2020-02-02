Skip To Content
Kate Middleton Arrived At The BAFTAs Wearing A Dress She's Already Worn To Promote Sustainability

The BAFTAs party doesn't start until the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive!

Posted on
Ben Henry
Ben Henry
BuzzFeed Staff

Tonight, it's London's turn to play host to Award Season, with the BAFTAs swinging into town.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Of course, that means some of the biggest names from the cinema screen showing up and showing out, including Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and Florence Pugh.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

You can see all the red carpet looks right here.

But, of course, the biggest names on the guestlist were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aka Prince William and Kate Middleton.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

The BAFTAs is kind of their thing (meaning they go every year and are given the right royal treatment), so this year was no different.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

But while the Duchess kept things pretty clean and simple last year with a pure white, off-the-shoulder gown...

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

This year, she went for something a little more elaborate.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

And the dress actually has a hidden meaning to it! This year, BAFTA guests were apparently encouraged to "incorporate a message of sustainability" in their outfits, so Kate chose to re-wear an outfit she previously wore in 2012.

Mark Large - Pool / Getty Images

Kate apparently wore the Alexander McQueen dress for a state dinner.

Fashion and sustainability, you love to see it.

giphy.com

