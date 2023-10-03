"It Gives Me Chills Every Time I See It" – People Are Calling These 22 Movie Scenes Some Of The Best Of All Time

No single scene makes a movie, but there are those ones that stay with us. Whether it's the beauty, the tension, or the acting, certain scenes are just a cut above the rest.
Well, we recently shared the scenes that people thought were perfect, and there were so many responses, we thought we'd share some more:
5.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
8.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
9.
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
15.
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
16.
The Shawshank Redemption
21.
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
What is the best scene that you've seen in a film? Let us know in the comments below!