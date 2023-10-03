    "It Gives Me Chills Every Time I See It" – People Are Calling These 22 Movie Scenes Some Of The Best Of All Time

    "It’s just electricity."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    No single scene makes a movie, but there are those ones that stay with us. Whether it's the beauty, the tension, or the acting, certain scenes are just a cut above the rest.

    CBS

    Well, we recently shared the scenes that people thought were perfect, and there were so many responses, we thought we'd share some more:

    1. Sunshine

    Searchlight Pictures

    "The scene where Capa is jumping from the Icharus 2 to the part of the ship with the bomb."

    autumninchitown

    Take a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. The Sound of Music

    20th Century Studios

    "The Ländler dance scene in The Sound of Music. They were perfect for that scene. An innocent dance, but you can just feel the tension between them. It’s just electricity."

    kimberlyw431d55521

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. Up

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "The montage in Up. I can't watch it without blubbering like a baby. My ex would too. Brilliantly written."

    headofhousehold

    Have a look here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. The Right Stuff

    Warner Bros.

    "The John Glenn launch sequence is a perfect scene. The dark, ominous music just before the launch that changes to more heroic music as it moves along. Very few words in three or four minutes, but it always gives me chills."

    ronaldjlindseyjr

    Take a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    Pyramide Films

    "The last scene – the lingering shot is just the most achingly perfect piece of cinematography I’ve ever seen."

    bittergoat10

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. The Lion King

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "The opening 'Circle of Life' sequence. It was used as the film’s trailer and I’ll never forget the first time I saw it, waiting for some other movie to play. It gave me goosebumps from my head to my toes. The animation was just so stunning back then. It actually ruined the movie I was waiting to see cause all I wanted to see after that was The Lion King!"

    clothildedauphin

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. Big Fish

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "The 'Tell me how I go' scene from Big Fish where the son tells his father the story of his death. I cry every time."

    bethechangeyouwanttosee

    Take a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. The Muppet Christmas Carol

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "Hear me out. The transition from the scene where Belle breaks off her engagement to Ebeneezer, and Old Scrooge sits on a log hiding his face, as he realises what that did to his life. The background changes to the main timeline, and Scrooge is sitting on his bed.

    It looks like there is CG involved, but a friend of mine who worked on the VFX (lots of which was still evolving at the time), said no, it was a match-cut: Michael Caine just was sat in exactly the same position for both shots. I mean... EXACTLY!"

    whood

    9. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    "Much older movie but the barn raising/dancing scene. Holy moly the dancing is so much fun to watch; movies don't have numbers like that anymore!"

    golupe

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. Silence of the Lambs

    Orion Pictures

    "When we meet Hannibal Lecter for the first time. The scene is shot with the camera pointing down in order to make Clarice feel inferior but then switches to eye level as Hannibal begins to see her as an equal."

    daynam4b6e28fa3

    Take a look here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    11. Moana

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "The scene in Moana when the grandma dies. You see the lights turn off and then her spirit as a stingray enters the water and passes through Moana’s boat. Gives me chills!"

    nataliemichelle

    Take a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    12. Philadelphia

    TriStar Pictures

    "I’d argue the scene where Tom Hanks describes the opera aria to Denzel Washington is the best scene in that movie."

    jsitdig16

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    13. The Wizard of Oz

    Warner Bros.

    "When Dorothy lands in Oz. That moment where she opens the door into Munchkinland, when the screen blossoms into colour... it's amazing. It's such a perfect transition from the drab reality of Kansas to the wonder and adventure of Oz.

    Imagine being in the audience when that movie first came out in 1939. I guarantee there were people who had no idea that colour transition was going to happen, maybe even people who had never seen a movie in colour before. That must have absolutely blown minds."

    moncynnes

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    14. Spirited Away

    Toho

    "For me, it's the scene where they're riding the train to Swamp Bottom. It's that beautiful melancholy music, the stunning art of the outside landscape, and seeing how this spoiled little girl is so changed from everything in a very quiet reflective scene. It gives both you and the characters a chance to look back and breathe before finishing the journey together."

    sleepwalker4

    15. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

    Entertainment Film Distributors

    "The opening credits. It’s so beautiful – the horses, the landscape, the tangible camaraderie and laughter, the music. Terrifically done. Take a moment out of your day to watch!

    pepperhart

    Have a look here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    16. The Shawshank Redemption

    Columbia Pictures

    "At the end of Shawshank when Morgan Freeman is searching for the box that Andy left him and he walks through a forest and over a creek when he finds the famous giant oak tree. The way it was filmed and the music playing behind is absolute perfection."

    dukerigali

    Take a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    17. Saving Private Ryan

    DreamWorks Pictures

    "The end where Marr Damon's character is asking his wife, 'Have I led a good life?' at the graveyard. *Sobs*."

    deftonesforlife

    Here it is:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    18. Dead Poets Society

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "The last scene, when Keating goes back to his classroom one last time and the lads stand on their desks and say 'Oh Captain My Captain' and he thanks them for their support. It gives me chills every time I see it."

    leahk40ca7fc83

    Here it is:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    19. Lord of War

    Lionsgate Films

    "Racked my brains to come up with something different. Lord of War, opening scene, the life cycle of a bullet. The whole film is criminally underrated and should be required watching."

    aseverson2

    Here it is:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    20. Inglorious Basterds

    Universal Pictures

    "The beginning, when Hans Landa is questioning the dairy farm owner about the Jews he was hiding. It made my skin crawl just how cold and calculating he was. He knew exactly how to verbally shred that man and break him down. And then innocuously ordering the soldiers to execute the Jews hidden under the floorboards. 'Au revoir Shosanna.'"

    jmacxjr

    Have a look:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    21. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "When Chance and Sassy come running up the hill and are reunited with their children. Peter starts to walk away, heartbroken, and we see Shadow limping up the hill. That scene gets me every time."

    stephaniejog

    Watch it here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    What is the best scene that you've seen in a film? Let us know in the comments below!