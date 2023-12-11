Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Muppet Christmas Carol is undoubtedly the pinnacle of human cultural achievement."
They need to stop remaking A Christmas Carol. The Muppets did it the best. Everyone else needs to sit down and move on— Taylor (@TaylorAnnNx) November 12, 2022
[int. Muppets studio, early ‘90s]— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 25, 2022
BRIAN HENSON I don’t see how we make “The Muppets Christmas Carol” without the exact right actor to play Scrooge
[doors open triumphantly] https://t.co/hP1mDD6yVN
I like to imagine that when Michael Caine showed up on the set of Muppet Christmas Carol he greeted the muppets by saying “Hello fellow thespians, friends, countrymen.”— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) December 4, 2023
Caine is committing the right amount to Muppet Christmas Carol, you don’t phone it in when you work for the muppets, that’s an honor— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) December 25, 2021
I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again.— James A Wong (@Botanygeek) December 25, 2018
Muppets Christmas Carol is undoubtedly the pinnacle of human cultural achievement. pic.twitter.com/je3Korwghd
Disney+ should take a page out of the HBOMax playbook and do a Muppet Christmas Carol reunion that’s a round table discussion between Michael Caine and the Muppets. Would watch.— Patrick Barb (@pbarb) December 25, 2021
me: I'm just gonna put The Muppets Christmas Carol on in the background. probably won't even watch it— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) December 15, 2021
me two minutes later (scream-singing): WHEN A COLD WIND BLOWS IT CHILLS YOU, CHILLS YOU TO THE BONE
tired of michael caine getting all the glory for muppet christmas carol when we all know kermit was turning in a career-defining performance as bob cratchit— Sylvian (#1 Howard Hawks Enthusiast) (@TheAlexSylvian) December 4, 2023
Not my Polish boyfriend pointing to Tiny Tim in Muppet's Christmas Carol and asking "What's the name of the tuberculosis frog?"— Rachel England (@Rachel_England) December 4, 2022
Time for my annual ‘The Ghost of Christmas Past from Muppet’s Christmas Carol looks like a poached egg’ tweet. pic.twitter.com/e8nHE7AXXo— Hannah George (@HannahMGeorge) December 11, 2020
The Ghost Of Christmas Yet To Come in ‘A Muppets Christmas Carol’ should have been Big Bird, played in exactly the same manner: silent, menacing, in long black robes, but with a big yellow beak poking out— Fancy Brenda 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) December 4, 2023
The Muppets could have written A Christmas Carol but Charles Dickens could never have written "no cheeses for us meeces"— JRR "Gandalf the White Christmas" Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) December 16, 2022
The real villain of The Muppet’s Christmas Carol is Andy’s boyfriend— James Greig (@jamesdgreig) December 24, 2020
┏┓— Zak Roé (@TheZakRoeShow) November 1, 2019
┃┃╱╲ in
┃╱╱╲╲ this
╱╱╭╮╲╲house
▔▏┗┛▕▔ we
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
Acknowledge that the Muppets
Christmas Carol is the Christmas
Carol
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
mum just asked why there is only one marley brother in this bbc adaptation of a christmas carol, correctly assuming that muppets christmas carol is the original text— claire biddles (@msclairebiddles) December 22, 2019
I love my family but a heated row has broken out about which is the better Christmas Carol: the muppets or the Robert Zemeckis, CGI one. My 9yo niece is explaining how the CGI one is more faithful to the text & I am explaining that the other one has muppets & that she is wrong— Kate Lister (@k8_lister) December 25, 2021
There is more culture and educational value in the Muppet's A Christmas Carol than in any Shakespeare play.— alter Soldatenbär 🐻 (@barefootboomer) November 30, 2021
me watching the muppets christmas carol pic.twitter.com/Y1ko4M1728— Ste McGovern (@TheNoveltyAct) December 25, 2022
So sad that Charles Dickens died without ever knowing he’d written A Muppets Christmas Carol :-(— Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) December 24, 2021