    “A Muppets Christmas Carol” Is An Underrated ‘90s Classic, And These Hilarious 19 Tweets Will Remind You How Good It Is

    "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Muppet Christmas Carol is undoubtedly the pinnacle of human cultural achievement."

    Brian Galindo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're a millennial then the first movie you probably think of when you think of Christmas movies is either Home Alone or Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

    20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And I am not even going to get into the whole debate that goes with that about which is better.

    However, for "elite" millennials there is only one movie that comes to mind first when you think of Christmas movies: The Muppet Christmas Carol.

    the muppets
    Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Now, I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE the Home Alone films — don't get me wrong — but The Muppet Christmas Carol is a true classic that I feel deserves to be held in the same regard as those two films. Even if it's just for Michael Caine's amazing performance as Ebenezer Scrooge.

    him and kermit at a desk
    Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, because I am feeling the Christmas spirit, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets about this beloved holiday classic — and if you're a fan you'll appreciate every single one of these:

    Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    1.

    Twitter: @TaylorAnnNx

    2.

    Twitter: @ditzkoff

    3.

    Twitter: @ohJuliatweets

    4.

    Twitter: @Srirachachau

    5.

    Twitter: @Botanygeek / Via Twitter: @Botanygeek

    6.

    Twitter: @pbarb

    7.

    Twitter: @Chinchillazllla

    8.

    Twitter: @TheAlexSylvian

    9.

    Twitter: @Rachel_England

    10.

    Disney / Via Twitter: @HannahMGeorge

    11.

    Twitter: @SpillerOfTea

    12.

    Twitter: @joshcarlosjosh

    13.

    Twitter: @jamesdgreig

    14.

    Twitter: @TheZakRoeShow

    15.

    Twitter: @msclairebiddles

    16.

    Twitter: @k8_lister

    17.

    Twitter: @barefootboomer

    18.

    AMC / Via Twitter: @TheNoveltyAct

    19.

    Twitter: @GrainneMaguire

    And remember, everyone, light the lamp, not the rat!

    the muppets in the snow
    Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection