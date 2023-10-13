    "It's One Of The Funniest Shows Ever Created" – People Ae Sharing Their British And Irish TV Recommendations, And My Watch List Just Got Longer

    "It is one of the few DVDs I have kept and I don’t even have a DVD player."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, we've been sharing our recommendations for British and Irish TV shows we love but may go slightly under the radar.

    Disney+

    Well, people were so keen to share their own, that we thought we'd add another 20 British and Irish TV shows that we think deserve some more love:

    1. Black Books

    Channel 4

    Genre: Comedy

    "It's one of the funniest shows ever created, especially the first season. I don't know that I've ever laughed harder."

    sweetcuppincakes

    Where to watch: All 4, Sky, Pluto

    2. Garth Marenghi's Darkplace

    Channel 4

    Genre: Comedy

    "It has to be mentioned. It only has six episodes but is one of the funniest things ever made."

    commentnumber3

    Where to watch: All 4, Amazon Prime, Peacock

    3. Crashing

    Channel 4

    Genre: Comedy

    "Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jonathan Bailey. It's centred around a group of people in their 20s and 30s living in an abandoned hospital as property guardians. It’s cringe, and absolutely unfiltered. You can relate so much to these walking disasters, but you really don’t want to."

    strangerthanitseems

    Where to watch: All 4, Netflix, Amazon

    4. We Are Lady Parts

    Channel 4

    Genre: Sitcom

    "Only one series but it was very witty and fun, about a bunch of Muslim girls who form a punk band. I really hope they do another series of it!"

    soniab5

    Where to watch: All 4, Sky, Peacock

    5. Bad Sisters

    Apple TV+

    Genre: Thriller / Comedy 

    "It is fantastic. Sharon Horgan is a treasure!"

    megannwalsh

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    6. Dinnerladies

    BBC One

    Genre: Sitcom

    "This show is comedy perfection!"

    dawnw42c9bb8ed

    Where to watch: Sky, ITVX, Britbox

    7. 15 Storeys High

    BBC Two

    Genre: Sitcom

    "It's incredible. Written by Sean Locke and starred himself and a young Benedict Wong."

    reallyneedtoreport

    8. Silent Witness

    BBC One

    Genre: Drama

    "Years of episodes, one of which had a twist I'm STILL shaken by."

    emazinggrace12

    Where to watch: Sky, BBC iPlayer, Britbox

    9. Gentleman Jack

    BBC One

    Genre: Drama

    "All the things Bridgerton would love to be, but better costumes, the real-life story of Anne Lister: early 1800's heiress who dressed as a man, ran her own life, married her love, and took no shit from anyone.”

    whood

    Where to watch: BBC iPlayer, Sky, MAX

    10. Taskmaster

    Channel 4, Dave

    Genre: Comedy game show

    "It's a different kind of genre, but deffo worth a watch."

    caitlinryan

    Where to watch: All 4, Sky, Netflix, Pluto

    11. Gavin and Stacey

    BBC Three

    Genre: Sitcom

    "It needs a place on this list. It was back when James Corden was mildly tolerable."

    katerumtruffle

    Where to watch: Britbox, Sky, BBC iPlayer

    12. The Great Pottery Throwdown

    Channel 4

    Genre: Game show

    "It’s a wholesome, entertaining, and lovely ceramics competition show!"

    thisisfine

    Where to watch: Apple, MAX

    13. Father Ted

    Channel 4

    Genre: Sitcom

    "It's one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen, co-written by the creator of The IT Crowd."

    clothildedauphin

    Where to watch: All 4, Sky, Roku

    14. Blake’s 7

    BBC1

    Genre: Sci Fi

    "It’s sort of like Firefly but on a lower budget yet still fantastic cast and some great scripts (some of the duff ones have comedy value for how bad they are)."

    jbmasta

    Where to watch: Britbox

    15. Miranda

    BBC 1

    Genre: Sitcom

    "A sitcom about a woman who uses her inheritance to buy a shop to run as a joke shop and the misadventures she gets into with friends, her mother and people who get caught up in her antics."

    jbmasta

    Where to watch: Britbox, Sky

    16. People Just Do Nothing

    BBC TWO

    Genre: Sitcom

    "It's a great show with great characters! Chabuddy G and Miche are comedy gold!"

    twigletpops

    Where to watch: Sky, BBC iPlayer, Amazon

    17. Green Wing

    Channel 4

    Genre: Sitcom

    "It was hilarious and absolutely wild! Like Scrubs, but somehow more ridiculous."

    mills10

    "It is one of the few DVDs I have kept and I don’t even have a DVD player."

    camilla431

    Where to watch: All 4, Roku

    18. Peaky Blinders

    BBC Two

    Genre: Drama

    "You'll be hooked from the very first episode."

    doofenshmirtzevilinc

    Where to watch: BBC iPlayer, Netflix

    19. The Thick of It

    BBC Two

    Genre: Comedy

    "It needs to be on here."

    jilld16

    Where to watch: Britbox, ITVX

    20. Some Girls

    BBC Three

    Genre: Sitcom

    "It's hilarious. Kinda like an Inbetweeners with girls. It’s absurd but relatable."

    bblackberri35

    Where to watch: Sky, BBC iPlayer, Roku

    What other British TV shows do you have to recommend? Let us know in the comments below!

    For more British TV show recommendations, check out the recommended posts below!